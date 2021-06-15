The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in the securities of U.S. and non‑U.S. companies that meet the portfolio manager’s “sustainability” criteria.

Under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in the securities of foreign issuers including those in emerging markets, directly and indirectly such as through, but not limited to, American Depository Receipts or similar securities. In determining whether an issuer is

foreign, the portfolio manager will consider various factors including where the issuer is headquartered, where the issuer’s principal operations are located, where the issuer’s revenues are derived, where the principal trading market is located and the country in which the issuer is legally organized. The weight given to each of these factors will vary depending upon the circumstances and as determined by the portfolio manager. The Fund intends to invest in securities of issuers from at least three different countries outside of the United States.

The portfolio manager defines emerging markets as countries which are not classified as developed markets by MSCI (https://www.msci.com/market-classification) or FTSE (https://research.ftserussell.com/products/FTSE-Country-Classification-Update_latest.pdf), or which are categorized by the World Bank as middle or low-income (https://data.worldbank.org/country) or which are not members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity or equity-related securities of large and mid-capitalization companies which are listed, traded or dealt in on any of the regulated markets worldwide. The Fund may, from time to time, emphasize investment in certain sectors of the market.

The word “Leaders” in the name of the Fund refers to the focus on large and mid-capitalization companies. Large and mid-capitalization companies are currently defined for the purposes of this policy as companies with a minimum market capitalization of US$1 billion and a minimum free float of US$500 million at the time of the Fund’s first investment. This represents a minimum threshold; the Fund generally targets companies with free float market capitalization of at least US$5 billion at the time of the Fund’s first investment. The Fund will only establish an initial position in a company when it is above these threshold levels but, if market movements drive the company below the thresholds, the Fund is not forced to sell and is able to increase the holding in the company if, in the portfolio manager’s opinion, this presents an opportunity to add to the position.

The Fund defines “sustainability” as sustainable development. Sustainable development is development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. The portfolio manager aims to invest in high-quality companies that are well positioned to contribute to and benefit from sustainable development. The portfolio manager defines development as being sustainable if it furthers human development and has an ecological footprint that respects planetary boundaries.

The Fund does not use a third-party data service provider, rather the portfolio manager uses the team’s own company research, additional external research and the portfolio manager’s judgement to determine if a company is contributing positively to sustainable development. The portfolio manager’s analysis aims to determine if the company’s products, services and operations contribute to positive social and environmental outcomes. Positive social outcomes include, but are not limited to, nutrition, health and well-being, water and sanitation, information and connectivity, energy and electricity, and education and employment. Positive environmental outcomes include, but are not limited to, more careful, efficient and productive use of natural resources, reduced waste and improved waste management, and the wider adoption of circular economy practices and measures. Circular economy is defined as an economic system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources.

During the portfolio manager’s sustainability assessment of companies, the portfolio manager aims to answer the following questions:

1. Commercial proposition - Do the products and services make a valuable contribution to sustainable development?

2. Operational impact - Is the company trying to reduce negative impacts from its operations?

3. Company ethos - Do the culture and values embody sustainability and continuous improvement?

4. Context - Can the company benefit from sustainability tailwinds and navigate headwinds?

The Fund is not managed to a benchmark and may have exposure to developed or emerging markets whilst maintaining its geographical diversity. The Fund’s investment strategy is founded on the principle of stewardship, allocating capital to high quality companies with sound growth prospects and strong management teams. The portfolio manager believes that sustainability is a driver of investment returns and that incorporating these considerations fully into the investment process is the best way to protect and grow capital for clients over the long-term. The portfolio manager takes a bottom-up, qualitative approach ( i.e., focusing on analyzing individual companies rather than countries or sectors) to finding and investing in reasonably priced, high quality companies that are well positioned to contribute to, and benefit from, sustainable development. The portfolio manager has a strong conviction that such companies face fewer risks and are better placed to deliver positive long-term, risk-adjusted returns ( i.e., investment returns which take into account the associated risk taken in making the particular investment; higher short-term returns may often reflect higher risk). Sustainability is the first factor considered when making investment decisions. Once the portfolio manager is comfortable with the sustainability positioning of a company, the portfolio manager analyzes the quality of the management, franchise and financials and finally the valuation, all of which need to be acceptable to invest. The portfolio manager invests with capital preservation in mind, meaning they define risk as losing client money, rather than deviation from a benchmark. The portfolio manager’s focus on quality companies rather than investing according to a benchmark may result in the performance of the Fund lagging the performance of its benchmark in very strong liquidity-driven or momentum-led markets and may result in the Fund outperforming its benchmark when due recognition is given to companies with quality management teams, good long-term growth prospects and sound balance sheets.

Engagement and voting are key parts of the investment approach as a means to mitigate business risks, protect against potential headwinds and improve sustainability outcomes. Engagement activity is prioritized from a bottom-up perspective by the portfolio manager. The way each company responds to engagement is integrated into the portfolio manager’s conviction level in the company. Engagements are on issues ranging from pollution, sustainability of supply chains and aligned remuneration and incentives.

Sell discipline

The sell decisions for the Fund are based on individual company factors and the level of conviction in the overall quality of each company. The portfolio manager has a long-term investment horizon and believes that the purchase of a share comes with both rights and responsibilities. As part owner of the business, the portfolio manager believes in taking responsibility to engage with senior company management to persuade them to address any issues, rather than to immediately walk away from the problem. A decision to sell shares is therefore not taken lightly and is seen to be a very last resort. Typical reasons to sell a position include:

• A change in the underlying fundamentals of the company or quality

• Market valuation becomes excessive or the company becomes fully valued

• The company disappoints on corporate governance or sustainability issues

• Management changes or loses focus

• Take-over situations emerge

• Actual or projected industry/country dynamics reduce the expected contribution to performance