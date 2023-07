Mr. Hemmer was named an Associate Portfolio Manager of the Fund in October 2021. Mr. Hemmer will continue to work with the Fund’s other portfolio managers, Messrs. Horejsi and Looney, as the team collectively responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s assets. Mr. Hemmer has supported the Fund’s portfolio management team since starting with RMA in 2018 in his role as an Investment Analyst which he held until obtaining his new title in October 2021. Prior to joining RMA, Mr. Hemmer served as a Financial Advisor for Hampton Financial, LLC, a financial planning firm in Salina, KS, from 2012 until 2018. Mr. Hemmer holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Colorado State University. Mr. Hemmer earned the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation in 2017 from the CFA Institute.