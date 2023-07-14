Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mid-cap companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers mid-cap companies to be those companies within the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of initial purchase. While the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index changes throughout the year, as of the most recent annual reconstitution of the index on December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the index was between $739.28 million and $73.82 billion. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of companies which the Adviser believes are undervalued in relation to the broader market, employ superior business models compared to their competition, and possess strong balance sheets and free cash flow. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, public real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund’s investments in REITs include commercial property REITs and residential mortgage REITs. The Fund’s investments in MLPs will primarily be within the broad energy sector and include MLPs in transportation and shipping, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining.

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests in approximately 50-80 securities that are well-diversified among market sectors. The Adviser utilizes a value style of investing to select equity securities for the Fund that it believes are undervalued, generally maintain high-quality characteristics, and offers an attractive risk-adjusted return opportunity. The Adviser considers both valuation and quality metrics in absolute terms, as well as on a relative basis compared to the companies comprising the Russell Midcap® Value Index. The Adviser identifies undervalued securities by evaluating the current intrinsic value of a company’s current and future potential earnings, free cash flow, revenue, and return on capital. The Adviser also emphasizes high quality companies as part of the principal investment strategy and considers investing in companies that maintain conservative balance sheets with lower levels of debt, attractive return of equity, strong management teams, and competitive advantages in their respective industry or sector. As it pertains to the Adviser’s emphasis on risk-adjusted returns, the qualitative and quantitative assessment of absolute downside risk for each individual security is paramount when selecting securities for the Fund in an effort to outperform the Index in down markets.

As the Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio, it does not have set allocations for common stocks, REITs, or MLPs, nor does it focus on any particular industry or sector. Sector weights are a residual of bottom-up portfolio construction and are limited to 25% to any one sector on an absolute basis as a component of the inherent risk controls embedded in the process. As the Adviser evaluates each investment opportunity, it applies the same value investing criteria regardless of the security type and constructs the portfolio by selecting those securities with the most attractive value factors described above regardless of security type, sector, or industry. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its assets in MLPs. The Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals, such as a security reaching a predetermined price target or a change to a company’s fundamentals that negatively impacts the original investment thesis. The Adviser will not necessarily sell a security that has depreciated below the stated market capitalization defined above.