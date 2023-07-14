Home
Trending ETFs

XALCX (Mutual Fund)

XALCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

14.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$87.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.22%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XALCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 8.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon
  • Inception Date
    Aug 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chris Barris

Fund Description

XALCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -7.2% 18.1% 1.83%
1 Yr 5.6% -18.7% 21.2% 3.51%
3 Yr -1.7%* -23.6% 52.7% 24.45%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -31.8% 18.4% 92.97%
2021 0.4% -14.3% 15.8% 15.11%
2020 0.0% -20.2% 60.6% 65.18%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -11.7% 18.1% 1.97%
1 Yr 5.6% -18.7% 38.5% 3.36%
3 Yr -1.7%* -23.6% 52.7% 24.80%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -31.8% 18.4% 92.97%
2021 0.4% -14.3% 15.8% 14.96%
2020 0.0% -20.2% 60.6% 65.18%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

XALCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XALCX Category Low Category High XALCX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings 458 2 8175 53.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 45.9 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 66.43%
Weighting of Top 10 14.74% 4.3% 105.0% 75.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Instl Preferred Gov Plus MMkt 2.54%
  2. Carlyle Global Market strategies CLO 2016-2 LTD/LLC 6.15% 1.66%
  3. Carlyle Global Market strategies CLO 2016-2 LTD/LLC 6.15% 1.66%
  4. Carlyle Global Market strategies CLO 2016-2 LTD/LLC 6.15% 1.66%
  5. Carlyle Global Market strategies CLO 2016-2 LTD/LLC 6.15% 1.66%
  6. Carlyle Global Market strategies CLO 2016-2 LTD/LLC 6.15% 1.66%
  7. Carlyle Global Market strategies CLO 2016-2 LTD/LLC 6.15% 1.66%
  8. Carlyle Global Market strategies CLO 2016-2 LTD/LLC 6.15% 1.66%
  9. Carlyle Global Market strategies CLO 2016-2 LTD/LLC 6.15% 1.66%
  10. Carlyle Global Market strategies CLO 2016-2 LTD/LLC 6.15% 1.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XALCX % Rank
Bonds 		96.23% -150.81% 180.51% 14.84%
Cash 		3.41% -261.12% 258.91% 68.73%
Stocks 		0.19% -38.22% 261.12% 51.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.18% 0.00% 33.50% 76.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 98.41%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 90.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XALCX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		96.02% 0.00% 99.97% 2.30%
Communication Services 		3.98% 0.00% 100.00% 29.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 98.72%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 97.96%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 98.72%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 98.98%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 97.96%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 97.96%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 98.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 98.21%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 98.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XALCX % Rank
US 		0.19% -40.06% 261.12% 45.97%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 97.26%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XALCX % Rank
Corporate 		40.21% 0.00% 97.25% 43.27%
Securitized 		29.16% 0.00% 99.65% 29.38%
Derivative 		28.72% -0.52% 72.98% 6.94%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.91% 0.00% 100.00% 87.43%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 98.41%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 99.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XALCX % Rank
US 		51.34% -151.11% 194.51% 73.49%
Non US 		44.89% -136.75% 104.82% 10.23%

XALCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.89% 0.01% 26.65% 6.18%
Management Fee 1.79% 0.00% 2.29% 96.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

XALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.22% 0.00% 632.00% 34.80%

XALCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XALCX Category Low Category High XALCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 36.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XALCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XALCX Category Low Category High XALCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 8.12% -1.55% 11.51% 3.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XALCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XALCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chris Barris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Chris Barris, Kevin Cronk, CFA, and Leland Hart are the fund's primary portfolio managers, positions they have held since October 2010, September 2012 and February 2018, respectively. Messrs. Mr. Barris has been employed by BNYM Investment Adviser since July 2007 and is Global Head of High Yield and Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Alcentra, which he joined in January 2013. Mr. Cronk has been employed by BNYM Investment Adviser since July 2012 and is a Managing Director and Head of U.S. Credit at Alcentra, which he joined in January 2013. Mr. Hart has been employed by BNYM Investment Adviser since February 2018 and is a Managing Director and Head of U.S. Loans and High Yield at Alcentra, which he joined in January 2018. Prior to joining Alcentra, Mr. Hart was a managing director for BlackRock Asset Management, where he was employed since 2009. Messrs. Barris, Cronk and Hart manage the fund in their capacity as employees of BNYM Investment Adviser.

Leland Hart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Leland Hart is primary portfolio manager from Dreyfus Corporation. Mr. Hart is a Managing Director and Head of U.S. Loans and High Yield at Alcentra. Mr. Hart has been Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009; Partner of R3 Capital Partners ("R3") in 2009; Managing Director of R3 from 2008 - 2009; Managing Director of Lehman Brothers from 2006 - 2008; Executive Director of Lehman Brothers from 2003 - 2006.

Suhail Shaikh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Suhail Shaikh is Director of Investment Strategy. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs:Income & Currency Asset Management (2000-2002). From 2002-2005 he worked in their Investment Strategy Group. Suhail studied at the London School of Economics & Political Sciences (1997-2000) and has been a CFA Charterholder since 2003.

Hiram Hamilton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Hiram Hamilton is Portfolio Manager, Global Head of Structured Credit of Alcentra NY. He joined Alcentra NY in 2017 and Alcentra Limited in 2008.

Kevin Cronk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Mr. Cronk joined Alcentra in January 2013 as part of the combination of Alcentra with Standish Mellon Asset Management Company LLC’s high yield business, and is the Head of U.S. Credit Research and a member of the U.S. Investment Committee. Mr. Cronk joined Standish Mellon Asset Management Company LLC, an affiliate of BNYM Investment Adviser and Alcentra, in 2011 from Columbia Management, where he worked for eleven years as a High Yield Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Prior to that, he worked as a High Yield Investment Associate at Putnam Investments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

