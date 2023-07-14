Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in income-producing securities;

■ up to 100% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets issuers, and up to 50% of the Fund’s total assets in non-dollar denominated debt securities;

■ up to 100% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities that are below investment-grade;

■ up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in preferred stocks; and

■ up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities that are in default at the time of purchase.

We invest principally in income-producing securities, including corporate, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, municipal securities, bank loans, convertible securities, preferred stocks, foreign corporate debt, foreign sovereign debt, collateralized debt obligations, commercial paper, variable and adjustable rate securities, inflation-protected debt securities, supranational entity securities and U.S. Government obligations. We may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s assets in mortgage-backed securities, including those issued by agencies and instrumentalities of the U.S. Government. We may also invest in below investment-grade debt securities (often called “high yield” securities or “junk bonds”) of any credit quality, including unrated securities that we deem to be of comparable quality, as well as securities that are in default at the time of purchase.

We may invest in debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets issuers, denominated in any currency. Emerging market countries generally are those countries defined as having an emerging or developing economy by the World Bank or its related organizations, or the United Nations or its authorities. The emerging market countries in which the Fund may invest currently include, but are not limited to, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and Uruguay. We may seek to add yield by having exposures to a variety of credits, mortgages, and higher yielding countries and currencies.

We pursue the Fund’s investment objective by creating an integrated strategy that combines income-producing securities from a variety of sectors, countries and issuers. Portfolio managers meet regularly to review and assess the overall portfolio risk level, the allocation of assets among the different sectors, and the role played by each sector in the portfolio.

The investment process for both asset allocation and security selection focuses on the value-driven measures that are used by the portfolio managers when managing sector assignments such as high yield bonds, global bonds, emerging markets, investment-grade bonds, and mortgages. We seek to add return by allocating assets to sectors that we believe offer better opportunities and by using rigorous credit research to identify attractive individual securities. The portfolio managers utilize proprietary tools when measuring opportunities and risks associated with country, currency, credit and mortgage exposures. Securities are sold and allocations to various sectors are reduced when prices rise significantly above our estimates of underlying value, when changes in the financial environment indicate that securities or sectors at current prices no longer offer attractive risk-adjusted returns, or due to cash flow needs.

While we may purchase securities of any maturity or duration, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s overall dollar-weighted average effective duration to be between 0 and 6 years. “Dollar-weighted average effective duration” is an aggregate measure of the sensitivity of a fund’s fixed income portfolio securities to changes in interest rates. As a general matter, the price of a fixed income security with a longer effective duration will fluctuate more in response to changes in interest rates than the price of a fixed income security with a shorter effective duration. We may use futures to manage duration exposure. There are no fixed weights for the Fund’s allocation across various sectors or markets. The pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective of total return, a component of which consists of a high level of current income, however, implies that the Fund will normally seek to have significant holdings of securities offering higher yields relative to U.S. Treasuries.