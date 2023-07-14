Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in income-producing debt securities;

■ up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities of foreign issuers; and

■ up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade debt securities.

We invest principally in income-producing debt securities. Our portfolio holdings may include U.S. Government obligations, corporate debt securities, bank loans and mortgage- and asset-backed debt securities. These securities may have fixed, floating or variable rates. We may invest in investment-grade and below investment-grade debt securities (often called “high-yield” securities or “junk bonds”), as well as in debt securities of both domestic and foreign issuers. As part of our below investment-grade debt securities investment strategy, we will generally invest in securities that are rated at least BB by Standard & Poor’s or Ba by Moody’s, or an equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization, or are deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We may also use futures for duration and yield curve management. While we may purchase securities of any maturity or duration, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be 1.5 years or less and the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective duration to be 1 year or less. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Maturity” is a measure of the average time until the final payment of principal and interest is due on fixed income securities in the Fund’s portfolio. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Duration” is an aggregate measure of the sensitivity of a fund’s fixed income portfolio securities to changes in interest rates. As a general matter, the price of a fixed income security with a longer effective duration will fluctuate more in response to changes in interest rates than the price of a fixed income security with a shorter effective duration.