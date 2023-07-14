Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|●
|The Fund focuses primarily on investment-grade quality municipal bonds that are rated in one of the three highest investment-grade categories at the time of purchase by one or more nationally recognized rating agencies such as Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s (“Rating Agencies”).
|●
|Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least eighty percent (80%) of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities, the income from which is exempt from both federal and Colorado state income tax.
|●
|Under normal circumstances, a minimum of 80% of the portfolio will be rated investment-grade at the time of purchase.
|●
|The Fund may invest up to twenty percent (20%) of its total assets in municipal bonds rated below investment grade.
|●
|The Fund may invest in unrated bonds. The portfolio management team determines the comparable quality of such instruments to determine if they meet the Fund’s rating requirements.
|●
|The Fund may also invest in interest rate futures to vary the Fund’s average-weighted effective maturity based on the portfolio management team’s forecast of interest rates.
|●
|The team researches the financial condition of various counties, public projects, school districts, and taxing authorities to seek to fully understand the issuer’s ability to generate revenues or levy taxes in order to meet its obligations.
|●
|Given the Fund’s tax-exempt focus, the team also strives to maintain a low portfolio turnover in an effort to minimize the Fund’s capital gain distributions.
|●
|In addition, the team generally avoids investing in municipal bonds that are subject to the alternative minimum tax but may do so if they believe they provide sufficient relative value.
|●
|The team seeks to purchase securities from many areas of Colorado to reduce the economic risk to the portfolio from any particular local economy within the state.
|●
|The team also evaluates issuers across both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors and compares issuers against their peers within its investment process.
|●
|Securities may be sold when conditions have changed and the security’s prospects are no longer attractive, the security has achieved the team’s valuation target or better relative investment opportunities have been identified. However, an important consideration in all sell decisions is whether the sale would generate a possible realized capital gain.
|Period
|WTCOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|76.16%
|1 Yr
|-4.8%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|98.03%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|86.90%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|85.22%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|43.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|WTCOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|74.09%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|45.45%
|2020
|0.7%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|25.25%
|2019
|0.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|64.00%
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|WTCOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTCOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|482 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|49.72%
|Number of Holdings
|278
|1
|14000
|45.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|92.2 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|41.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.11%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|42.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTCOX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.29%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|86.76%
|Cash
|5.71%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|12.91%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|96.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|96.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|95.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|96.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTCOX % Rank
|Municipal
|94.29%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|85.24%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.71%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|13.60%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|96.47%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|96.64%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|96.88%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|96.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTCOX % Rank
|US
|94.20%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|71.76%
|Non US
|0.09%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|70.89%
|WTCOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|51.00%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|32.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|0.98%
|WTCOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WTCOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WTCOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|43.85%
|WTCOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTCOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.23%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|16.01%
|WTCOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WTCOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTCOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.44%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|74.49%
|WTCOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 23, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2005
17.01
17.0%
Kenneth A. Harris is a senior portfolio manager and principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Harris joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as the director of Fixed Income and as a portfolio manager on the Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2000, Mr. Harris was the treasurer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Colorado. Mr. Harris received a BBA from the University of Arizona and an MBA from the University of Colorado at Denver. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 10, 2016
6.06
6.1%
Nicholas J. Foley is a senior portfolio manager at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Foley joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as a portfolio manager and municipal credit analyst and trader on the Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2012, Mr. Foley was an associate portfolio manager and lead fixed income trader at the Bank of the West/BNP Paribas Group and a financial analyst with Janus Capital Group. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst at Washington Mutual Bank. Mr. Foley earned his B.A. from Gonzaga University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
