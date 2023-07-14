Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$169 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.7%
Expense Ratio 1.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 56.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|XCBHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCBHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|169 M
|48.6 M
|4.43 B
|82.14%
|Number of Holdings
|104
|37
|381
|65.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|72.3 M
|-991 K
|795 M
|77.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.72%
|9.5%
|87.7%
|9.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCBHX % Rank
|Bonds
|76.04%
|-18.46%
|76.04%
|1.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|59.72%
|33.22%
|110.54%
|94.05%
|Stocks
|0.29%
|0.00%
|23.09%
|89.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.93%
|94.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-17.11%
|1.13%
|40.48%
|Cash
|-36.05%
|-81.48%
|7.92%
|97.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCBHX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.67%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.73%
|60.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.87%
|43.33%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.08%
|1.11%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.31%
|86.67%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.48%
|53.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.56%
|51.11%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.22%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.78%
|40.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.79%
|55.56%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.08%
|43.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCBHX % Rank
|US
|0.29%
|0.00%
|22.42%
|89.29%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|41.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCBHX % Rank
|Corporate
|95.50%
|91.11%
|100.00%
|64.29%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.50%
|0.00%
|8.40%
|35.71%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.24%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.24%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.24%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.94%
|28.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCBHX % Rank
|US
|76.04%
|-25.25%
|76.04%
|1.19%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.79%
|36.90%
|XCBHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.72%
|0.20%
|9.99%
|18.07%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.20%
|1.37%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|XCBHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XCBHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XCBHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|56.00%
|30.00%
|154.00%
|43.24%
|XCBHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCBHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.63%
|89.29%
|XCBHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|XCBHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCBHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.58%
|-3.72%
|10.32%
|4.82%
|XCBHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Mr. Oberto is a portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2007. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. He has been a portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since 2017. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Oberto is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. He has 17 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Oberto was previously a portfolio administrator, a credit default swaps (CDS) account manager and a trade-closer for Bain Capital. He began his career as an intern at Gabelli Asset Management. Mr. Oberto has a B.S.B.A. with a concentration in finance and a minor in economics from Fordham University and an M.S. in finance from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Mr. Forsyth is a portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1994. He is the head of the firm’s Income and Growth Strategies team. Mr. Forsyth has portfolio management, trading and research responsibilities, and oversees all aspects of the Income and Growth platform’s business, including product development and implementation. He has been the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since its inception in 1994 and assumed lead portfolio management responsibility for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 1998. Mr. Forsyth has been managing CLO portfolios since 2006 and has been the lead portfolio manager on the Income and Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients worldwide, Mr. Forsyth supervises multiple open-end and closed-end mutual funds and provides oversight for the US Short Duration High Income strategy. He was previously an analyst at AEGON USA. He has a B.B.A. from The University of Iowa. Mr. Forsyth is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Mr. Kass is a portfolio manager, a managing director, CIO and co-head US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2000. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. In 2003, Mr. Kass was promoted to portfolio management and began handling day-to-day portfolio manager responsibilities for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 2005. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income & Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Kass is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. Previous to joining the firm, Mr. Kass interned on the Income and Growth Strategies team, adding significant depth to its proprietary Upgrade Alert Model. He has 24 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Kass has a B.S. from the University of California, Davis, and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Mr. Stickney is a portfolio manager and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1999. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. He has been a portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since he joined the firm in 1999. Mr. Stickney has been the lead portfolio manager for leveraged loan strategies including CLO portfolios since 2006. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Stickney is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. He was previously a vice president of institutional fixed-income sales with ABN AMRO, Inc., where his primary focus was on high yield corporate securities; before that, he worked for Cowen & Company and Wayne Hummer & Company. Mr. Stickney has a B.S. in finance from Miami University, Ohio, and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|36.97
|10.11
|7.42
