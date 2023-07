Michael Skatrud, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income research analyst at MFS Investment Management (MFS). He is responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in his assigned coverage universe and he works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. Michael joined MFS in 2013 from Columbia Management, where he had worked as a high yield analyst for four years. Previously, he was a senior credit analyst at Oppenheimer Funds, Inc., for two years and spent seven years as a corporate bond analyst at Putnam Investments. He began his career in the financial services industry in 1996. Michael earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. He is a CFA charter holder and a member of the CFA Society Boston.