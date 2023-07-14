Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.6%
1 yr return
1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
Net Assets
$23.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.6%
Expense Ratio 27.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which the Fund defines as those companies within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of initial purchase. While the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index changes throughout the year, as of the most recent annual reconstitution of the index on December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the index was between $31.57 million and $13.96 billion. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, shares of public real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund’s investments in REITs include commercial property REITs and residential mortgage REITs. The Fund’s investments in MLPs will primarily be within the broad energy sector and include MLPs in transportation and shipping, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining.
The Fund will invest in small-cap companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities for growth, based on the Adviser’s application of sound economic theory and its assessment of companies’ fundamental attributes. The Adviser utilizes an investment process that combines both quantitative and fundamental approaches to identify securities. The Fund will select companies to buy and sell, based on fundamental attributes such as earnings, book value, and cash flow relative to other securities in the index. As the Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio, it does not have set allocations for common stocks, REITs, or MLPs, but does generally aim to be sector neutral versus the Russell 2000® Growth Index. As the Adviser evaluates each investment opportunity, it applies the same investing criteria regardless of the security type and constructs the portfolio by selecting those securities with the most attractive factors described above regardless of security type. The portfolio will be constructed by determining the weight of each security using a combination of its quantitative and fundamental assessment of the attractiveness of the security, including liquidity as part of the Adviser’s security selection process. The Fund generally intends to focus on active selection in the Russell 2000® Growth Index.
The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets when the Adviser identifies promising opportunities, or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund will not necessarily sell a security that appreciated or depreciated outside the Fund’s target capitalization range defined above.
|Period
|WSCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|84.34%
|1 Yr
|1.9%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|90.76%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|73.31%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|58.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WSCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.8%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|15.36%
|2021
|N/A
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|98.27%
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|98.75%
|2019
|0.9%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|98.71%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|6.48%
|WSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.7 M
|183 K
|28 B
|94.48%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|6
|1336
|72.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.6 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|97.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.62%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|12.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.91%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|7.69%
|Cash
|0.09%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|89.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|93.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|93.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|93.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|93.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSCIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|27.54%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|15.05%
|Technology
|25.63%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|46.32%
|Industrials
|14.54%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|72.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.65%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|90.97%
|Communication Services
|6.62%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|1.84%
|Energy
|4.74%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|18.73%
|Financial Services
|4.37%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|75.92%
|Real Estate
|3.52%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|26.25%
|Consumer Defense
|2.94%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|66.39%
|Basic Materials
|2.45%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|51.34%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|95.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSCIX % Rank
|US
|96.87%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|18.90%
|Non US
|3.04%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|58.53%
|WSCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|27.56%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|0.17%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|9.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|83.89%
|WSCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WSCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|69.23%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WSCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|0.84%
|WSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|95.32%
|WSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.02%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|7.97%
|WSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Adrian Helfert, Senior Vice President is Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Portfolios at Westwood. Having originally joined Westwood in 2019, Mr. Helfert oversees multiple strategies with portfolio management and leadership responsibilities across the Multi-Asset continuum, including our flagship, Income Opportunity. Throughout his career, Mr. Helfert has developed a strong track record working on collaborative, global teams. Prior Westwood, Mr. Helfert served as Managing Director and Senior Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager at Amundi Smith Breeden in London, where he was responsible for Global Fixed Income strategies. During his 13-year Amundi tenure, he also was an investment team leader on absolute return, unconstrained and total return portfolios across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income. Before joining Amundi, Mr. Helfert worked at Royal Bank of Scotland and JPMorgan's Asset Management Group. Mr. Helfert earned his MBA from Duke University and his BA in physics from the University of Virginia, where he was awarded a fellowship for his work in Solid State Physics. He also served in the U.S. Navy / Marine Corps as a Combat Medic.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
