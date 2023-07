Mr. Moroney is the Co-Head of the Corporate Credit platform of Apollo Credit Management, L.P. Mr. Moroney joined Apollo in 2008. Prior to that time, Mr. Moroney was with Aladdin Capital Management where he most recently served as the Senior Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager in the Leveraged Loan Group. Mr. Moroney’s career focused in financial advisory and investment management, with experience at various leading financial services firms including Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. Mr. Moroney graduated from Rutgers University with a BS in Ceramic Engineering, and he is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.