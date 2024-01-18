Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

mutual fund
XBGHX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.28 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
XBGHX (Mutual Fund)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.28 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
XBGHX (Mutual Fund)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.28 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class

Name

As of 01/18/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

XBGHX | Fund

$15.28

$384 M

0.00%

2.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$384 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.92%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

As of 01/18/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

XBGHX | Fund

$15.28

$384 M

0.00%

2.93%

XBGHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 9.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Oct 26, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    20057849
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    N/A
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

XBGHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XBGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -6.7% 1.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -11.8% 18.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -14.8% 19.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 37.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.3% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XBGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -21.2% 14.3% N/A
2022 N/A -33.4% 3.6% N/A
2021 N/A -23.2% 14.9% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 302.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.3% 13.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XBGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -6.7% 1.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -11.8% 18.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -14.8% 19.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 37.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.3% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XBGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -21.2% 18.7% N/A
2022 N/A -33.4% 47.8% N/A
2021 N/A -23.2% 24.8% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 325.6% N/A
2019 N/A -3.8% 21.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

XBGHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XBGHX Category Low Category High XBGHX % Rank
Net Assets 384 M 1.85 M 22.6 B 58.84%
Number of Holdings 183 2 2736 77.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 122 M -492 M 4.6 B 37.91%
Weighting of Top 10 29.23% 4.3% 149.6% 8.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Caelus Energy Alaska, 3m Libor 7.500% 4.39%
  2. Adt Corp/Protection One 3.93%
  3. Bausch Health Companies Inc 9% 3.51%
  4. Citgo Holding, Inc 10.75% 3.15%
  5. Misys (Finastra), 3m Libor 7.250% 2.91%
  6. Kosmos Energy Ltd 7.88% 2.85%
  7. Consol Engy Inc New 144A 2.78%
  8. RegionalCare Hospital Partners Holdings, Inc. 8.25% 2.75%
  9. Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. 7.88% 2.61%
  10. Topaz Marine S.A. 9.13% 2.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XBGHX % Rank
Bonds 		136.48% 0.00% 154.38% 1.04%
Stocks 		2.32% 0.00% 99.61% 23.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 57.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 94.78%
Cash 		0.00% -52.00% 49.49% 95.97%
Other 		-38.81% -63.70% 98.03% 99.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XBGHX % Rank
Energy 		0.06% 0.00% 100.00% 71.97%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.55%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 33.17% 45.82%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 40.43%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.40%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 36.93%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.36%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 63.07%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 39.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 54.18%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XBGHX % Rank
Non US 		1.67% -0.01% 2.53% 0.30%
US 		0.65% 0.00% 99.61% 41.34%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XBGHX % Rank
Corporate 		136.49% 0.00% 136.49% 0.15%
Derivative 		0.00% -12.96% 42.26% 48.96%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 49.49% 90.75%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 61.29%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 33.33%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 51.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XBGHX % Rank
US 		99.61% 0.00% 150.64% 3.43%
Non US 		36.87% 0.00% 97.33% 1.49%

XBGHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XBGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.93% 0.04% 31.61% 3.13%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.84% 98.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

XBGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XBGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XBGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.92% 1.00% 255.00% 27.27%

XBGHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XBGHX Category Low Category High XBGHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.18% 33.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XBGHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XBGHX Category Low Category High XBGHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 9.34% -2.39% 14.30% 0.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XBGHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XBGHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.15 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×