Trending ETFs

Allspring Income Plus Fund

mutual fund
WSICX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.68 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (WSINX) Primary Other (WSIDX) A (WSIAX) C (WSICX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Income Plus Fund

WSICX | Fund

$8.68

$161 M

3.75%

$0.33

1.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$161 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 128.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WSICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Income Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Noah Wise

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in income-producing securities;
up to 100% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets issuers, and up to 50% of the Fund’s total assets in non-dollar denominated debt securities;
up to 100% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities that are below investment-grade;
up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in preferred stocks; and
up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities that are in default at the time of purchase.
We invest principally in income-producing securities, including corporate, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, municipal securities, bank loans, convertible securities, preferred stocks, foreign corporate debt, foreign sovereign debt, collateralized debt obligations, commercial paper, variable and adjustable rate securities, inflation-protected debt securities, supranational entity securities and U.S. Government obligations. We may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s assets in mortgage-backed securities, including those issued by agencies and instrumentalities of the U.S. Government. We may also invest in below investment-grade debt securities (often called “high yield” securities or “junk bonds”) of any credit quality, including unrated securities that we deem to be of comparable quality, as well as securities that are in default at the time of purchase.
We may invest in debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets issuers, denominated in any currency. Emerging market countries generally are those countries defined as having an emerging or developing economy by the World Bank or its related organizations, or the United Nations or its authorities. The emerging market countries in which the Fund may invest currently include, but are not limited to, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and Uruguay. We may seek to add yield by having exposures to a variety of credits, mortgages, and higher yielding countries and currencies.
We pursue the Fund’s investment objective by creating an integrated strategy that combines income-producing securities from a variety of sectors, countries and issuers. Portfolio managers meet regularly to review and assess the overall portfolio risk level, the allocation of assets among the different sectors, and the role played by each sector in the portfolio.
The investment process for both asset allocation and security selection focuses on the value-driven measures that are used by the portfolio managers when managing sector assignments such as high yield bonds, global bonds, emerging markets, investment-grade bonds, and mortgages. We seek to add return by allocating assets to sectors that we believe offer better opportunities and by using rigorous credit research to identify attractive individual securities. The portfolio managers utilize proprietary tools when measuring opportunities and risks associated with country, currency, credit and mortgage exposures. Securities are sold and allocations to various sectors are reduced when prices rise significantly above our estimates of underlying value, when changes in the financial environment indicate that securities or sectors at current prices no longer offer attractive risk-adjusted returns, or due to cash flow needs.
While we may purchase securities of any maturity or duration, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s overall dollar-weighted average effective duration to be between 0 and 6 years. “Dollar-weighted average effective duration” is an aggregate measure of the sensitivity of a fund’s fixed income portfolio securities to changes in interest rates. As a general matter, the price of a fixed income security with a longer effective duration will fluctuate more in response to changes in interest rates than the price of a fixed income security with a shorter effective duration. We may use futures to manage duration exposure. There are no fixed weights for the Fund’s allocation across various sectors or markets. The pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective of total return, a component of which consists of a high level of current income, however, implies that the Fund will normally seek to have significant holdings of securities offering higher yields relative to U.S. Treasuries.
In addition to currency exposures stemming from our management of non-dollar denominated bonds, including the hedging and cross-hedging of currency exposures associated with these securities, we can manage currency as a separate asset class. We may purchase a foreign currency on a spot or forward basis in order to benefit from potential appreciation of such currency relative to the U.S. dollar or to other currencies. The Fund may enter into foreign currency exchange contracts to gain or hedge currency exposure or control risk. The Fund may invest in the common stock of a subsidiary of the Fund that invests directly or indirectly in credit default swap indicies or other derivatives in order manage risk or enhance return.
Read More

WSICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -7.2% 18.1% 43.26%
1 Yr 0.0% -18.7% 21.2% 36.47%
3 Yr -3.3%* -23.6% 52.7% 49.53%
5 Yr -1.6%* -29.7% 29.4% 33.76%
10 Yr -1.1%* -27.4% 13.1% 33.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -31.8% 18.4% 43.62%
2021 -1.7% -14.3% 15.8% 78.81%
2020 1.7% -20.2% 60.6% 15.65%
2019 1.2% -10.2% 3.6% 44.41%
2018 -0.9% -12.3% 0.7% 36.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -11.7% 18.1% 42.13%
1 Yr 0.0% -18.7% 38.5% 35.43%
3 Yr -3.3%* -23.6% 52.7% 49.76%
5 Yr -1.6%* -29.7% 30.2% 38.85%
10 Yr -1.1%* -27.4% 16.3% 53.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -31.8% 18.4% 43.76%
2021 -1.7% -14.3% 15.8% 78.67%
2020 1.7% -20.2% 60.6% 15.65%
2019 1.2% -10.2% 3.6% 46.30%
2018 -0.9% -12.3% 1.5% 57.87%

NAV & Total Return History

WSICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WSICX Category Low Category High WSICX % Rank
Net Assets 161 M 100 124 B 75.19%
Number of Holdings 350 2 8175 60.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.5 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 68.44%
Weighting of Top 10 27.33% 4.3% 105.0% 48.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. European Investment Bank 0% 12.71%
  2. Euro-Bund Future Dec20 Xeur 20201208 11.21%
  3. Euro-Bund Future Dec20 Xeur 20201208 11.21%
  4. Euro-Bund Future Dec20 Xeur 20201208 11.21%
  5. Euro-Bund Future Dec20 Xeur 20201208 11.21%
  6. Euro-Bund Future Dec20 Xeur 20201208 11.21%
  7. Euro-Bund Future Dec20 Xeur 20201208 11.21%
  8. Euro-Bund Future Dec20 Xeur 20201208 11.21%
  9. Euro-Bund Future Dec20 Xeur 20201208 11.21%
  10. Euro-Bund Future Dec20 Xeur 20201208 11.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WSICX % Rank
Bonds 		79.23% -150.81% 180.51% 69.31%
Cash 		13.30% -261.12% 258.91% 28.24%
Other 		3.77% -25.82% 276.99% 4.32%
Convertible Bonds 		3.35% 0.00% 33.50% 26.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.35% 0.00% 13.21% 34.87%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 87.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSICX % Rank
Corporate 		37.80% 0.00% 97.25% 48.63%
Government 		26.25% 0.00% 99.43% 18.96%
Securitized 		19.40% 0.00% 99.65% 43.56%
Derivative 		11.76% -0.52% 72.98% 21.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.32% 0.00% 100.00% 71.68%
Municipal 		0.47% 0.00% 54.26% 20.84%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSICX % Rank
US 		60.01% -151.11% 194.51% 61.53%
Non US 		19.22% -136.75% 104.82% 46.25%

WSICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WSICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.82% 0.01% 26.65% 20.44%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 2.29% 28.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 77.66%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% 84.35%

Sales Fees

WSICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 88.76%

Trading Fees

WSICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WSICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 128.00% 0.00% 632.00% 77.03%

WSICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WSICX Category Low Category High WSICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.75% 0.00% 15.93% 74.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WSICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WSICX Category Low Category High WSICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.23% -1.55% 11.51% 73.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WSICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WSICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Noah Wise

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2015

7.29

7.3%

Noah Wise is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Noah joined WFAM as a research analyst and later became a portfolio manager. Prior to joining the firm, Noah worked as a lead market maker for Interactive Brokers. Noah began his investment industry career in 2001. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in securities analysis from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Noah has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Michael Schueller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Michael (Mike) Schueller is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as a senior investment research analyst from Strong Capital Management, where he held a similar position. Mike rejoined Strong in 2000, having left the firm to start a trust department for Community Bank & Trust in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Before that, he served as associate counsel for Strong’s legal department. Prior to this, Mike practiced law with Reinhart, Boerner, Van Deuren, Norris & Rieselbach, S.C., in Milwaukee, specializing in corporate reorganizations, mergers, and acquisitions. He began his investment industry career in 1998. Mike earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Janet Rilling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Janet Rilling is a senior portfolio manager and the head of the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. In this capacity, she has oversight and portfolio management responsibilities for separate accounts, mutual funds, and commingled vehicles across a range of strategies. Janet joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). She joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management. Prior to joining WFAM, she was a high-yield and investment-grade credit research analyst and a portfolio manager. Janet began her investment industry career in 1990 as an auditor with Coopers & Lybrand, specializing in the manufacturing and financial services industries. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Janet is a certified public accountant and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Christopher Kauffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Christopher Kauffman is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Christopher joined WFAM from Tattersall Advisory Group, where he served in a similar role. Before that, he was an investment officer for NISA Investment Advisors, where he was responsible for MBS analysis, risk assessment, and trading. He began his investment industry career in 1997. Christopher earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Washington University in St. Louis. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute.

Michal Stanczyk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Michal Stanczyk is a portfolio manager and research analyst for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Michal worked for Wells Fargo within the Wholesale Leadership Pipeline Program. He began his investment industry in 2006. Michal earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

