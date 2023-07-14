Home
Trending ETFs

WWOCX (Mutual Fund)

WWOCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Vontobel Global Opportunities Fund

WWOCX | Fund

$11.60

$306 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.5%

1 yr return

2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

Net Assets

$306 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WWOCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Vontobel Global Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Benkendorf

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
This fund seeks to provide investors with exposure to high-quality global companies. The securities selected for inclusion in the fund are those believed by the subadviser to be well-managed businesses with consistent operating histories and financial performance that have favorable long-term economic prospects and, in most cases, generate free cash flow. Over full market cycles, the investment style is designed with the objective of capturing part of the up market cycles and may offer protection in down market cycles.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests in equity securities or equity-linked instruments of issuers located throughout the world, including issuers in emerging markets countries and issuers in the United States. The fund intends to diversify its investments among countries and normally to have represented in the portfolio business activities of a number of different countries. In determining “location” of an issuer, the subadviser primarily relies on the country where the issuer is incorporated. However, the country of risk is ultimately determined based on analysis of the following criteria: actual building address (domicile), primary exchange on which the security is traded and country in which the greatest percentage of company revenue is generated. This evaluation is conducted so as to determine that the issuer’s assets are exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of the designated country.
WWOCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.5% -35.6% 29.2% 82.44%
1 Yr 2.5% 17.3% 252.4% 79.89%
3 Yr -7.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 43.67%
5 Yr -4.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 45.37%
10 Yr 1.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 25.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.7% -24.3% 957.1% 42.20%
2021 -5.5% -38.3% 47.1% 36.92%
2020 4.7% -54.2% 0.6% 72.01%
2019 5.4% -76.0% 54.1% 41.73%
2018 -3.8% -26.1% 47.8% 44.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.5% -35.6% 29.2% 82.77%
1 Yr 2.5% 11.4% 252.4% 77.39%
3 Yr -7.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 40.88%
5 Yr -4.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 43.89%
10 Yr 1.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 24.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.7% -24.3% 957.1% 42.20%
2021 -5.5% -33.1% 47.1% 37.04%
2020 4.7% -44.4% 1.8% 80.22%
2019 5.4% -6.5% 54.1% 61.79%
2018 -3.8% -14.4% 47.8% 63.16%

NAV & Total Return History

WWOCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WWOCX Category Low Category High WWOCX % Rank
Net Assets 306 M 199 K 133 B 53.18%
Number of Holdings 50 1 9075 65.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 138 M -18 M 37.6 B 51.21%
Weighting of Top 10 40.97% 9.1% 100.0% 38.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.15%
  2. Nestle SA 4.89%
  3. Nestle SA 4.89%
  4. Nestle SA 4.89%
  5. Nestle SA 4.89%
  6. Nestle SA 4.89%
  7. Nestle SA 4.89%
  8. Nestle SA 4.89%
  9. Nestle SA 4.89%
  10. Nestle SA 4.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WWOCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.42% 61.84% 125.47% 51.98%
Cash 		1.58% -174.70% 23.12% 42.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 36.89%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 45.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 29.30%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 32.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWOCX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.55% 0.00% 38.42% 24.23%
Healthcare 		17.51% 0.00% 35.42% 22.91%
Technology 		15.70% 0.00% 49.87% 79.96%
Consumer Defense 		14.39% 0.00% 73.28% 13.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.04% 0.00% 40.94% 7.71%
Industrials 		7.34% 0.00% 44.06% 89.54%
Communication Services 		7.02% 0.00% 57.66% 45.48%
Basic Materials 		4.44% 0.00% 38.60% 70.15%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 79.19%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 81.06%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 75.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWOCX % Rank
US 		52.56% 0.13% 103.82% 25.77%
Non US 		45.86% 0.58% 99.46% 70.93%

WWOCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WWOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.13% 0.01% 44.27% 15.17%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.82% 83.37%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 83.59%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.76% 60.59%

Sales Fees

WWOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 34.00%

Trading Fees

WWOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WWOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 395.00% 62.27%

WWOCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WWOCX Category Low Category High WWOCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 28.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WWOCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WWOCX Category Low Category High WWOCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.21% -4.27% 12.65% 96.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WWOCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

WWOCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Benkendorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2009

13.34

13.3%

Mr. Benkendorf ,Managing Director,Chief Investment Officer,Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst - Mr. Benkendorf joined Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. in October 1999 in trade support. After being promoted to trader in 2000, Mr. Benkendorf became a research analyst in 2002 and moved into portfolio management in 2006 as deputy portfolio manager of Vontobel’s European Equity Strategy.Mr. Benkendorf has held various positions with Vontobel, including Deputy Portfolio Manager from 2013 to 2016, Executive Director from 2012 to 2013;Director from 2009 to 2012;Vice President from 2007 to 2009.

Ramiz Chelat

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Ramiz Chelat has been a Portfolio Manager for Vontobel’s Quality Growth Boutique since 2016. He joined Vontobel Asset Management in July 2007 as a Senior Research Analyst. In 2016, he expanded his role becoming Portfolio Manager on the firm’s Global Equity strategy and, in 2021, he started managing the firm’s Emerging Markets Equity strategy. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Ramiz Chelat continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies, primarily focusing on the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples and Communication Services sectors. Prior to joining Vontobel Asset Management, from 2004 to 2007, he was Head of Consumer and Media Research at Macquarie Hong Kong and an Analyst at Macquarie Australia from 2000 to 2004. Prior to that, from 1999 to 2000, he was a Financial Analyst at Optus. Ramiz Chelat began his financial career in 1997 at Ernst & Young where he was a Senior Accountant until 1999. He received a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance from Macquarie University in Australia. In addition, Ramiz Chelat is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia as a qualified chartered accountant. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

