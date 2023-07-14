Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|WRAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.1%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|58.66%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|44.13%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-21.9%
|28.6%
|44.51%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-14.3%
|15.6%
|37.09%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|52.00%
* Annualized
|WRAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WRAAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|203 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|31.84%
|Number of Holdings
|661
|3
|2670
|5.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|39.4 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|37.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.95%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|84.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WRAAX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.73%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|16.86%
|Cash
|10.28%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|81.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|39.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|53.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|37.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|51.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WRAAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.76%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|24.67%
|Industrials
|15.11%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|17.33%
|Technology
|14.18%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|76.00%
|Healthcare
|13.44%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.21%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|50.00%
|Communication Services
|7.06%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|48.00%
|Consumer Defense
|6.67%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|46.67%
|Basic Materials
|3.50%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|42.00%
|Utilities
|3.14%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|21.33%
|Energy
|3.09%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|56.67%
|Real Estate
|2.83%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|34.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WRAAX % Rank
|US
|47.64%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|55.56%
|Non US
|42.09%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|3.51%
|WRAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.30%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|44.00%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|80.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.11%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|17.68%
|WRAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|48.15%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WRAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WRAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|58.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|32.62%
|WRAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WRAAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.67%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|7.22%
|WRAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WRAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WRAAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.19%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|16.85%
|WRAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 06, 2015
7.32
7.3%
Jordan is a member of the Manager Strategies team at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. He conducts third-party manager due diligence of alternative investment strategies including hedge funds, private equity, and private real estate. Jordan has nearly a decade of investment industry experience. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust in 2014, Jordan worked with PNC for nearly two years in the Investment Advisor Research Group, conducting due diligence on alternative investment strategies. Earlier in his career, he spent four years researching hedge funds and serving as a fundamental equity analyst at Lionstone Capital Management in New York. Jordan began his investment career in 2005 at Natixis Capital Markets in New York working closely with the CLO, RMBS, and hedge fund lending businesses. He holds a master’s degree in engineering from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Vermont. Jordan is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Head of Equity and Nontraditional Investments Matthew Glaser is responsible for overseeing equities, nontraditional investments, and manager research for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. Matt has more than two decades of experience in financial services and the investment management industry. He previously worked for Lazard Asset Management as a managing director and portfolio manager of the Lazard Master Alternatives Fund. Earlier in his career, he served as chief of investment strategies and executive managing director at Turner Investments, where he was a member of the Executive Management Group, Enterprise Risk Committee, and had oversight responsibility for the Turner Spectrum Fund. Matt also worked at Susquehanna International Group and as a managing director at J.P. Morgan and Robertson Stephens. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Matt holds an MBA from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University. He serves on the board of directors of SquashSmarts, a nonprofit academic and athletic mentoring program based in Philadelphia, and formerly served on the board of the investment firm Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Mr. Thomas joined Wellington Management in 2002, where he currently serves as Senior Managing Director and Associate Director, Investment Strategy and Risk. As associate director of Investment Strategy and Risk, Gregg conducts original research on portfolio and risk-management topics, leads various Wellington Management internal investment oversight processes, and analyzes key trends and investment risks across the equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and hedge fund product suites. In addition, he is a portfolio manager on certain multi-manager solutions offered by the firm, including Global Equities, International Equities, Hedged Equities, Japan Equities, and US Alpha strategies. Gregg is a member of a number of Wellington Management’s committees and oversight groups, including the Risk Management Committee, Fixed Income Risk Advisory Council, Equity Risk Advisory Council, Multi Asset Strategy Review Group, Equity Review Group II, New Product Working Group, and Philosophy and Process Panel, and represents Wellington Management as a member of the Buy Side Risk Managers Forum. Previously, Gregg was an equity portfolio specialist and analyst at Wellington Management (2002 – 2006). Prior to rejoining the firm in 2002, he worked as a quantitative business analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments (2001), as a business analyst and data analyst in Wellington Management’s Information Services Group (1997 – 2001), and in various financial markets-related positions at IDD Information Services (1993 – 1997). Gregg received his BS in finance, with high distinction, from the University of Rhode Island (1992). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Mr. Simon is Senior Managing Director and portfolio manager of the Wellington Management Company LLP. Mr. Simon joined the Wellington Management Company LLP in 2009 and has been an investment professional since 2001.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.97
|7.93
