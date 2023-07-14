The Fund is a fund of funds that invests in various master portfolios (“Underlying Funds”), which in turn, invest in a combination of securities to gain exposure to equity and fixed income asset classes. The Fund gradually reduces its potential market risk exposures over time by generally re-allocating its assets among these asset classes, consistent with increasingly conservative strategic target allocations.

The equity Underlying Funds are each intended to provide exposure to a specific market segment. Those segments include U.S. large- and small-capitalization companies, and international (non-U.S.) developed and emerging markets. The U.S. large- and small-capitalization companies, international developed markets and emerging markets allocations each seek to add value above their respective broad market index, by employing a systematic, rules based methodology designed to build a portfolio of stocks that provides exposure to factors (or characteristics) commonly tied to a stock’s potential for enhanced risk-adjusted returns relative to the market. Those factors include, but are not limited to, value, quality, momentum, size, and low volatility.

The fixed income Underlying Funds provide diversified exposure across a wide range of market sectors, including U.S. Government obligations, investment grade corporate bonds, below investment grade bonds (commonly known as “high yield bonds” or “junk bonds”), other U.S. bond sectors (including mortgage- and asset-backed securities), and emerging markets foreign issues. The investment grade corporate bond allocation will be managed to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index. The below investment grade bond allocation will be managed to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Bond Index. The U.S. aggregate bond ex-corporate allocation, which includes mortgage- and asset-backed securities, will be managed to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate ex- Corporate Index, a traditional market-capitalization weighted index designed to provide diversified exposure to the allocation. The emerging markets bond allocation will be managed to replicate the performance of the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index, an index that deviates from a traditional market capitalization weighting to provide more robust diversification across its constituent countries.

The Fund is primarily designed for investors expecting to retire and/or begin withdrawing funds around its target date of 2050. As the Fund’s time horizon to its target date shortens, it generally replaces some of its equity holdings with fixed income holdings in an attempt to reduce market risk and thereby become more conservative in its asset allocation. This reallocation occurs according to a predetermined “glide path,” which was developed based on long-term capital market return expectations, actuarial assumptions about life expectancy and retirement, and assumptions about investors’ risk tolerance. The reallocation continues as the Fund’s target year approaches and for the first ten years afterward. The Fund’s target year of 2050 serves as a guide to the risk profile of the Fund, and your decision to invest in a Allspring Dynamic Target Date Fund with a particular target year and risk profile depends on your individual risk tolerance, among other factors.

The Fund will not reach its lowest strategic target allocation to equities until ten years past the Fund’s target year. During the ten-year period after the Fund’s target year, the Fund’s asset allocation will increasingly resemble that of the Allspring Dynamic Target Today Fund and at the end of the ten-year period, we will likely combine it with the Allspring Dynamic Target Today Fund.

The Fund will incorporate a derivatives overlay strategy that contains three specific risk management components: 1.) Tactical Asset Allocation (TAA) Overlay, 2.) Volatility Management Overlay (VMO), and 3.) Tail Risk Management (TRM). Together these strategies will allow the Fund to attempt to manage short-term volatility, mitigate risk and/or improve returns under certain market conditions. To execute this overlay strategy, the Fund invests in long and/or short positions in exchange-traded futures and/or currency forward contracts across a variety of asset classes, which include, but are not limited to, stocks, bonds, and currencies.

1. The TAA Overlay seeks to improve the Fund’s risk return profile through the tactical use of futures and/or currency forward contracts. The TAA Overlay uses qualitative and quantitative inputs to guide equity and fixed income exposures in the Fund. The TAA Overlay may increase exposures to a given asset class under certain market conditions while decreasing exposure during others.

2. The VMO seeks to keep the Fund’s short-term volatility in-line with its strategic long-term target. The VMO uses quantitative inputs and strives to decrease the portfolio’s effective equity exposure when projected equity market volatility is higher than average, and increasing the portfolio’s effective equity exposure when projected equity market volatility is lower than average. The VMO may increase exposures to a given asset class under certain market conditions while decreasing exposure during others.

3. TRM is a quantitatively driven, structured hedging component developed to help reduce portfolio losses during severe market downturns. TRM will only seek to decrease market exposure under certain market conditions. When a portfolio breaches a certain value on the downside, downside protection (or hedge) may be added to decrease market

exposure using futures. This component also systematically takes hedge profit by reducing downside protection after a severe portfolio decline.

At any point, as a result of the utilization of the futures overlay and changes otherwise implemented by the portfolio managers, there may be significant divergences between the effective asset allocation of the Fund and its strategic target allocation.

The glide path (as of the date of this prospectus) is detailed in the chart below. The glide path visual depicts the strategic equity allocation of the Allspring Dynamic Target Date Funds over time. At their discretion, the Fund’s portfolio managers may make changes to the Fund’s glide path and asset allocation.

Portfolio Asset Allocation

The following table provides the Fund’s target allocations to various underlying portfolios as of July 1, 2022.

Portfolio

Target Allocation 1

Equity Securities

89.8%

Allspring Factor Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Equity Portfolio

43.1%

Allspring Factor Enhanced International Equity Portfolio

27.5%

Allspring Factor Enhanced U.S. Small Cap Equity Portfolio

10.8%

Allspring Factor Enhanced Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio

8.4%

Allspring U.S. REIT Portfolio

0.0%

Fixed Income Securities

10.2%

Allspring Bloomberg US Aggregate ex-Corporate Portfolio

6.0%

Allspring Investment Grade Corporate Bond Portfolio

3.1%

Allspring Emerging Markets Bond Portfolio

0.5%

Allspring High Yield Corporate Bond Portfolio

0.5%

Allspring Strategic Retirement Bond Portfolio (includes both TIPs & Intermediate Government Bond allocations)