Mr. Wright joined Apollo in 2011 and will serve as a portfolio manager of the Fund. Prior to joining Apollo, Mr. Wright was with GSC Group where he served in a variety of different roles most recently as the Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to these executive roles he was the head of the U.S. Corporate Debt business. From 2003 to 2007, Mr. Wright served as head of origination for the U.S. Corporate Debt business. Prior to that, Mr. Wright was with IBJ Whitehall Bank & Trust Corporation and Chemical Banking Corporation. Mr. Wright graduated from Rutgers College with a BA degree in Political Science and a minor in Economics, and from Fordham University with an MBA degree.