Chris Barris, Kevin Cronk, CFA, and Leland Hart are the fund's primary portfolio managers, positions they have held since October 2010, September 2012 and February 2018, respectively. Messrs. Mr. Barris has been employed by BNYM Investment Adviser since July 2007 and is Global Head of High Yield and Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Alcentra, which he joined in January 2013. Mr. Cronk has been employed by BNYM Investment Adviser since July 2012 and is a Managing Director and Head of U.S. Credit at Alcentra, which he joined in January 2013. Mr. Hart has been employed by BNYM Investment Adviser since February 2018 and is a Managing Director and Head of U.S. Loans and High Yield at Alcentra, which he joined in January 2018. Prior to joining Alcentra, Mr. Hart was a managing director for BlackRock Asset Management, where he was employed since 2009. Messrs. Barris, Cronk and Hart manage the fund in their capacity as employees of BNYM Investment Adviser.