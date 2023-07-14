Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

Net Assets

$23.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 27.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WSCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Westwood SmallCap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Westwood
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    P. Adrian Helfert

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which the Fund defines as those companies within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of initial purchase. While the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index changes throughout the year, as of the most recent annual reconstitution of the index on December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the index was between $31.57 million and $13.96 billion. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, shares of public real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund’s investments in REITs include commercial property REITs and residential mortgage REITs. The Fund’s investments in MLPs will primarily be within the broad energy sector and include MLPs in transportation and shipping, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining.

The Fund will invest in small-cap companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities for growth, based on the Adviser’s application of sound economic theory and its assessment of companies’ fundamental attributes. The Adviser utilizes an investment process that combines both quantitative and fundamental approaches to identify securities. The Fund will select companies to buy and sell, based on fundamental attributes such as earnings, book value, and cash flow relative to other securities in the index. As the Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio, it does not have set allocations for common stocks, REITs, or MLPs, but does generally aim to be sector neutral versus the Russell 2000® Growth Index. As the Adviser evaluates each investment opportunity, it applies the same investing criteria regardless of the security type and constructs the portfolio by selecting those securities with the most attractive factors described above regardless of security type. The portfolio will be constructed by determining the weight of each security using a combination of its quantitative and fundamental assessment of the attractiveness of the security, including liquidity as part of the Adviser’s security selection process. The Fund generally intends to focus on active selection in the Russell 2000® Growth Index.

The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets when the Adviser identifies promising opportunities, or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund will not necessarily sell a security that appreciated or depreciated outside the Fund’s target capitalization range defined above.

Read More

WSCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -21.9% 50.1% 84.34%
1 Yr 1.9% -72.8% 36.6% 90.76%
3 Yr N/A* -54.3% 47.2% 73.31%
5 Yr -5.1%* -42.7% 12.5% 58.33%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.8% -82.1% 547.9% 15.36%
2021 N/A -69.3% 196.9% 98.27%
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% 98.75%
2019 0.9% -3.2% 9.3% 98.71%
2018 -0.5% -14.5% 20.4% 6.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -24.8% 50.1% 83.00%
1 Yr 1.9% -72.8% 36.6% 88.57%
3 Yr N/A* -54.3% 47.2% 73.48%
5 Yr -5.1%* -42.7% 14.6% 66.42%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.8% -82.1% 547.9% 15.36%
2021 N/A -69.3% 196.9% 98.27%
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% 98.75%
2019 0.9% -3.2% 9.3% 98.71%
2018 -0.5% -14.5% 20.4% 15.24%

NAV & Total Return History

WSCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WSCIX Category Low Category High WSCIX % Rank
Net Assets 23.7 M 183 K 28 B 94.48%
Number of Holdings 76 6 1336 72.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.6 M 59 K 2.7 B 97.66%
Weighting of Top 10 34.62% 5.9% 100.0% 12.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LHC Group Inc 3.86%
  2. Agiliti Inc Ordinary Shares 3.58%
  3. Cactus Inc Class A 3.56%
  4. ExlService Holdings Inc 3.51%
  5. Power Integrations Inc 3.47%
  6. Glaukos Corp 3.46%
  7. Helios Technologies Inc 3.45%
  8. Shutterstock Inc 3.26%
  9. FormFactor Inc 3.24%
  10. Axcelis Technologies Inc 3.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WSCIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.91% 77.52% 101.30% 7.69%
Cash 		0.09% -1.30% 22.49% 89.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 93.81%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 93.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 93.65%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 93.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSCIX % Rank
Healthcare 		27.54% 0.00% 47.90% 15.05%
Technology 		25.63% 2.91% 75.51% 46.32%
Industrials 		14.54% 0.00% 36.64% 72.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.65% 0.00% 40.68% 90.97%
Communication Services 		6.62% 0.00% 15.31% 1.84%
Energy 		4.74% 0.00% 55.49% 18.73%
Financial Services 		4.37% 0.00% 42.95% 75.92%
Real Estate 		3.52% 0.00% 15.31% 26.25%
Consumer Defense 		2.94% 0.00% 13.56% 66.39%
Basic Materials 		2.45% 0.00% 10.30% 51.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 95.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSCIX % Rank
US 		96.87% 67.06% 99.56% 18.90%
Non US 		3.04% 0.00% 26.08% 58.53%

WSCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WSCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 27.56% 0.05% 27.56% 0.17%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.05% 4.05% 9.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.40% 83.89%

Sales Fees

WSCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WSCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 69.23%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WSCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 0.84%

WSCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WSCIX Category Low Category High WSCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 95.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WSCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WSCIX Category Low Category High WSCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.02% -4.08% 1.10% 7.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WSCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WSCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

P. Adrian Helfert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Adrian Helfert, Senior Vice President is Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Portfolios at Westwood. Having originally joined Westwood in 2019, Mr. Helfert oversees multiple strategies with portfolio management and leadership responsibilities across the Multi-Asset continuum, including our flagship, Income Opportunity. Throughout his career, Mr. Helfert has developed a strong track record working on collaborative, global teams. Prior Westwood, Mr. Helfert served as Managing Director and Senior Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager at Amundi Smith Breeden in London, where he was responsible for Global Fixed Income strategies. During his 13-year Amundi tenure, he also was an investment team leader on absolute return, unconstrained and total return portfolios across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income. Before joining Amundi, Mr. Helfert worked at Royal Bank of Scotland and JPMorgan's Asset Management Group. Mr. Helfert earned his MBA from Duke University and his BA in physics from the University of Virginia, where he was awarded a fellowship for his work in Solid State Physics. He also served in the U.S. Navy / Marine Corps as a Combat Medic.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

