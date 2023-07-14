Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-12.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.6%
Net Assets
$810 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.1%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
■
|
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.
|Period
|WSCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|42.42%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|85.88%
|3 Yr
|-12.1%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|87.67%
|5 Yr
|-10.6%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|88.70%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|50.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.6%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|55.46%
|2021
|-14.0%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|92.24%
|2020
|3.8%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|94.62%
|2019
|4.0%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|73.85%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|23.24%
|Period
|WSCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|WSCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSCGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|810 M
|183 K
|28 B
|41.97%
|Number of Holdings
|126
|6
|1336
|27.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|140 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|47.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.11%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|77.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSCGX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.29%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|80.94%
|Cash
|4.70%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|15.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|49.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|57.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|47.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|46.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSCGX % Rank
|Technology
|26.30%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|41.14%
|Healthcare
|24.05%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|43.48%
|Industrials
|18.94%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|29.93%
|Financial Services
|9.58%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|25.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.28%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|88.96%
|Basic Materials
|5.51%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|7.36%
|Consumer Defense
|4.00%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|47.49%
|Communication Services
|1.71%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|59.36%
|Energy
|0.85%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|70.23%
|Real Estate
|0.77%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|66.89%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|60.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSCGX % Rank
|US
|91.02%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|69.57%
|Non US
|4.27%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|41.14%
|WSCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|68.47%
|Management Fee
|0.83%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|62.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.70%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|26.54%
|WSCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WSCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WSCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|38.52%
|WSCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSCGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|50.50%
|WSCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WSCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSCGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.49%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|30.34%
|WSCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$4.508
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 11, 1994
27.57
27.6%
Paul is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Paul has been with the firm since its inception in 1984. He is a member of Peregrine's Board of Directors. Prior to Peregrine, Paul managed small cap funds for the Trust Department at Norwest Bank Minnesota, N.A. (now Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, N.A.). He began his career with Norwest Bank Minnesota, N.A. in 1972 after graduating from Princeton. Paul is a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2003
19.34
19.3%
Dan is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Dan joined Peregrine’s Small Cap Growth team in 1996 as a Research Analyst. He is a member of Peregrine's Board of Directors. Prior to Peregrine, Dan was a Managing Director and Assistant Manager for the Equity Strategy Group at Piper Jaffray. He joined Piper Jaffray as a Statistical Analyst in 1983, upon graduating from the University of Minnesota. Dan is a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota and the CFA Institute and a past board member of the Piper Jaffray Foundation. He regularly shares his financial expertise with a number of nonprofit organizations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 11, 2005
17.15
17.2%
Bill is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Bill joined Peregrine’s Small Cap Growth team in 2000 as a Securities Analyst. He is a member of Peregrine's Board of Directors. Prior to Peregrine, he was a Senior Research Analyst & Portfolio Manager with Kopp Investment Advisors for more than six years. Previously, he worked as a Reporting Analyst for Northern Trust. He graduated from Lawrence University in 1992. Bill is a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2021
1.38
1.4%
Ryan is a Associate Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Ryan joined Peregrine’s Small Cap Growth team in 2018. Prior to joining Peregrine, Ryan was a portfolio manager and an analyst on the small, SMID and mid cap growth strategies at RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) for more than 10 years. Previously, he was an Equity Research Associate at William Blair & Company. He began his career at Ernst & Young. Ryan received his B.S. from Lehigh University and M.S. in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame. He is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago, the CFA Institute and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2021
1.38
1.4%
Sam is an Associate Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Upon graduation from the University of St. Thomas, Sam joined Peregrine in 2006 as a Portfolio Assistant. Sam is a member of the CFA Institute and a former board member of the CFA Society Minnesota, where he chaired the Advocacy and Public Awareness Committee.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
