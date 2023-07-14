The Fund has significant flexibility to achieve its investment objective and invests in a broad range of securities, including debt and equity securities in the U.S. and other markets throughout the world, both developed and emerging. “Emerging markets” include countries in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, and other countries that the Fund considers to be equivalent to those in that index based on their level of economic development or the size and experience of their securities markets. There is no limit on the number of countries in which the Fund may invest, and the Fund may focus its investments in a single country or a small group of countries. As attractive investments across asset classes and strategies arise, the Adviser attempts to capture these opportunities and has wide latitude to allocate the Fund’s assets among asset classes. The Adviser buys and sells securities and investments for the Fund based on the Adviser’s view of issuer fundamentals, global economics, sectors and overall portfolio construction, taking into account risk/return analyses and relative value considerations.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 60% of its net assets in securities of U.S. issuers. U.S. issuers include the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities. In addition, a company is considered by the Fund to be a U.S. issuer if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located in the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated in the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business in the U.S.; or (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally in the U.S.

The Fund seeks to achieve a neutral allocation of 60% of its total assets in equity securities and 40% of its total assets in debt securities. The Adviser’s bottom-up investment process and top-down macroeconomic views will drive tactical allocation decisions by overweighting/underweighting stocks and bonds to outperform the benchmark.

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in debt securities, including corporate bonds, mortgage-backed, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, inflation-linked securities (including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”)), bank loan assignments and participations (“Loans”). The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in Loans. The Fund may invest in debt securities with any maturity, duration or credit quality, including securities rated below investment grade or, if unrated, deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality (“junk bonds”).

The Fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. The Fund would generally enter into TBA transactions with the intention of taking possession of the underlying mortgage-backed securities. However, in an effort to obtain underlying mortgage securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the Fund may extend the settlement by entering into dollar roll transactions in which the Fund sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date.

The Fund may invest up to 70% of its total assets in equity securities, including common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in REITs. In addition to investments in equity securities, the Fund may also invest up to 50% of its total assets in preferred stocks and convertible securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities. The Fund may invest in equity securities, preferred stocks and convertible securities of companies of any market capitalization.

In addition to direct investments in securities, derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts, foreign currency transactions, options and swaps to help manage duration, sector and yield curve exposure and credit and spread volatility. The Fund may also use such derivatives to manage equity, country, regional and currency exposure, to increase income or gain to the Fund, for hedging and for risk management. The Fund may hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of foreign currency derivatives, including forward foreign currency contracts and currency futures, but may not always do so. In addition to hedging non-dollar investments, the Fund may use such derivatives to increase income and gain to the Fund and/or as part of its risk management process by establishing or adjusting exposure to particular foreign securities, markets or currencies.