Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.5%
1 yr return
6.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
Net Assets
$238 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.8%
Expense Ratio 0.53%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 488.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WTLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|68.24%
|1 Yr
|6.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|36.27%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|93.22%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|84.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|49.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|WTLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|37.00%
|2021
|-4.5%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|98.88%
|2020
|2.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|10.80%
|2019
|4.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|48.63%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|76.91%
|WTLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTLVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|238 M
|1 M
|151 B
|79.24%
|Number of Holdings
|119
|2
|1727
|25.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|62.6 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|78.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.84%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|59.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTLVX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.65%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|63.63%
|Cash
|2.35%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|33.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|87.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|86.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|86.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|87.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTLVX % Rank
|Healthcare
|19.04%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|29.95%
|Financial Services
|18.96%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|55.94%
|Industrials
|12.35%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|38.78%
|Communication Services
|9.67%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|6.93%
|Consumer Defense
|8.86%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|42.90%
|Energy
|8.08%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|42.82%
|Utilities
|6.46%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|24.83%
|Technology
|5.33%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|93.07%
|Real Estate
|4.30%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|30.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.52%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|85.89%
|Basic Materials
|3.41%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|48.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTLVX % Rank
|US
|96.94%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|27.01%
|Non US
|0.71%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|82.59%
|WTLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.53%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|85.56%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|20.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.64%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|WTLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WTLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WTLVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|488.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|100.00%
|WTLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTLVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.01%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|16.45%
|WTLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|WTLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTLVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.65%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|33.47%
|WTLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2018
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Dennis Bein is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, he focuses on the day-to-day portfolio management and research related to equity-based investment strategies. Dennis joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining Systematic Edge, Dennis was a senior consultant for Analysis Group, Inc., where he provided investment consulting services for institutional investors and plan sponsors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of California, Riverside. Dennis has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Ryan Brown is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management and trading for U.S. equity-based investment strategies and contributes to the ongoing research efforts of these strategies. Ryan joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, Ryan worked for Beekman Capital Management, where he was responsible for selecting stocks within the financial services sector. Ryan earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Utah. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
