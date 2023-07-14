Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Ultra Short-Term Income Fund

WUSNX | Fund

$8.51

$2.79 B

3.30%

$0.28

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.79 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 106.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WUSNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Ultra Short-Term Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Kauffman

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in income-producing debt securities;
up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities of foreign issuers; and
up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade debt securities.
We invest principally in income-producing debt securities. Our portfolio holdings may include U.S. Government obligations, corporate debt securities, bank loans and mortgage- and asset-backed debt securities. These securities may have fixed, floating or variable rates. We may invest in investment-grade and below investment-grade debt securities (often called “high-yield” securities or “junk bonds”), as well as in debt securities of both domestic and foreign issuers. As part of our below investment-grade debt securities investment strategy, we will generally invest in securities that are rated at least BB by Standard & Poor’s or Ba by Moody’s, or an equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization, or are deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We may also use futures for duration and yield curve management. While we may purchase securities of any maturity or duration, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be 1.5 years or less and the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective duration to be 1 year or less. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Maturity” is a measure of the average time until the final payment of principal and interest is due on fixed income securities in the Fund’s portfolio. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Duration” is an aggregate measure of the sensitivity of a fund’s fixed income portfolio securities to changes in interest rates. As a general matter, the price of a fixed income security with a longer effective duration will fluctuate more in response to changes in interest rates than the price of a fixed income security with a shorter effective duration.
We employ a top-down, macroeconomic outlook to determine the portfolio’s duration, yield curve positioning, credit quality and sector allocation. Macroeconomic factors considered may include, among others, the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, corporate profits, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, as well as the influence of international economic and financial conditions. In combination with our top-down, macroeconomic approach, we employ a bottom-up process of fundamental securities analysis to select the specific securities for investment. Elements of this evaluation may include credit research, duration measurements, historical yield spread relationships, volatility trends, mortgage refinance rates, as well as other factors. Our credit analysis may consider an issuer’s general financial condition, its competitive position and its management strategies, as well as industry characteristics and other factors. We may sell a security due to changes in credit characteristics or outlook, as well as changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs. A security may also be sold and replaced with one that presents a better value or risk/reward profile.
Read More

WUSNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WUSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -1.1% 3.6% 13.97%
1 Yr 1.6% -5.2% 7.0% 19.57%
3 Yr -0.2%* -3.0% 10.0% 40.00%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 2.3% 16.26%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% 21.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WUSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.0% -6.4% 2.3% 54.95%
2021 -0.2% -1.1% 21.9% 55.09%
2020 N/A -21.0% 1.0% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WUSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -3.2% 2.9% 9.17%
1 Yr 1.6% -5.2% 3.0% 5.22%
3 Yr -0.2%* -3.0% 10.0% 37.98%
5 Yr N/A* -10.8% 2.6% 15.76%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% 20.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WUSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.0% -6.4% 2.3% 50.45%
2021 -0.2% -1.1% 21.9% 55.09%
2020 N/A -21.0% 1.0% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WUSNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WUSNX Category Low Category High WUSNX % Rank
Net Assets 2.79 B 24.5 K 27.9 B 39.57%
Number of Holdings 468 1 3396 31.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 -145 M -200 M 16.1 B 99.13%
Weighting of Top 10 35.84% 2.6% 103.2% 29.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 26.17%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 26.17%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 26.17%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 26.17%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 26.17%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 26.17%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 26.17%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 26.17%
  9. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 24.99%
  10. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 24.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WUSNX % Rank
Bonds 		66.27% 0.00% 123.41% 73.80%
Cash 		31.46% -24.02% 100.00% 24.45%
Convertible Bonds 		2.27% 0.00% 15.25% 57.21%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 93.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 93.89%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 93.89%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WUSNX % Rank
Corporate 		36.71% 0.00% 99.91% 58.95%
Securitized 		34.36% 0.00% 100.00% 37.12%
Cash & Equivalents 		26.15% 0.00% 100.00% 29.69%
Government 		2.71% 0.00% 100.00% 46.72%
Municipal 		0.07% 0.00% 70.39% 36.24%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 94.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WUSNX % Rank
US 		50.09% 0.00% 100.00% 77.73%
Non US 		16.18% 0.00% 49.76% 34.06%

WUSNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WUSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.08% 18.10% 30.14%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.19% 36.09%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 25.56%
Administrative Fee 0.16% 0.01% 0.40% 83.17%

Sales Fees

WUSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WUSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WUSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 106.00% 0.00% 369.54% 82.29%

WUSNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WUSNX Category Low Category High WUSNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.30% 0.00% 5.90% 81.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WUSNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WUSNX Category Low Category High WUSNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% -1.30% 14.86% 27.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WUSNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WUSNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Kauffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2010

11.67

11.7%

Christopher Kauffman is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Christopher joined WFAM from Tattersall Advisory Group, where he served in a similar role. Before that, he was an investment officer for NISA Investment Advisors, where he was responsible for MBS analysis, risk assessment, and trading. He began his investment industry career in 1997. Christopher earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Washington University in St. Louis. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute.

Noah Wise

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2013

9.42

9.4%

Noah Wise is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Noah joined WFAM as a research analyst and later became a portfolio manager. Prior to joining the firm, Noah worked as a lead market maker for Interactive Brokers. Noah began his investment industry career in 2001. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in securities analysis from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Noah has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Michael Schueller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 06, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Michael (Mike) Schueller is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as a senior investment research analyst from Strong Capital Management, where he held a similar position. Mike rejoined Strong in 2000, having left the firm to start a trust department for Community Bank & Trust in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Before that, he served as associate counsel for Strong’s legal department. Prior to this, Mike practiced law with Reinhart, Boerner, Van Deuren, Norris & Rieselbach, S.C., in Milwaukee, specializing in corporate reorganizations, mergers, and acquisitions. He began his investment industry career in 1998. Mike earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Michal Stanczyk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Michal Stanczyk is a portfolio manager and research analyst for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Michal worked for Wells Fargo within the Wholesale Leadership Pipeline Program. He began his investment industry in 2006. Michal earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Janet Rilling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Janet Rilling is a senior portfolio manager and the head of the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. In this capacity, she has oversight and portfolio management responsibilities for separate accounts, mutual funds, and commingled vehicles across a range of strategies. Janet joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). She joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management. Prior to joining WFAM, she was a high-yield and investment-grade credit research analyst and a portfolio manager. Janet began her investment industry career in 1990 as an auditor with Coopers & Lybrand, specializing in the manufacturing and financial services industries. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Janet is a certified public accountant and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.6 7.92

