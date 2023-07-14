Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.8%
1 yr return
22.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$321 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.2%
Expense Ratio 0.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.05%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WTFGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|74.63%
|1 Yr
|22.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|30.00%
|3 Yr
|10.1%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|7.34%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WTFGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|12.01%
|2021
|10.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|11.72%
|2020
|9.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|34.15%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|WTFGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTFGRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|321 M
|189 K
|222 B
|69.69%
|Number of Holdings
|136
|2
|3509
|15.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|100 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|77.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.20%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|90.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTFGRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.53%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|24.26%
|Cash
|0.47%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|73.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|35.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|40.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|31.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|30.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTFGRX % Rank
|Technology
|32.08%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|65.08%
|Healthcare
|19.47%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|9.75%
|Industrials
|16.23%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|3.77%
|Financial Services
|8.43%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|55.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.61%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|93.28%
|Communication Services
|6.11%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|83.28%
|Consumer Defense
|3.85%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|47.95%
|Basic Materials
|3.15%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|15.82%
|Real Estate
|1.64%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|38.28%
|Utilities
|1.44%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|11.97%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|67.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTFGRX % Rank
|US
|93.93%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|54.84%
|Non US
|5.60%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|29.10%
|WTFGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.33%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|95.24%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.50%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|WTFGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WTFGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WTFGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.05%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|4.73%
|WTFGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTFGRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|39.72%
|WTFGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WTFGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTFGRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|N/A
|WTFGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2019
2.66
2.7%
Serena Perin Vinton is an SVP and portfolio manager with Franklin Equity Group. Ms. Perin Vinton joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1991. She served as an analyst and portfolio manager in the international fixed-income group for four years, before joining the Franklin Equity Group in 1995. Ms. Perin Vinton previously worked as a research assistant for a British member of Parliament in London. Ms. Perin Vinton earned her B.A. in business economics from Brown University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2019
2.66
2.7%
Robert Rendler, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Templeton Investments. Mr. Rendler joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 04, 2022
0.32
0.3%
Ms. Lin has been a portfolio manager of Franklin Tenmpleton, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2014. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2014, Ms. Lin was a research associate at Cooke & Bieler, a value based investment management firm.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
