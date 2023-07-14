Home
Trending ETFs

Allspring Wisconsin Tax-Free Fund

mutual fund
WWTIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.25 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
C (WWTCX) Primary A (WWTFX) Inst (WWTIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$156 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WWTIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Wisconsin Tax-Free Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Stoeckmann

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, including federal alternative minimum tax (AMT), and Wisconsin individual income tax;
up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets in securities whose interest is  subject to federal income tax, including federal AMT;
up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade municipal securities; and
up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters.
We invest principally in municipal securities  whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, including federal AMT, and Wisconsin individual income tax. Our investment holdings may include municipal securities issued by the state of Wisconsin and its subdivisions, authorities, instrumentalities and corporations, as well as municipal securities issued by the territories and possessions of the United States or any other state that would be exempt from Wisconsin taxes. The Fund may invest in debt obligations issued by Puerto Rico. As part of our investment strategy, we may purchase appropriation bonds including municipal leases. Some of the securities may be below investment grade or may be unrated and deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We may also invest a portion of the Fund’s net assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal  income tax, including  federal AMT. We may use futures for duration and yield curve management. While we may purchase securities of any maturity, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be between 3 and 20 years.
We may invest up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters to seek enhanced returns. Inverse floaters are derivative debt instruments created by depositing a municipal security in a trust. Inverse floaters pay interest at rates that generally vary inversely with specified short-term interest rates and involve leverage. We intend to limit leverage created by the Fund’s investment in inverse floaters to an amount equal to 10% of the Fund’s total assets.
We use a combination of top-down and bottom-up research to cover the four main elements of total return: duration management, yield curve positioning, sector and credit quality allocation, and security selection. Our top-down analysis involves an evaluation of macroeconomic factors that may include, among others, the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, inflation, and monetary and fiscal policy. Our bottom-up analysis, which involves intensive research into the credit fundamentals of individual issuers and the relative value of individual issues, is used to uncover solid investment opportunities. Securities are selected based on several factors, including, among others, improving financial trends, positive industry and sector dynamics, improving economic conditions, and specific demographic trends. Securities may be sold based on relative value considerations and could be replaced with a security that presents a better value or risk/reward profile. A security may also be sold due to changes in credit characteristics or outlook, as well as changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs.
The Fund is considered to be non-diversified.
Read More

WWTIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -60.4% 31.9% 60.24%
1 Yr -1.6% -45.4% 15.3% 66.51%
3 Yr -2.9%* -20.5% 51.6% 35.81%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.5% 29.2% 36.53%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 62.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -76.8% 4.7% 33.90%
2021 -0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 49.26%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 57.78%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 66.65%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 20.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -60.4% 31.9% 58.85%
1 Yr -1.6% -45.4% 15.1% 63.78%
3 Yr -2.9%* -20.5% 51.6% 36.68%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.5% 29.3% 38.49%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 58.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -76.8% 4.7% 33.78%
2021 -0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 49.26%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 57.72%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 67.21%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 23.09%

NAV & Total Return History

WWTIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WWTIX Category Low Category High WWTIX % Rank
Net Assets 156 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 77.65%
Number of Holdings 170 1 14000 64.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 36.8 M -317 M 8.64 B 65.97%
Weighting of Top 10 23.17% 2.4% 101.7% 30.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLETON WIS REDEV AUTH REDEV REV 0.5% 4.72%
  2. WISCONSIN HSG & ECONOMIC DEV AUTH HSG REV 0.44% 3.47%
  3. WISCONSIN ST HEALTH & EDL FACS AUTH REV 5% 2.29%
  4. WISCONSIN ST HEALTH & EDL FACS AUTH REV 5% 2.29%
  5. APPLETON WIS RECOVERY ZONE FAC REV 0.09% 2.28%
  6. WISCONSIN ST HEALTH & EDL FACS AUTH REV 0.06% 2.28%
  7. WISCONSIN HSG & ECONOMIC DEV AUTH MULTIFAMILY HSG 4.85% 1.99%
  8. MILWAUKEE WIS REDEV AUTH REV 5% 1.93%
  9. WISCONSIN ST HEALTH & EDL FACS AUTH REV 4% 1.91%
  10. WISCONSIN HSG & ECONOMIC DEV AUTH HSG REV 5.75% 1.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WWTIX % Rank
Bonds 		98.66% 65.51% 150.86% 53.53%
Cash 		1.34% -50.86% 33.96% 45.54%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 96.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 96.01%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 95.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 96.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWTIX % Rank
Municipal 		98.66% 44.39% 100.00% 50.64%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.34% 0.00% 33.95% 47.45%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 96.12%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 96.30%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 96.53%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 96.24%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWTIX % Rank
US 		91.39% 37.86% 142.23% 83.51%
Non US 		7.27% 0.00% 62.14% 5.96%

WWTIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WWTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.02% 6.50% 62.49%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.10% 44.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.82%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.44% 28.35%

Sales Fees

WWTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WWTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WWTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.00% 283.00% 24.11%

WWTIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WWTIX Category Low Category High WWTIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.78% 0.00% 4.45% 43.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WWTIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WWTIX Category Low Category High WWTIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.04% -0.53% 5.33% 45.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WWTIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

WWTIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Stoeckmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Mr. Stoechmann joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2005, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager with the Tax-Exempt Fixed-Income team and is the leader of the Tax-Exempt Research team. Previously he worked with SCM from March 1993 and began a municipal research analyst in February 1996.

Bruce Johns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Bruce Johns is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. In this capacity, he manages national short to intermediate maturity strategies and certain state-specific mutual funds. Bruce joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management, where he was a senior research analyst covering the health care sector. Prior to taking on the role of research analyst at Strong, his area of responsibility included all fixed income settlements operations. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business and finance from the University of Wisconsin, Parkside. Bruce is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the Minnesota Society of Municipal Analysts.

Kerry Laurin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Ms. Laurin joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2016, where she currently serves as a Senior Analyst. Prior to joining WFAM, she was as a research analyst for Heartland Advisors where she covered taxable fixed income, consumer, and utility equity sectors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

