Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Short-Term Municipal Bond Fund

WSSRX | Fund

$9.54

$2.07 B

2.45%

$0.23

0.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.07 B

Holdings in Top 10

11.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WSSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Short-Term Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruce Johns

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax,  but not necessarily  federal alternative minimum tax (AMT);
up to 20% of the Fund’s  total assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT;
up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade municipal securities; and
up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters.
We invest principally in short-term municipal securities of states, territories and possessions of the United States whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily federal AMT. Some of the securities may be below investment grade or may be unrated and deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT. We may use futures for duration and yield curve management. While we may purchase securities of any maturity, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be 3 years or less.
We may invest up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters to seek enhanced returns. Inverse floaters are derivative debt instruments created by depositing a municipal security in a trust. Inverse floaters pay interest at rates that generally vary inversely with specified short-term interest rates and involve leverage. We intend to limit leverage created by the Fund’s investment in inverse floaters to an amount equal to 10% of the Fund’s total assets.
We use a combination of top-down and bottom-up research to cover the four main elements of total return: duration management, yield curve positioning, sector and credit quality allocation, and security selection. Our top-down analysis involves an evaluation of macroeconomic factors that may include, among others, the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, inflation, and monetary and fiscal policy. Our bottom-up analysis, which involves intensive research into the credit fundamentals of individual issuers and the relative value of individual issues, is used to uncover solid investment opportunities. Securities are selected based on several factors, including, among others, improving financial trends, positive industry and sector dynamics, improving economic conditions, and specific demographic trends. Securities may be sold based on relative value considerations and could be replaced with a security that presents a better value or risk/reward profile. A security may also be sold due to changes in credit characteristics or outlook, as well as changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs.
Read More

WSSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 72.57%
1 Yr -0.7% -45.4% 15.3% 27.11%
3 Yr -1.4%* -20.5% 51.6% 15.82%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 81.77%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 97.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.1% -76.8% 4.7% 10.99%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 70.41%
2020 0.2% -66.1% 60.0% 85.42%
2019 0.3% -57.4% 18.9% 95.21%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 71.41%
1 Yr -0.7% -45.4% 15.1% 22.36%
3 Yr -1.4%* -20.5% 51.6% 17.44%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 71.60%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 97.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.1% -76.8% 4.7% 10.99%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 70.41%
2020 0.2% -66.1% 60.0% 85.36%
2019 0.3% -57.4% 18.9% 95.27%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WSSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WSSRX Category Low Category High WSSRX % Rank
Net Assets 2.07 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 18.46%
Number of Holdings 698 1 14000 18.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 265 M -317 M 8.64 B 13.31%
Weighting of Top 10 11.86% 2.4% 101.7% 75.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TENNESSEE ENERGY ACQUISITION CORP GAS REV 4% 1.62%
  2. HALIFAX CNTY VA INDL DEV AUTH REV 2.15% 1.49%
  3. CHANDLER ARIZ INDL DEV AUTH INDL DEV REV 2.4% 1.47%
  4. ST JAMES PARISH LA REV 0.33% 1.23%
  5. KENTUCKY INC KY PUB ENERGY AUTH GAS SUPLLY REV 4% 1.19%
  6. CALIFORNIA ST DEPT WTR RES CENT VY PROJ REV 0.46% 1.19%
  7. NEW JERSEY ST TRANSN TR FD AUTH 5.25% 1.19%
  8. NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEV AUTH REV 5% 1.18%
  9. BAY AREA TOLL AUTH CALIF TOLL BRDG REV 1.34% 1.14%
  10. NEW YORK N Y CITY HSG DEV CORP MULTIFAMILY RENT HSG REV 0.02% 1.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WSSRX % Rank
Bonds 		96.85% 65.51% 150.86% 71.79%
Cash 		3.16% -50.86% 33.96% 26.85%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 67.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 66.15%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 66.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 66.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSSRX % Rank
Municipal 		96.84% 44.39% 100.00% 70.43%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.16% 0.00% 33.95% 27.78%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 66.09%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 66.78%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 72.16%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 68.81%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSSRX % Rank
US 		96.62% 37.86% 142.23% 52.31%
Non US 		0.23% 0.00% 62.14% 66.84%

WSSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WSSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.02% 6.50% 84.76%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 1.10% 21.92%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.24%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.44% 2.56%

Sales Fees

WSSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WSSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WSSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 283.00% 60.31%

WSSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WSSRX Category Low Category High WSSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.45% 0.00% 4.45% 66.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WSSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WSSRX Category Low Category High WSSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.48% -0.53% 5.33% 72.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WSSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

WSSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruce Johns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Bruce Johns is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. In this capacity, he manages national short to intermediate maturity strategies and certain state-specific mutual funds. Bruce joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management, where he was a senior research analyst covering the health care sector. Prior to taking on the role of research analyst at Strong, his area of responsibility included all fixed income settlements operations. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business and finance from the University of Wisconsin, Parkside. Bruce is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the Minnesota Society of Municipal Analysts.

Nicholos Venditti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Nicholos Venditti is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before joining WFAM, he was with Thornburg Investment Management as a portfolio manager and head of the municipal bond group. Earlier positions there include serving as a portfolio manager on seven mutual funds and separately managed accounts with total assets of approximately $10 billion. Prior to Thornburg, Nicholos held a variety of roles focused on municipal credit analysis at Financial Security Assurance/Assured Guaranty, where he began his investment industry career in 2007. He earned a bachelor’s degree in theoretical economics from Trinity University; a master’s degree in applied economics from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, where he also served as an adjunct professor; and a master’s degree in finance from Syracuse University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.

Brandon Pae

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Mr. Pae joined Wells Capital Management Incorporated in 2012, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

