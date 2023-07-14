Delaware Ivy Municipal High Income Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of municipal bonds. Municipal bonds are obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States (including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Guam), the interest on which is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes, although a significant portion of such interest may be an item of tax preference for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT) (Tax Preference Item). (Under 2017 legislation commonly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, corporations no longer are subject to the AMT for taxable years of the corporation beginning after December 31, 2017.)

The Fund typically invests at least 65% of its total assets in medium- and lower-quality bonds that include bonds rated BBB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) or, if unrated, determined by Delaware Management Company (Manager) to be of comparable quality. Such investments include non-investment grade debt securities, commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds, which typically are rated BB+ or lower by S&P, or comparably rated by another NRSRO or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in non-investment grade bonds. Although the Manager considers credit ratings in selecting investments for the Fund, the Manager bases its investment decision for a particular instrument primarily on its own credit analysis and not on a NRSRO’s credit rating. The Manager will consider, among other things, the issuer’s financial resources and operating history, its sensitivity to economic conditions and trends, its debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements, and relative values based on anticipated cash flow, and interest and asset coverage.

The Fund may invest in higher-quality municipal bonds at times when yield spreads are narrow and the Manager believes that the higher yields do not justify the increased risk, and/or when, in the opinion of the Manager, there is a lack of medium- and lower-quality bonds in which to invest.

After conducting a top-down (assessing the market environment) analysis of the municipal high income market, the Manager uses a research-oriented, bottom-up (researching individual issuers) credit-by-credit investment approach. The Manager considers a number of factors in selecting individual securities for the Fund’s portfolio, including the security’s current coupon, the maturity, relative value and market yield of the security, the creditworthiness of the particular issuer or of the private company involved, the sector in which the security is identified, the structure of the security, including whether it has a call feature, and the state in which the security is issued.

The Fund primarily invests in revenue bonds: revenue bonds are payable only from specific sources, such as the revenue from a particular project, a special tax, lease payments and/or appropriated funds. Revenue bonds include certain private activity bonds (PABs), which finance privately operated facilities. Revenue bonds also include housing bonds that finance pools of single-family home mortgages and student loan bonds that finance pools of student loans, as well as bonds that finance charter schools. Revenue bonds also include tobacco bonds that are issued by state-created special purpose entities as a means to securitize a state’s share of annual tobacco settlement revenues.

The Fund may invest in PABs in general, in revenue bonds payable from revenues derived from similar projects, such as those in the health care, life care, education, transportation and special tax sectors, and in municipal bonds of issuers located in the same geographical area.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desired investment for the Fund, including consideration of the security’s current credit quality. Additionally, the Manager may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.