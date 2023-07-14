Home
Vitals

YTD Return

10.7%

1 yr return

12.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.1%

Net Assets

$247 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WSEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Boston Trust Walden Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Boston Trust & Walden Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 18, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    7791099
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Amyouny

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of domestic equity securities, such as common stock. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but generally focuses on large capitalization companies. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. Shareholders will be given 60 days' advance notice of any change to this policy.

ESG Integration: As part of the investment decision making process for the Fund, the Adviser evaluates how financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors may affect a security's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and overall risk. The consideration of ESG factors in investment decision-making is referred to as "ESG integration". The Adviser considers "financial materiality" as it is understood in generally accepted accounting principles — information that would influence the judgment of an informed investor. In addition, the Adviser utilizes active ownership strategies to encourage sustainable business policies and practices (e.g., effective climate risk management) and greater ESG transparency (e.g., good disclosure of salient ESG risk and opportunities). Active ownership strategies include communicating directly with company management teams or boards; filing proposals for vote at company annual general meetings; voting on ballot items in company proxy statements; and engaging public policymakers.

ESG Screening: While the Adviser integrates ESG factors into its investment decision-making, the Fund is also subject to ESG screening criteria. ESG screening criteria requires the Adviser to exclude securities with significant exposure to specific products or services: alcohol production; coal mining; factory farming; gambling; handguns; nuclear power fuel cycle; prison operations; tobacco manufacturing; and weapons systems. The Adviser assesses the security's revenue dependence on these specific products/services, market share (e.g., if a company is a market leader in the product despite it representing a relatively small share of the company's total revenue), and severity (e.g., the company produces a minor electronic input for a weapons system). The Adviser also exercises its full discretion in evaluating the overall performance of each security. The Adviser considers: performance over time (relative to peers and established goals); accountability and disclosure; and impacts on stakeholders. For each potential investment, the Adviser seeks to understand the company's products and services and evaluates overall performance in four broad categories: corporate governance, human capital management, environmental impacts, and community impacts. The

Fund may avoid securities it judges to have substandard performance in one or more of these areas.

Read More

WSEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -14.3% 35.6% 79.95%
1 Yr 12.8% -55.6% 38.6% 49.21%
3 Yr 9.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 22.61%
5 Yr 8.1%* -30.5% 97.0% 17.08%
10 Yr 7.3%* -18.8% 37.4% 18.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -64.5% 28.9% 13.43%
2021 11.9% -20.5% 152.6% 16.67%
2020 2.9% -13.9% 183.6% 68.28%
2019 6.4% -8.3% 8.9% 21.22%
2018 -0.9% -13.5% 12.6% 6.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -20.5% 35.6% 71.95%
1 Yr 12.8% -55.6% 40.3% 40.84%
3 Yr 9.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 22.92%
5 Yr 8.1%* -29.9% 97.0% 18.92%
10 Yr 7.3%* -13.5% 37.4% 43.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -64.5% 28.9% 13.51%
2021 11.9% -20.5% 152.6% 17.21%
2020 2.9% -13.9% 183.6% 68.20%
2019 6.4% -8.3% 8.9% 21.22%
2018 -0.9% -10.9% 12.6% 16.70%

NAV & Total Return History

WSEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WSEFX Category Low Category High WSEFX % Rank
Net Assets 247 M 177 K 1.21 T 72.83%
Number of Holdings 61 2 4154 70.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 97.3 M 288 K 270 B 72.09%
Weighting of Top 10 39.52% 1.8% 106.2% 21.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.88%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.02%
  3. ConocoPhillips 4.66%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.02%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.99%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 2.96%
  7. Accenture PLC Class A 2.92%
  8. Costco Wholesale Corp 2.53%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.43%
  10. Union Pacific Corp 2.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WSEFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.91% 0.00% 130.24% 51.61%
Cash 		1.09% -102.29% 100.00% 46.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 46.74%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 47.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 44.37%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 44.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSEFX % Rank
Technology 		23.90% 0.00% 48.94% 54.19%
Financial Services 		16.91% 0.00% 55.59% 19.25%
Healthcare 		14.87% 0.00% 60.70% 37.67%
Industrials 		11.83% 0.00% 29.90% 19.94%
Communication Services 		8.71% 0.00% 27.94% 43.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.67% 0.00% 30.33% 78.69%
Consumer Defense 		7.20% 0.00% 47.71% 38.74%
Energy 		4.71% 0.00% 41.64% 34.55%
Basic Materials 		1.63% 0.00% 25.70% 83.26%
Utilities 		1.56% 0.00% 20.91% 74.20%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 93.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSEFX % Rank
US 		97.43% 0.00% 127.77% 40.36%
Non US 		1.48% 0.00% 32.38% 54.09%

WSEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WSEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 49.27% 28.34%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 87.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.58%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.00% 0.85% 12.37%

Sales Fees

WSEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WSEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WSEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 496.00% 19.98%

WSEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WSEFX Category Low Category High WSEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.63% 0.00% 24.20% 72.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WSEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WSEFX Category Low Category High WSEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.38% -54.00% 6.06% 68.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WSEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WSEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Amyouny

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/stephen-j-amyouny-cfa/

Tchintcia Barros

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/tchintcia-barros/

Mark Zagata

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/mark-zagata-cfa/

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

