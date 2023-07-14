Home
Westwood Quality Midcap Fund

mutual fund
WWMCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.3 -0.07 -0.68%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (WWMCX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

11.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$504 K

Holdings in Top 10

24.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WWMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Westwood Quality Midcap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Westwood
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lauren Hill

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mid-cap companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers mid-cap companies to be those companies within the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of initial purchase. While the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index changes throughout the year, as of the most recent annual reconstitution of the index on December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the index was between $739.28 million and $73.82 billion. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of companies which the Adviser believes are undervalued in relation to the broader market, employ superior business models compared to their competition, and possess strong balance sheets and free cash flow. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, public real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund’s investments in REITs include commercial property REITs and residential mortgage REITs. The Fund’s investments in MLPs will primarily be within the broad energy sector and include MLPs in transportation and shipping, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining.

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests in approximately 50-80 securities that are well-diversified among market sectors. The Adviser utilizes a value style of investing to select equity securities for the Fund that it believes are undervalued, generally maintain high-quality characteristics, and offers an attractive risk-adjusted return opportunity. The Adviser considers both valuation and quality metrics in absolute terms, as well as on a relative basis compared to the companies comprising the Russell Midcap® Value Index. The Adviser identifies undervalued securities by evaluating the current intrinsic value of a company’s current and future potential earnings, free cash flow, revenue, and return on capital. The Adviser also emphasizes high quality companies as part of the principal investment strategy and considers investing in companies that maintain conservative balance sheets with lower levels of debt, attractive return of equity, strong management teams, and competitive advantages in their respective industry or sector. As it pertains to the Adviser’s emphasis on risk-adjusted returns, the qualitative and quantitative assessment of absolute downside risk for each individual security is paramount when selecting securities for the Fund in an effort to outperform the Index in down markets.

As the Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio, it does not have set allocations for common stocks, REITs, or MLPs, nor does it focus on any particular industry or sector. Sector weights are a residual of bottom-up portfolio construction and are limited to 25% to any one sector on an absolute basis as a component of the inherent risk controls embedded in the process. As the Adviser evaluates each investment opportunity, it applies the same value investing criteria regardless of the security type and constructs the portfolio by selecting those securities with the most attractive value factors described above regardless of security type, sector, or industry. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its assets in MLPs. The Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals, such as a security reaching a predetermined price target or a change to a company’s fundamentals that negatively impacts the original investment thesis. The Adviser will not necessarily sell a security that has depreciated below the stated market capitalization defined above.

WWMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -10.8% 26.2% 48.56%
1 Yr 11.8% -29.4% 26.4% 18.23%
3 Yr N/A* -14.4% 93.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 42.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -41.6% 42.6% N/A
2021 N/A -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -8.8% 3.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -19.1% 22.1% 45.43%
1 Yr 11.8% -29.4% 36.6% 14.55%
3 Yr N/A* -14.4% 93.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.5% 42.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -41.6% 42.6% N/A
2021 N/A -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.6% 3.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WWMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WWMCX Category Low Category High WWMCX % Rank
Net Assets 504 K 504 K 30.4 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 56 9 2354 77.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 129 K 129 K 9.16 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 24.79% 5.3% 99.9% 38.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. McKesson Corp 2.82%
  2. Devon Energy Corp 2.73%
  3. Evergy Inc 2.72%
  4. CMS Energy Corp 2.58%
  5. AGCO Corp 2.55%
  6. DTE Energy Co 2.54%
  7. Diamondback Energy Inc 2.50%
  8. CACI International Inc Class A 2.49%
  9. Centene Corp 2.25%
  10. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 2.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WWMCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.40% 85.69% 100.65% 40.41%
Cash 		1.60% -0.65% 14.30% 59.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 66.06%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 65.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 65.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 66.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWMCX % Rank
Financial Services 		15.61% 0.00% 60.11% 73.06%
Technology 		14.18% 0.00% 30.07% 8.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.59% 0.00% 29.62% 43.01%
Utilities 		10.08% 0.00% 24.69% 7.51%
Real Estate 		9.74% 0.00% 40.74% 24.35%
Healthcare 		9.06% 0.00% 32.47% 46.63%
Energy 		7.87% 0.00% 29.17% 39.90%
Basic Materials 		7.06% 0.00% 23.88% 29.79%
Consumer Defense 		7.02% 0.00% 33.79% 29.79%
Industrials 		6.65% 0.00% 29.02% 91.71%
Communication Services 		1.14% 0.00% 19.80% 81.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWMCX % Rank
US 		97.58% 55.79% 100.30% 25.65%
Non US 		0.82% 0.00% 36.04% 84.97%

WWMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WWMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 16.27% 67.90%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.20% 25.06%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.40% 82.52%

Sales Fees

WWMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WWMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WWMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 227.00% N/A

WWMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WWMCX Category Low Category High WWMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.88% 80.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WWMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WWMCX Category Low Category High WWMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.84% 4.73% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WWMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WWMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lauren Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Ms. Hill joined Westwood in 2015 and is a Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and AllCap Value portfolio teams and a Research Analyst specializing in the Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors. She is a member of the Consumer/Health Care and Technology/Industrials research groups. Before joining Westwood, Ms. Hill spent 11 years working in equity research in New York. She served as a Generalist at Northern Border Investments and Cantillon Capital and as a Financials and Utilities Analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Prior to that, she worked as an Associate on the sell-side at Sanford Bernstein with the No. 1-ranked Consumer Finance Analyst. Ms. Hill earned her MBA with Honors from Columbia Business School where she participated in the Value Investing Program. She earned her BBA in Finance and Accounting with Honors from Southern Methodist University. Ms. Hill is a CFA charterholder.

Michael Wall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Mr. Wall joined Westwood in 2010, after McCarthy Group Advisors, LLC, which he joined in 2004, was acquired by Westwood. He is a Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and AllCap Value portfolio teams and a Research Analyst specializing in REITs, Engineering and Construction and Life Insurance. Mr. Wall is also a member of the Energy/Utilities and Financials research groups. Mr. Wall began his career at State Street Bank in Kansas City, Missouri, as a Portfolio Accountant and subsequently worked for The SilverStone Group in Omaha, Nebraska, as an Account Manager. Mr. Wall earned an MBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a BS in Accounting from Concordia University.

William Woodson “Trip” Rodgers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Mr. Rodgers joined Westwood in 2019 as a Senior Vice President, Senior Research Analyst, specializing in industrials and materials.  Prior to joining Westwood, Mr. Rodgers was a Portfolio Manager at BP Capital Fund Advisors.  Prior to that, Mr. Rodgers was at Carlson Capital for ten years, as an industrials/materials Portfolio Manager within the Relative Value team.  Prior to Carlson, Mr. Rodgers spent nine years in sell-side equity research, with five of those years at UBS as an Institutional Investor ranked analyst.  At UBS, he followed industrial, building materials, and housing-related equities.  Mr. Rodgers holds the CFA charter and graduated from Cornell University in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

