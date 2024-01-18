Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NameAs of 01/18/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$384 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.2%
Expense Ratio 2.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.92%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
NameAs of 01/18/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XBGHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-6.7%
|1.6%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-11.8%
|18.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|19.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|37.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.3%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XBGHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-21.2%
|14.3%
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-23.2%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|302.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.3%
|13.3%
|N/A
|Period
|XBGHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-6.7%
|1.6%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-11.8%
|18.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|19.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|37.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.3%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XBGHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-21.2%
|18.7%
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|-33.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-23.2%
|24.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|325.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-3.8%
|21.5%
|N/A
|XBGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XBGHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|384 M
|1.85 M
|22.6 B
|58.84%
|Number of Holdings
|183
|2
|2736
|77.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|122 M
|-492 M
|4.6 B
|37.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.23%
|4.3%
|149.6%
|8.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XBGHX % Rank
|Bonds
|136.48%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|1.04%
|Stocks
|2.32%
|0.00%
|99.61%
|23.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|57.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|94.78%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-52.00%
|49.49%
|95.97%
|Other
|-38.81%
|-63.70%
|98.03%
|99.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XBGHX % Rank
|Energy
|0.06%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.97%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.55%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.17%
|45.82%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|40.43%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.40%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|36.93%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.36%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|63.07%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|39.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.18%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XBGHX % Rank
|Non US
|1.67%
|-0.01%
|2.53%
|0.30%
|US
|0.65%
|0.00%
|99.61%
|41.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XBGHX % Rank
|Corporate
|136.49%
|0.00%
|136.49%
|0.15%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-12.96%
|42.26%
|48.96%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.49%
|90.75%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|61.29%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|33.33%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|51.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XBGHX % Rank
|US
|99.61%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|3.43%
|Non US
|36.87%
|0.00%
|97.33%
|1.49%
|XBGHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.93%
|0.04%
|31.61%
|3.13%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|98.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|XBGHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XBGHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XBGHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.92%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|27.27%
|XBGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XBGHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.18%
|33.38%
|XBGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XBGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XBGHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|9.34%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|0.46%
|XBGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
