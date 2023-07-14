Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which the Fund defines as those companies within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of initial purchase. While the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index changes throughout the year, as of the most recent annual reconstitution of the index on December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the index was between $31.57 million and $13.96 billion. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, shares of public real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund’s investments in REITs include commercial property REITs and residential mortgage REITs. The Fund’s investments in MLPs will primarily be within the broad energy sector and include MLPs in transportation and shipping, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining.

The Fund will invest in small-cap companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities for growth, based on the Adviser’s application of sound economic theory and its assessment of companies’ fundamental attributes. The Adviser utilizes an investment process that combines both quantitative and fundamental approaches to identify securities. The Fund will select companies to buy and sell, based on fundamental attributes such as earnings, book value, and cash flow relative to other securities in the index. As the Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio, it does not have set allocations for common stocks, REITs, or MLPs, but does generally aim to be sector neutral versus the Russell 2000® Growth Index. As the Adviser evaluates each investment opportunity, it applies the same investing criteria regardless of the security type and constructs the portfolio by selecting those securities with the most attractive factors described above regardless of security type. The portfolio will be constructed by determining the weight of each security using a combination of its quantitative and fundamental assessment of the attractiveness of the security, including liquidity as part of the Adviser’s security selection process. The Fund generally intends to focus on active selection in the Russell 2000® Growth Index.

The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets when the Adviser identifies promising opportunities, or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund will not necessarily sell a security that appreciated or depreciated outside the Fund’s target capitalization range defined above.