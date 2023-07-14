Serena Perin Vinton is an SVP and portfolio manager with Franklin Equity Group. Ms. Perin Vinton joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1991. She served as an analyst and portfolio manager in the international fixed-income group for four years, before joining the Franklin Equity Group in 1995. Ms. Perin Vinton previously worked as a research assistant for a British member of Parliament in London. Ms. Perin Vinton earned her B.A. in business economics from Brown University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.