Trending ETFs

WWLAX (Mutual Fund)

WWLAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$272 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WWLAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Westwood Quality Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Westwood
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Lockridge

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and other equity securities of large capitalization companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers large capitalization companies to be companies that have market capitalizations of greater than $5 billion at the time of initial purchase. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, but may also include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund generally invests in equity securities of domestic companies, but may also invest in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). In the event that the Fund invests in foreign securities and ADRs, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s investments in such securities would normally represent less than 25% of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund invests in approximately 40-60 securities that are well diversified among market sectors. The Adviser utilizes a value style of investing to select securities for the Fund that it believes are undervalued, generally maintain high-quality characteristics, and offer an attractive opportunity for price appreciation coupled with downside risk limitation. Value investing focuses on companies with stocks that appear undervalued in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book values, revenues and cash flow. The Fund considers quality characteristics from a quantitative perspective, such as free cash flow generation, attractive returns on capital, and conservative balance sheets. Additionally, from a qualitative perspective, quality characteristics include strong management teams, durable competitive advantages, and reasonable growth prospects. Key metrics for evaluating the risk/return profile of an investment may include strong free cash flow, an improving return on equity, a strengthening balance sheet and, in the case of common equities, positive earnings surprises without a corresponding change in the stock price. The Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals, such as a security reaching a predetermined price target or a

change to a company’s fundamentals that negatively impacts the original investment thesis. The Adviser will not necessarily sell a security that has depreciated below the stated market capitalization defined above.

WWLAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -13.6% 215.2% 55.25%
1 Yr 9.5% -58.6% 197.5% 22.84%
3 Yr 3.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 76.28%
5 Yr -0.6%* -15.4% 29.3% 63.66%
10 Yr 0.3%* -17.0% 13.3% 62.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -65.1% 22.3% 19.88%
2021 2.4% -25.3% 25.5% 88.52%
2020 -1.0% -8.4% 56.7% 71.15%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 34.61%
2018 -3.5% -9.4% 3.1% 55.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -13.6% 215.2% 52.65%
1 Yr 9.5% -58.6% 197.5% 19.77%
3 Yr 3.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 76.63%
5 Yr -0.6%* -15.2% 31.9% 70.90%
10 Yr 0.3%* -4.7% 19.9% 89.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -65.1% 22.3% 19.88%
2021 2.4% -25.3% 25.5% 88.52%
2020 -1.0% -8.4% 56.7% 71.06%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 34.70%
2018 -3.5% -8.9% 3.3% 75.88%

NAV & Total Return History

WWLAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WWLAX Category Low Category High WWLAX % Rank
Net Assets 272 M 1 M 151 B 74.63%
Number of Holdings 46 2 1727 83.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 85.5 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 73.40%
Weighting of Top 10 29.88% 5.0% 99.2% 37.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.00%
  2. Cisco Systems Inc 3.32%
  3. Walmart Inc 3.18%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 3.14%
  5. Microsoft Corp 3.13%
  6. Abbott Laboratories 3.07%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.07%
  8. Goldman Sachs Group Inc 3.05%
  9. Eaton Corp PLC 3.00%
  10. CVS Health Corp 2.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WWLAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.91% 28.02% 125.26% 11.74%
Cash 		0.09% -88.20% 71.98% 86.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 35.63%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 29.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 30.73%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 32.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWLAX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.12% 0.00% 58.05% 16.34%
Healthcare 		19.15% 0.00% 30.08% 28.71%
Technology 		12.18% 0.00% 54.02% 34.82%
Industrials 		11.95% 0.00% 42.76% 46.04%
Consumer Defense 		9.25% 0.00% 34.10% 38.12%
Energy 		7.86% 0.00% 54.00% 47.36%
Communication Services 		4.52% 0.00% 26.58% 67.16%
Utilities 		4.22% 0.00% 27.04% 52.31%
Real Estate 		4.10% 0.00% 90.54% 35.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.86% 0.00% 22.74% 95.87%
Basic Materials 		1.79% 0.00% 21.69% 81.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWLAX % Rank
US 		99.91% 24.51% 121.23% 2.46%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 93.51%

WWLAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WWLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.04% 45.41% 42.07%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 54.83%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.23%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 61.04%

Sales Fees

WWLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.00% 0.00% 5.75% 94.32%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WWLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WWLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 0.00% 488.00% 77.73%

WWLAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WWLAX Category Low Category High WWLAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 69.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WWLAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WWLAX Category Low Category High WWLAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.58% -1.51% 4.28% 86.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WWLAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WWLAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Lockridge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Mr. Lockridge is Head of U.S. Value for Westwood. He serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and SmallCap Value portfolio teams and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Additionally, Mr. Lockridge is a member of the firm’s Operating Committee, Investment Policy Committee and the Consumer/Health Care research group. Mr. Lockridge began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP, within their Chicago consulting practice. He served as a Senior Consultant with Deloitte Consulting, LLP, where he assisted clients with various corporate finance and accounting issues. Mr. Lockridge then served as a Managing Director and Partner at Dearborn Partners, LLC, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and oversaw investments in the Consumer and Industrial sectors. Mr. Lockridge earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University.

William Sheehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2019

2.72

2.7%

Mr. Sheehan joined Westwood in 2018 and is currently a Vice President – Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for Westwood’s LargeCap Value and AllCap Value strategies and specializes as an Analyst in the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Prior to joining Westwood, Mr. Sheehan was an Analyst at Surveyor Capital focused on the Technology sector. Prior to that, he held several roles investing across the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Mr. Sheehan earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Lauren Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Ms. Hill joined Westwood in 2015 and is a Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and AllCap Value portfolio teams and a Research Analyst specializing in the Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors. She is a member of the Consumer/Health Care and Technology/Industrials research groups. Before joining Westwood, Ms. Hill spent 11 years working in equity research in New York. She served as a Generalist at Northern Border Investments and Cantillon Capital and as a Financials and Utilities Analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Prior to that, she worked as an Associate on the sell-side at Sanford Bernstein with the No. 1-ranked Consumer Finance Analyst. Ms. Hill earned her MBA with Honors from Columbia Business School where she participated in the Value Investing Program. She earned her BBA in Finance and Accounting with Honors from Southern Methodist University. Ms. Hill is a CFA charterholder.

Michael Wall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Wall joined Westwood in 2010, after McCarthy Group Advisors, LLC, which he joined in 2004, was acquired by Westwood. He is a Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and AllCap Value portfolio teams and a Research Analyst specializing in REITs, Engineering and Construction and Life Insurance. Mr. Wall is also a member of the Energy/Utilities and Financials research groups. Mr. Wall began his career at State Street Bank in Kansas City, Missouri, as a Portfolio Accountant and subsequently worked for The SilverStone Group in Omaha, Nebraska, as an Account Manager. Mr. Wall earned an MBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a BS in Accounting from Concordia University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

