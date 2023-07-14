Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$169 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XCBHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus Investment Partners Inc
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    18263597
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Oberto

Fund Description

XCBHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -2.4% 12.0% 90.36%
1 Yr 1.0% -6.2% 11.8% 62.65%
3 Yr -0.4%* -10.2% 5.9% 4.94%
5 Yr -1.5%* -6.0% 9.8% 60.00%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 9.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -37.8% -9.7% 1.22%
2021 -3.1% -10.0% 2.1% 18.29%
2020 1.9% 1.9% 17.2% 100.00%
2019 2.4% 2.4% 5.6% 96.15%
2018 -1.4% -3.3% -0.1% 33.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -17.4% 10.7% 86.75%
1 Yr 1.0% -19.7% 11.0% 59.04%
3 Yr -0.4%* -10.2% 14.0% 4.94%
5 Yr -1.5%* -6.0% 11.5% 80.00%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 11.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -37.8% -9.7% 1.22%
2021 -3.1% -10.0% 2.1% 18.29%
2020 1.9% 1.9% 17.2% 100.00%
2019 2.4% 2.4% 5.6% 96.15%
2018 -1.4% -3.3% 0.9% 68.92%

NAV & Total Return History

XCBHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XCBHX Category Low Category High XCBHX % Rank
Net Assets 169 M 48.6 M 4.43 B 82.14%
Number of Holdings 104 37 381 65.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 72.3 M -991 K 795 M 77.38%
Weighting of Top 10 42.72% 9.5% 87.7% 9.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 6.28%
  2. NIO Inc. 5.78%
  3. NIO Inc. 5.64%
  4. I3 Verticals LLC 1% 4.89%
  5. Liberty Broadband Corporation 2.75% 4.30%
  6. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 0.125% 4.14%
  7. DISH Network Corporation 2.375% 4.03%
  8. Alteryx Inc 0.5% 3.69%
  9. Pinduoduo Inc 3.65%
  10. VNET Group Inc 3.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XCBHX % Rank
Bonds 		76.04% -18.46% 76.04% 1.19%
Convertible Bonds 		59.72% 33.22% 110.54% 94.05%
Stocks 		0.29% 0.00% 23.09% 89.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 22.93% 94.05%
Other 		0.00% -17.11% 1.13% 40.48%
Cash 		-36.05% -81.48% 7.92% 97.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XCBHX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.67%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 23.73% 60.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 27.87% 43.33%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.08% 1.11%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 20.31% 86.67%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 20.48% 53.33%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 40.56% 51.11%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 52.22%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.78% 40.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 24.79% 55.56%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 24.08% 43.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XCBHX % Rank
US 		0.29% 0.00% 22.42% 89.29%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 41.67%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XCBHX % Rank
Corporate 		95.50% 91.11% 100.00% 64.29%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.50% 0.00% 8.40% 35.71%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 20.24%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 20.24%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 20.24%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 2.94% 28.57%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XCBHX % Rank
US 		76.04% -25.25% 76.04% 1.19%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 6.79% 36.90%

XCBHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XCBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.72% 0.20% 9.99% 18.07%
Management Fee N/A 0.20% 1.37% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

XCBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XCBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XCBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 30.00% 154.00% 43.24%

XCBHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XCBHX Category Low Category High XCBHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.63% 89.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XCBHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XCBHX Category Low Category High XCBHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.58% -3.72% 10.32% 4.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XCBHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XCBHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Oberto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Mr. Oberto is a portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2007. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. He has been a portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since 2017. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Oberto is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. He has 17 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Oberto was previously a portfolio administrator, a credit default swaps (CDS) account manager and a trade-closer for Bain Capital. He began his career as an intern at Gabelli Asset Management. Mr. Oberto has a B.S.B.A. with a concentration in finance and a minor in economics from Fordham University and an M.S. in finance from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.

Douglas Forsyth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Mr. Forsyth is a portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1994. He is the head of the firm’s Income and Growth Strategies team. Mr. Forsyth has portfolio management, trading and research responsibilities, and oversees all aspects of the Income and Growth platform’s business, including product development and implementation. He has been the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since its inception in 1994 and assumed lead portfolio management responsibility for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 1998. Mr. Forsyth has been managing CLO portfolios since 2006 and has been the lead portfolio manager on the Income and Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients worldwide, Mr. Forsyth supervises multiple open-end and closed-end mutual funds and provides oversight for the US Short Duration High Income strategy. He was previously an analyst at AEGON USA. He has a B.B.A. from The University of Iowa. Mr. Forsyth is a CFA charterholder.

Justin Kass

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Mr. Kass is a portfolio manager, a managing director, CIO and co-head US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2000. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. In 2003, Mr. Kass was promoted to portfolio management and began handling day-to-day portfolio manager responsibilities for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 2005. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income & Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Kass is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. Previous to joining the firm, Mr. Kass interned on the Income and Growth Strategies team, adding significant depth to its proprietary Upgrade Alert Model. He has 24 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Kass has a B.S. from the University of California, Davis, and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.

William (Brit) Stickney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Mr. Stickney is a portfolio manager and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1999. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. He has been a portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since he joined the firm in 1999. Mr. Stickney has been the lead portfolio manager for leveraged loan strategies including CLO portfolios since 2006. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Stickney is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. He was previously a vice president of institutional fixed-income sales with ABN AMRO, Inc., where his primary focus was on high yield corporate securities; before that, he worked for Cowen & Company and Wayne Hummer & Company. Mr. Stickney has a B.S. in finance from Miami University, Ohio, and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 36.97 10.11 7.42

