Trending ETFs

WRAAX (Mutual Fund)

WRAAX (Mutual Fund)

Wilmington Global Alpha Equities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.95 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (WRAIX) Primary A (WRAAX)

Vitals

YTD Return

4.1%

1 yr return

4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$203 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wilmington Global Alpha Equities Fund

WRAAX | Fund

$11.95

$203 M

2.67%

$0.32

2.30%

WRAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wilmington Global Alpha Equities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 12, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jordan Strauss

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80%, under normal circumstances, of the value of its net assets in equity securities. The Fund will invest in publicly-traded equity securities, including common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts, of companies of all market capitalizations. The Fund may invest up to 70% of its assets in the equity securities of non-U.S. issuers, including companies that conduct their principal business activities in emerging markets or whose securities are traded principally on exchanges in emerging markets. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds, futures contracts on broad-based equity indexes and other derivatives. 
Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (“WFMC” or the “Advisor”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment goal by retaining Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington”), to manage the Fund’s assets. The Advisor also engages Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (“WTIA”) to oversee Wellington, to monitor portfolio risk and, on a discretionary basis, to develop strategic exposure objectives and risk parameters for the Fund based on considerations such as macroeconomic outlook, relative valuation levels and volatility in the markets, market flows and market liquidity, and information relating to business cycles, as well as input from Wellington. 
Based on the strategic exposure objectives and risk parameters established by WTIA, Wellington constructs an actively managed, global and diversified portfolio of equity securities, and implements an index- based hedging strategy in an effort to reduce market exposure, moderate portfolio volatility and limit the severity of portfolio losses in times of market downturns. 
Based on the objectives and parameters developed by WTIA, Wellington will allocate and reallocate the portfolio among a selection of independent equity management teams within Wellington. Each team pursues its own investment strategy or style, such as geography/region, growth/value, market capitalization, event-driven, economic sector, industry, or valuation measure. 
In combining equity management teams and strategies, Wellington uses a number of proprietary analytical tools, including market environments analysis, extreme events analysis, stress testing, and simulation analysis. Through the strategy selection process, Wellington seeks to construct a Fund comprised of a diversified group of long-only equity strategies with differing investment approaches that provides an overall exposure, consistent with WTIA’s exposure objectives and risk parameters, comparable to the broader equity market and that reduces exposure to the risks typically associated with any single investment approach. The underlying Wellington equity management teams have complete discretion and responsibility for security selection and portfolio construction decisions within their respective portions of the Fund’s portfolio within the constraints of the Fund’s investment goal, strategies and restrictions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading as part of its principal investment strategy. 
Wellington will implement the hedging strategy by investing a portion of the Fund’s net assets in futures contracts on broad-based equity indexes, the constituents of which include the types of securities in which the Fund invests directly, and in cash, cash equivalents and short-term debt instruments to satisfy applicable margin and asset segregation requirements for the Fund’s derivatives positions. The net market exposure (sum of long and synthetic short positions including cash) of the Fund is expected to range generally between 35% to 45% of the net asset value of the Fund, depending on the WTIA’s analysis of prevailing 
market conditions, although the exposure may fall outside of this range. The Fund’s short exposure will be achieved through the use of equity index futures or other derivative exposures. Wellington may also invest in a variety of other derivative instruments, such as swaps, forwards, other futures contracts and options, in order to implement the hedging strategy, to hedge foreign currency risk, and to gain equity-like exposure in certain markets. 
WRAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WRAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -14.1% 30.8% 58.66%
1 Yr 4.5% -16.2% 40.2% 44.13%
3 Yr 2.1%* -21.9% 28.6% 44.51%
5 Yr 1.7%* -14.3% 15.6% 37.09%
10 Yr 1.0%* -8.3% 5.6% 52.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WRAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -54.0% 17.4% 31.03%
2021 2.8% -22.5% 24.1% 52.98%
2020 -0.4% -19.4% 24.1% 76.54%
2019 2.6% -5.5% 12.9% 39.87%
2018 -0.8% -14.0% 2.4% 28.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WRAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -33.0% 30.8% 54.75%
1 Yr 4.5% -52.8% 40.2% 42.46%
3 Yr 2.1%* -21.5% 28.6% 45.68%
5 Yr 1.7%* -14.1% 16.7% 39.46%
10 Yr 1.0%* -7.9% 6.4% 73.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WRAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -54.0% 17.4% 31.03%
2021 2.8% -22.5% 24.1% 52.98%
2020 -0.4% -19.4% 24.1% 76.54%
2019 2.6% -5.5% 12.9% 39.87%
2018 -0.8% -14.0% 2.4% 36.49%

NAV & Total Return History

WRAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WRAAX Category Low Category High WRAAX % Rank
Net Assets 203 M 818 K 5.18 B 31.84%
Number of Holdings 661 3 2670 5.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 39.4 M -175 M 1.1 B 37.43%
Weighting of Top 10 18.95% 1.5% 100.0% 84.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FUTURE 32.01%
  2. FUTURE 32.01%
  3. FUTURE 32.01%
  4. FUTURE 32.01%
  5. FUTURE 32.01%
  6. FUTURE 32.01%
  7. FUTURE 32.01%
  8. FUTURE 32.01%
  9. FUTURE 32.01%
  10. FUTURE 32.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WRAAX % Rank
Stocks 		89.73% -2.90% 119.13% 16.86%
Cash 		10.28% -67.46% 106.99% 81.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 39.18%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 53.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 37.06%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 51.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WRAAX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.76% 0.00% 83.83% 24.67%
Industrials 		15.11% 0.00% 31.93% 17.33%
Technology 		14.18% 0.00% 43.24% 76.00%
Healthcare 		13.44% 0.00% 100.00% 66.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.21% 0.00% 88.83% 50.00%
Communication Services 		7.06% 0.00% 32.32% 48.00%
Consumer Defense 		6.67% 0.00% 33.38% 46.67%
Basic Materials 		3.50% 0.00% 28.58% 42.00%
Utilities 		3.14% 0.00% 21.71% 21.33%
Energy 		3.09% 0.00% 32.57% 56.67%
Real Estate 		2.83% 0.00% 10.93% 34.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WRAAX % Rank
US 		47.64% -24.26% 116.70% 55.56%
Non US 		42.09% -43.01% 95.82% 3.51%

WRAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WRAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.30% 0.44% 13.51% 44.00%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 2.50% 80.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 37.11%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% 17.68%

Sales Fees

WRAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.50% 5.75% 48.15%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WRAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WRAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 0.00% 479.00% 32.62%

WRAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WRAAX Category Low Category High WRAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.67% 0.00% 9.34% 7.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WRAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WRAAX Category Low Category High WRAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.19% -3.33% 2.16% 16.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WRAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WRAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jordan Strauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2015

7.32

7.3%

Jordan is a member of the Manager Strategies team at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. He conducts third-party manager due diligence of alternative investment strategies including hedge funds, private equity, and private real estate. Jordan has nearly a decade of investment industry experience. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust in 2014, Jordan worked with PNC for nearly two years in the Investment Advisor Research Group, conducting due diligence on alternative investment strategies. Earlier in his career, he spent four years researching hedge funds and serving as a fundamental equity analyst at Lionstone Capital Management in New York. Jordan began his investment career in 2005 at Natixis Capital Markets in New York working closely with the CLO, RMBS, and hedge fund lending businesses. He holds a master’s degree in engineering from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Vermont. Jordan is a CFA® charterholder.

Matthew Glaser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Head of Equity and Nontraditional Investments Matthew Glaser is responsible for overseeing equities, nontraditional investments, and manager research for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. Matt has more than two decades of experience in financial services and the investment management industry. He previously worked for Lazard Asset Management as a managing director and portfolio manager of the Lazard Master Alternatives Fund. Earlier in his career, he served as chief of investment strategies and executive managing director at Turner Investments, where he was a member of the Executive Management Group, Enterprise Risk Committee, and had oversight responsibility for the Turner Spectrum Fund. Matt also worked at Susquehanna International Group and as a managing director at J.P. Morgan and Robertson Stephens. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Matt holds an MBA from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University. He serves on the board of directors of SquashSmarts, a nonprofit academic and athletic mentoring program based in Philadelphia, and formerly served on the board of the investment firm Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC in New York.

Gregg Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Mr. Thomas joined Wellington Management in 2002, where he currently serves as Senior Managing Director and Associate Director, Investment Strategy and Risk. As associate director of Investment Strategy and Risk, Gregg conducts original research on portfolio and risk-management topics, leads various Wellington Management internal investment oversight processes, and analyzes key trends and investment risks across the equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and hedge fund product suites. In addition, he is a portfolio manager on certain multi-manager solutions offered by the firm, including Global Equities, International Equities, Hedged Equities, Japan Equities, and US Alpha strategies. Gregg is a member of a number of Wellington Management’s committees and oversight groups, including the Risk Management Committee, Fixed Income Risk Advisory Council, Equity Risk Advisory Council, Multi Asset Strategy Review Group, Equity Review Group II, New Product Working Group, and Philosophy and Process Panel, and represents Wellington Management as a member of the Buy Side Risk Managers Forum. Previously, Gregg was an equity portfolio specialist and analyst at Wellington Management (2002 – 2006). Prior to rejoining the firm in 2002, he worked as a quantitative business analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments (2001), as a business analyst and data analyst in Wellington Management’s Information Services Group (1997 – 2001), and in various financial markets-related positions at IDD Information Services (1993 – 1997). Gregg received his BS in finance, with high distinction, from the University of Rhode Island (1992). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Thomas Simon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Mr. Simon is Senior Managing Director and portfolio manager of the Wellington Management Company LLP. Mr. Simon joined the Wellington Management Company LLP in 2009 and has been an investment professional since 2001.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

