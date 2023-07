Jason Diefenthaler is the Director of Tax Exempt Portfolio Management and is responsible for the oversight of all tax exempt strategies, as well as the Wasmer Schroeder High Yield Municipal Fund (WSHYX) at Wasmer Schroeder. Mr. Diefenthaler began his career with WS in 2000, working initially as a Credit Analyst for taxable and tax-exempt strategies and then as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Diefenthaler earned his B.S. in Finance from Florida State University. He is a member of the Firm’s Executive, Portfolio Management, Credit, Investment, Risk, and Compliance Committees. Mr. Diefenthaler is a current member of the Southern Municipal Finance Society, as well as the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and a graduate of the Leadership Collier Foundation Alumni Association.