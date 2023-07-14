Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$156 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.2%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
■
|
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, including federal alternative minimum tax (AMT), and Wisconsin individual income tax;
|
■
|
up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal income tax, including federal AMT;
|
■
|
up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade municipal securities; and
|
■
|
up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters.
|Period
|WWTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|60.24%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|66.51%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|35.81%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|36.53%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|62.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|WWTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|33.90%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|49.26%
|2020
|0.5%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|57.78%
|2019
|0.8%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|66.65%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|20.08%
|Period
|WWTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|58.85%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|63.78%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|36.68%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|38.49%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|58.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|WWTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|33.78%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|49.26%
|2020
|0.5%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|57.72%
|2019
|0.8%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|67.21%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|23.09%
|WWTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WWTIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|156 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|77.65%
|Number of Holdings
|170
|1
|14000
|64.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|36.8 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|65.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.17%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|30.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WWTIX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.66%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|53.53%
|Cash
|1.34%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|45.54%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|96.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|96.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|95.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|96.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WWTIX % Rank
|Municipal
|98.66%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|50.64%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.34%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|47.45%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|96.12%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|96.30%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|96.53%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|96.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WWTIX % Rank
|US
|91.39%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|83.51%
|Non US
|7.27%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|5.96%
|WWTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|62.49%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|44.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.82%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|28.35%
|WWTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WWTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WWTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|24.11%
|WWTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WWTIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.78%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|43.55%
|WWTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WWTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WWTIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.04%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|45.88%
|WWTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Mr. Stoechmann joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2005, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager with the Tax-Exempt Fixed-Income team and is the leader of the Tax-Exempt Research team. Previously he worked with SCM from March 1993 and began a municipal research analyst in February 1996.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Bruce Johns is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. In this capacity, he manages national short to intermediate maturity strategies and certain state-specific mutual funds. Bruce joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management, where he was a senior research analyst covering the health care sector. Prior to taking on the role of research analyst at Strong, his area of responsibility included all fixed income settlements operations. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business and finance from the University of Wisconsin, Parkside. Bruce is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the Minnesota Society of Municipal Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Ms. Laurin joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2016, where she currently serves as a Senior Analyst. Prior to joining WFAM, she was as a research analyst for Heartland Advisors where she covered taxable fixed income, consumer, and utility equity sectors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...