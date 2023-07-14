Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Segall Bryant & Hamill Colorado Tax Free Fund

mutual fund
WTCOX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.39 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Adv (WTCOX) Primary Inst (WICOX)
WTCOX (Mutual Fund)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Colorado Tax Free Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.39 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Adv (WTCOX) Primary Inst (WICOX)
WTCOX (Mutual Fund)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Colorado Tax Free Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.39 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Adv (WTCOX) Primary Inst (WICOX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Segall Bryant & Hamill Colorado Tax Free Fund

WTCOX | Fund

$10.39

$482 M

3.23%

$0.34

0.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$482 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Segall Bryant & Hamill Colorado Tax Free Fund

WTCOX | Fund

$10.39

$482 M

3.23%

$0.34

0.68%

WTCOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill Colorado Tax Free Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 1991
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Harris

Fund Description

The Fund focuses primarily on investment-grade quality municipal bonds that are rated in one of the three highest investment-grade categories at the time of purchase by one or more nationally recognized rating agencies such as Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s (“Rating Agencies”).
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least eighty percent (80%) of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities, the income from which is exempt from both federal and Colorado state income tax.
Under normal circumstances, a minimum of 80% of the portfolio will be rated investment-grade at the time of purchase.
The Fund may invest up to twenty percent (20%) of its total assets in municipal bonds rated below investment grade.
The Fund may invest in unrated bonds. The portfolio management team determines the comparable quality of such instruments to determine if they meet the Fund’s rating requirements.
The Fund may also invest in interest rate futures to vary the Fund’s average-weighted effective maturity based on the portfolio management team’s forecast of interest rates.
The team researches the financial condition of various counties, public projects, school districts, and taxing authorities to seek to fully understand the issuer’s ability to generate revenues or levy taxes in order to meet its obligations.
Given the Fund’s tax-exempt focus, the team also strives to maintain a low portfolio turnover in an effort to minimize the Fund’s capital gain distributions.
In addition, the team generally avoids investing in municipal bonds that are subject to the alternative minimum tax but may do so if they believe they provide sufficient relative value.
The team seeks to purchase securities from many areas of Colorado to reduce the economic risk to the portfolio from any particular local economy within the state.
The team also evaluates issuers across both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors and compares issuers against their peers within its investment process.
Securities may be sold when conditions have changed and the security’s prospects are no longer attractive, the security has achieved the team’s valuation target or better relative investment opportunities have been identified. However, an important consideration in all sell decisions is whether the sale would generate a possible realized capital gain.
Read More

WTCOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 76.16%
1 Yr -4.8% -45.4% 15.3% 98.03%
3 Yr -4.3%* -20.5% 51.6% 86.90%
5 Yr -1.8%* -11.5% 29.2% 85.22%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 43.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -76.8% 4.7% 74.09%
2021 -0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 45.45%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 25.25%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 64.00%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 74.71%
1 Yr -4.8% -45.4% 15.1% 96.53%
3 Yr -4.3%* -20.5% 51.6% 87.04%
5 Yr -1.8%* -11.5% 29.3% 85.69%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 41.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -76.8% 4.7% 73.62%
2021 -0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 45.51%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 25.31%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 64.94%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WTCOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WTCOX Category Low Category High WTCOX % Rank
Net Assets 482 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 49.72%
Number of Holdings 278 1 14000 45.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 92.2 M -317 M 8.64 B 41.61%
Weighting of Top 10 19.11% 2.4% 101.7% 42.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. COLORADO HEALTH FACS AUTH REV 0.36% 3.77%
  2. COLORADO ST ED LN PROG 2% 3.54%
  3. DENVER COLO CITY & CNTY DEDICATED TAX REV 5% 3.13%
  4. COLORADO SCH MINES INSTL ENTERPRISE REV 0.805% 2.62%
  5. REGIONAL TRANSN DIST COLO PRIVATE ACTIVITY REV 6% 2.51%
  6. DENVER COLO CITY & CNTY CTFS PARTN 0.09% 2.23%
  7. THORNTON COLO CTFS PARTN 4% 2.22%
  8. CENTENNIAL WTR & SANTN DIST COLO WTR & WASTEWATER REV 5.25% 2.08%
  9. BERTHOUD COLO CTFS PARTN 4% 1.94%
  10. COLORADO SPRINGS COLO UTILS REV 0.8% 1.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WTCOX % Rank
Bonds 		94.29% 65.51% 150.86% 86.76%
Cash 		5.71% -50.86% 33.96% 12.91%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 96.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 96.35%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 95.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 96.47%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WTCOX % Rank
Municipal 		94.29% 44.39% 100.00% 85.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.71% 0.00% 33.95% 13.60%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 96.47%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 96.64%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 96.88%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 96.59%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WTCOX % Rank
US 		94.20% 37.86% 142.23% 71.76%
Non US 		0.09% 0.00% 62.14% 70.89%

WTCOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WTCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.02% 6.50% 51.00%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.10% 32.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.01% 0.44% 0.98%

Sales Fees

WTCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WTCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WTCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 283.00% 43.85%

WTCOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WTCOX Category Low Category High WTCOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.23% 0.00% 4.45% 16.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WTCOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WTCOX Category Low Category High WTCOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.44% -0.53% 5.33% 74.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WTCOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

WTCOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2005

17.01

17.0%

Kenneth A. Harris is a senior portfolio manager and principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Harris joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as the director of Fixed Income and as a portfolio manager on the Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2000, Mr. Harris was the treasurer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Colorado. Mr. Harris received a BBA from the University of Arizona and an MBA from the University of Colorado at Denver. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.

Nicholas Foley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2016

6.06

6.1%

Nicholas J. Foley is a senior portfolio manager at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Foley joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as a portfolio manager and municipal credit analyst and trader on the Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2012, Mr. Foley was an associate portfolio manager and lead fixed income trader at the Bank of the West/BNP Paribas Group and a financial analyst with Janus Capital Group. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst at Washington Mutual Bank. Mr. Foley earned his B.A. from Gonzaga University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×