YTD Return
5.2%
1 yr return
5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
14.7%
Expense Ratio 2.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 59.22%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XALCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.2%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|1.83%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|3.51%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|24.45%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|XALCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XALCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|100
|124 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|458
|2
|8175
|53.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|45.9 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|66.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.74%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|75.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XALCX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.23%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|14.84%
|Cash
|3.41%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|68.73%
|Stocks
|0.19%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|51.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.18%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|76.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|98.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|90.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XALCX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|96.02%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|2.30%
|Communication Services
|3.98%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.34%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.72%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|97.96%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.72%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.98%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.96%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.96%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|98.21%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XALCX % Rank
|US
|0.19%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|45.97%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|97.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XALCX % Rank
|Corporate
|40.21%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|43.27%
|Securitized
|29.16%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|29.38%
|Derivative
|28.72%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|6.94%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.43%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|98.41%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|99.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XALCX % Rank
|US
|51.34%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|73.49%
|Non US
|44.89%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|10.23%
|XALCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.89%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|6.18%
|Management Fee
|1.79%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|96.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|XALCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XALCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XALCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|59.22%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|34.80%
|XALCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XALCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|36.77%
|XALCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XALCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XALCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|8.12%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|3.01%
|XALCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 28, 2022
|$1.750
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$1.750
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$1.750
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2022
|$2.570
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$1.750
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$1.750
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$1.750
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$1.750
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$1.750
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$2.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$2.000
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Chris Barris, Kevin Cronk, CFA, and Leland Hart are the fund's primary portfolio managers, positions they have held since October 2010, September 2012 and February 2018, respectively. Messrs. Mr. Barris has been employed by BNYM Investment Adviser since July 2007 and is Global Head of High Yield and Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Alcentra, which he joined in January 2013. Mr. Cronk has been employed by BNYM Investment Adviser since July 2012 and is a Managing Director and Head of U.S. Credit at Alcentra, which he joined in January 2013. Mr. Hart has been employed by BNYM Investment Adviser since February 2018 and is a Managing Director and Head of U.S. Loans and High Yield at Alcentra, which he joined in January 2018. Prior to joining Alcentra, Mr. Hart was a managing director for BlackRock Asset Management, where he was employed since 2009. Messrs. Barris, Cronk and Hart manage the fund in their capacity as employees of BNYM Investment Adviser.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Leland Hart is primary portfolio manager from Dreyfus Corporation. Mr. Hart is a Managing Director and Head of U.S. Loans and High Yield at Alcentra. Mr. Hart has been Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009; Partner of R3 Capital Partners ("R3") in 2009; Managing Director of R3 from 2008 - 2009; Managing Director of Lehman Brothers from 2006 - 2008; Executive Director of Lehman Brothers from 2003 - 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Suhail Shaikh is Director of Investment Strategy. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs:Income & Currency Asset Management (2000-2002). From 2002-2005 he worked in their Investment Strategy Group. Suhail studied at the London School of Economics & Political Sciences (1997-2000) and has been a CFA Charterholder since 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Hiram Hamilton is Portfolio Manager, Global Head of Structured Credit of Alcentra NY. He joined Alcentra NY in 2017 and Alcentra Limited in 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Mr. Cronk joined Alcentra in January 2013 as part of the combination of Alcentra with Standish Mellon Asset Management Company LLC’s high yield business, and is the Head of U.S. Credit Research and a member of the U.S. Investment Committee. Mr. Cronk joined Standish Mellon Asset Management Company LLC, an affiliate of BNYM Investment Adviser and Alcentra, in 2011 from Columbia Management, where he worked for eleven years as a High Yield Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Prior to that, he worked as a High Yield Investment Associate at Putnam Investments.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
