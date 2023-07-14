Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Wilmington Trust Franklin Growth CIT

mutual fund
WTFGRX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.58 +0.04 +0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
(WTFGRX) Primary
WTFGRX (Mutual Fund)

Wilmington Trust Franklin Growth CIT

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.58 +0.04 +0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
(WTFGRX) Primary
WTFGRX (Mutual Fund)

Wilmington Trust Franklin Growth CIT

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.58 +0.04 +0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
(WTFGRX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wilmington Trust Franklin Growth CIT

WTFGRX | Fund

$18.58

$321 M

0.00%

0.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.8%

1 yr return

22.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$321 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.05%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wilmington Trust Franklin Growth CIT

WTFGRX | Fund

$18.58

$321 M

0.00%

0.33%

WTFGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wilmington Trust Franklin Growth CIT
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Jun 05, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Serena Perin Vinton

Fund Description

WTFGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.8% -41.7% 64.0% 74.63%
1 Yr 22.3% -46.2% 77.9% 30.00%
3 Yr 10.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 7.34%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.5% -85.9% 81.6% 12.01%
2021 10.4% -31.0% 26.7% 11.72%
2020 9.4% -13.0% 34.8% 34.15%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.8% -41.7% 64.0% 71.51%
1 Yr 22.3% -46.2% 77.9% 27.38%
3 Yr 10.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 7.96%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.5% -85.9% 81.6% 12.01%
2021 10.4% -31.0% 26.7% 11.64%
2020 9.4% -13.0% 34.8% 34.15%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WTFGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WTFGRX Category Low Category High WTFGRX % Rank
Net Assets 321 M 189 K 222 B 69.69%
Number of Holdings 136 2 3509 15.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 100 M -1.37 M 104 B 77.38%
Weighting of Top 10 31.20% 11.4% 116.5% 90.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.47%
  2. Apple Inc 4.77%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.29%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.51%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.34%
  6. Union Pacific Corp 2.23%
  7. Northrop Grumman Corp 2.17%
  8. Intuit Inc 2.17%
  9. ServiceNow Inc 2.15%
  10. Eli Lilly and Co 2.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WTFGRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.53% 50.26% 104.50% 24.26%
Cash 		0.47% -10.83% 49.73% 73.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 35.25%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 40.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 31.64%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 30.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WTFGRX % Rank
Technology 		32.08% 0.00% 65.70% 65.08%
Healthcare 		19.47% 0.00% 39.76% 9.75%
Industrials 		16.23% 0.00% 30.65% 3.77%
Financial Services 		8.43% 0.00% 43.06% 55.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.61% 0.00% 62.57% 93.28%
Communication Services 		6.11% 0.00% 66.40% 83.28%
Consumer Defense 		3.85% 0.00% 25.50% 47.95%
Basic Materials 		3.15% 0.00% 18.91% 15.82%
Real Estate 		1.64% 0.00% 16.05% 38.28%
Utilities 		1.44% 0.00% 16.07% 11.97%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 67.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WTFGRX % Rank
US 		93.93% 34.69% 100.00% 54.84%
Non US 		5.60% 0.00% 54.22% 29.10%

WTFGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WTFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.33% 0.01% 20.29% 95.24%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

WTFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WTFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WTFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.05% 0.00% 316.74% 4.73%

WTFGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WTFGRX Category Low Category High WTFGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 39.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WTFGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WTFGRX Category Low Category High WTFGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 1.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WTFGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WTFGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Serena Perin Vinton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2019

2.66

2.7%

Serena Perin Vinton is an SVP and portfolio manager with Franklin Equity Group. Ms. Perin Vinton joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1991. She served as an analyst and portfolio manager in the international fixed-income group for four years, before joining the Franklin Equity Group in 1995. Ms. Perin Vinton previously worked as a research assistant for a British member of Parliament in London. Ms. Perin Vinton earned her B.A. in business economics from Brown University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Robert Rendler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2019

2.66

2.7%

Robert Rendler, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Templeton Investments. Mr. Rendler joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2005.

Joyce Lin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2022

0.32

0.3%

Ms. Lin has been a portfolio manager of Franklin Tenmpleton, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2014. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2014, Ms. Lin was a research associate at Cooke & Bieler, a value based investment management firm.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×