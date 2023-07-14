Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Allspring Small Company Growth Fund

mutual fund
WSCGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$36.23 -0.19 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (NVSCX) Primary C (WSMCX) A (WFSAX) Inst (WSCGX) Retirement (WSCRX)
WSCGX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Small Company Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$36.23 -0.19 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (NVSCX) Primary C (WSMCX) A (WFSAX) Inst (WSCGX) Retirement (WSCRX)
WSCGX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Small Company Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$36.23 -0.19 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (NVSCX) Primary C (WSMCX) A (WFSAX) Inst (WSCGX) Retirement (WSCRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Small Company Growth Fund

WSCGX | Fund

$36.23

$810 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.6%

Net Assets

$810 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Small Company Growth Fund

WSCGX | Fund

$36.23

$810 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.00%

WSCGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Small Company Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul von Kuster

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.
The Fund is a feeder fund that invests substantially all of its assets in the Small Company Growth Portfolio, a master portfolio with a substantially identical investment objective and substantially similar investment strategies. We may invest in additional master portfolios, in other Allspring Funds, or directly in a portfolio of securities.
We invest principally in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $17 million to $10.66 billion, as of August 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently.
We may also invest in equity securities of foreign issuers through American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and similar investments.
In selecting securities for the Fund, we conduct rigorous research to identify companies where the prospects for rapid earnings growth (Discovery phase) or significant change (Rediscovery phase) have yet to be well understood, and are therefore not reflected in the current stock price. This research includes meeting with the management of several hundred companies each year and conducting independent external research. Companies that fit into the Discovery phase are those with rapid long-term (3-5 year) earnings growth prospects. Companies that fit into the  Rediscovery phase are those that have the prospect for sharply accelerating near-term earnings (next 12-18 months), or companies selling at a meaningful discount to their underlying asset value. We may decrease certain stock holdings when their positions rise relative to the overall portfolio. We may sell a stock in its entirety when it reaches our sell target price, which is set at the time of purchase. We may also sell stocks that experience adverse fundamental news, have significant short-term price declines, or in order to provide funds for new stock purchases.
Read More

WSCGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -21.9% 50.1% 42.42%
1 Yr 4.0% -72.8% 36.6% 85.88%
3 Yr -12.1%* -54.3% 47.2% 87.67%
5 Yr -10.6%* -42.7% 12.5% 88.70%
10 Yr -0.5%* -23.2% 11.9% 50.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.6% -82.1% 547.9% 55.46%
2021 -14.0% -69.3% 196.9% 92.24%
2020 3.8% -28.2% 32.1% 94.62%
2019 4.0% -3.2% 9.3% 73.85%
2018 -2.3% -14.5% 20.4% 23.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -24.8% 50.1% 41.75%
1 Yr 4.0% -72.8% 36.6% 83.70%
3 Yr -12.1%* -54.3% 47.2% 87.67%
5 Yr -10.6%* -42.7% 14.6% 89.61%
10 Yr -0.5%* -20.1% 12.6% 77.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.6% -82.1% 547.9% 55.46%
2021 -14.0% -69.3% 196.9% 92.24%
2020 3.8% -28.2% 32.1% 94.62%
2019 4.0% -3.2% 9.3% 73.85%
2018 -2.3% -14.5% 20.4% 45.52%

NAV & Total Return History

WSCGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WSCGX Category Low Category High WSCGX % Rank
Net Assets 810 M 183 K 28 B 41.97%
Number of Holdings 126 6 1336 27.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 140 M 59 K 2.7 B 47.99%
Weighting of Top 10 17.11% 5.9% 100.0% 77.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Allspring Government MMkt Select 3.52%
  2. Icon PLC 2.03%
  3. RealPage Inc 1.61%
  4. International Game Technology PLC 1.57%
  5. ASGN Inc 1.52%
  6. Ciena Corp 1.50%
  7. Syneos Health Inc Class A 1.49%
  8. Avantor Inc 1.46%
  9. Nuance Communications Inc 1.45%
  10. PTC Inc 1.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WSCGX % Rank
Stocks 		95.29% 77.52% 101.30% 80.94%
Cash 		4.70% -1.30% 22.49% 15.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 49.00%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 57.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 47.49%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 46.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSCGX % Rank
Technology 		26.30% 2.91% 75.51% 41.14%
Healthcare 		24.05% 0.00% 47.90% 43.48%
Industrials 		18.94% 0.00% 36.64% 29.93%
Financial Services 		9.58% 0.00% 42.95% 25.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.28% 0.00% 40.68% 88.96%
Basic Materials 		5.51% 0.00% 10.30% 7.36%
Consumer Defense 		4.00% 0.00% 13.56% 47.49%
Communication Services 		1.71% 0.00% 15.31% 59.36%
Energy 		0.85% 0.00% 55.49% 70.23%
Real Estate 		0.77% 0.00% 15.31% 66.89%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 60.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSCGX % Rank
US 		91.02% 67.06% 99.56% 69.57%
Non US 		4.27% 0.00% 26.08% 41.14%

WSCGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WSCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.05% 27.56% 68.47%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.05% 4.05% 62.81%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.70%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.40% 26.54%

Sales Fees

WSCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WSCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WSCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 3.00% 439.00% 38.52%

WSCGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WSCGX Category Low Category High WSCGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 50.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WSCGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WSCGX Category Low Category High WSCGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.49% -4.08% 1.10% 30.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WSCGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WSCGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul von Kuster

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 11, 1994

27.57

27.6%

Paul is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Paul has been with the firm since its inception in 1984. He is a member of Peregrine's Board of Directors. Prior to Peregrine, Paul managed small cap funds for the Trust Department at Norwest Bank Minnesota, N.A. (now Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, N.A.). He began his career with Norwest Bank Minnesota, N.A. in 1972 after graduating from Princeton. Paul is a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota and the CFA Institute.

Daniel Hagen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2003

19.34

19.3%

Dan is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Dan joined Peregrine’s Small Cap Growth team in 1996 as a Research Analyst. He is a member of Peregrine's Board of Directors. Prior to Peregrine, Dan was a Managing Director and Assistant Manager for the Equity Strategy Group at Piper Jaffray. He joined Piper Jaffray as a Statistical Analyst in 1983, upon graduating from the University of Minnesota. Dan is a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota and the CFA Institute and a past board member of the Piper Jaffray Foundation. He regularly shares his financial expertise with a number of nonprofit organizations.

William Grierson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 11, 2005

17.15

17.2%

Bill is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Bill joined Peregrine’s Small Cap Growth team in 2000 as a Securities Analyst. He is a member of Peregrine's Board of Directors. Prior to Peregrine, he was a Senior Research Analyst & Portfolio Manager with Kopp Investment Advisors for more than six years. Previously, he worked as a Reporting Analyst for Northern Trust. He graduated from Lawrence University in 1992. Bill is a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota and the CFA Institute.

Ryan Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 12, 2021

1.38

1.4%

Ryan is a Associate Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Ryan joined Peregrine’s Small Cap Growth team in 2018. Prior to joining Peregrine, Ryan was a portfolio manager and an analyst on the small, SMID and mid cap growth strategies at RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) for more than 10 years. Previously, he was an Equity Research Associate at William Blair & Company. He began his career at Ernst & Young. Ryan received his B.S. from Lehigh University and M.S. in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame. He is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago, the CFA Institute and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

Samuel Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 12, 2021

1.38

1.4%

Sam is an Associate Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Upon graduation from the University of St. Thomas, Sam joined Peregrine in 2006 as a Portfolio Assistant. Sam is a member of the CFA Institute and a former board member of the CFA Society Minnesota, where he chaired the Advocacy and Public Awareness Committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×