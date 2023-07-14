Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies as measured at the time of purchase. The Fund will primarily invest in common stock of companies traded on U.S. exchanges with market capitalization in excess of $1 billion. The MSCI World Mid Cap Index and the MSCI World Small Cap Index are indices which include companies with market capitalizations within the mid-cap and small-cap universe. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 35% of its net assets in common stock of companies with market capitalizations similar in size to companies within the MSCI World Mid Cap Index and the MSCI World Small Cap Index.