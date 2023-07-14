Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Weitz Partners Value Fund

mutual fund
WPVLX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$29.1 -0.15 -0.51%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (WPVLX) Primary Inst (WPVIX)
WPVLX (Mutual Fund)

Weitz Partners Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$29.1 -0.15 -0.51%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (WPVLX) Primary Inst (WPVIX)
WPVLX (Mutual Fund)

Weitz Partners Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$29.1 -0.15 -0.51%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (WPVLX) Primary Inst (WPVIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Weitz Partners Value Fund

WPVLX | Fund

$29.10

$457 M

0.00%

1.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$457 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Weitz Partners Value Fund

WPVLX | Fund

$29.10

$457 M

0.00%

1.09%

WPVLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Weitz Partners Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Weitz
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 1983
  • Shares Outstanding
    6570222
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wallace Weitz

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment strategy (which we call “Quality at a Discount”) is to buy above-average to highest-quality businesses, at prices that we believe are less than what the companies are worth. The Fund is a “multi-cap” fund and may invest in securities of any market capitalization. The Fund may invest in securities issued by non-U.S. companies, which may be denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies. As part of the Fund’s strategy, the Fund may concentrate its investments in securities of relatively few issuers.

We assess a company’s quality based on its competitive position, return on invested capital, ability to redeploy capital, cash flow consistency, financial leverage and management team. We compare the company’s stock price to our estimate of business value, i.e., all the cash that the company will generate for its owners in the future. For each company, we look at a range of business value estimates. We then seek to buy stocks of companies that meet our quality criteria when they are priced are at a discount to our estimates of business value.

We invest with a multiple-year time horizon. We believe that purchasing stocks at prices less than our business value estimates provides opportunities for stock price appreciation, both as business values grow and as the market recognizes companies’ values. Typically, we consider selling stocks as they approach or exceed our business value estimates. We may also sell stocks for other reasons, including for the purchase of stocks that we believe offer better investment opportunities.

We do not try to “time” the market. However, if there is cash available for investment and there are not securities that meet the Fund’s investment criteria, the Fund may invest without limitation in high-quality cash and cash equivalents such as U.S. government securities or government money market fund shares. If the Fund takes such a defensive position, it may be temporarily unable to achieve its investment objective.

Read More

WPVLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -14.3% 35.6% 74.53%
1 Yr 5.2% -55.6% 38.6% 82.42%
3 Yr 1.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 76.29%
5 Yr -1.8%* -30.5% 97.0% 82.10%
10 Yr -0.3%* -18.8% 37.4% 84.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -64.5% 28.9% 82.93%
2021 7.6% -20.5% 152.6% 56.28%
2020 -1.3% -13.9% 183.6% 96.05%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 44.63%
2018 -4.1% -13.5% 12.6% 77.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -20.5% 35.6% 67.35%
1 Yr 5.2% -55.6% 40.3% 73.65%
3 Yr 1.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 76.60%
5 Yr -1.8%* -29.9% 97.0% 84.38%
10 Yr -0.3%* -13.5% 37.4% 93.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -64.5% 28.9% 83.00%
2021 7.6% -20.5% 152.6% 56.74%
2020 -1.3% -13.9% 183.6% 95.96%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 45.14%
2018 -4.1% -10.9% 12.6% 87.10%

NAV & Total Return History

WPVLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WPVLX Category Low Category High WPVLX % Rank
Net Assets 457 M 177 K 1.21 T 64.52%
Number of Holdings 35 2 4154 90.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 228 M 288 K 270 B 57.84%
Weighting of Top 10 46.05% 1.8% 106.2% 11.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 8.19%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 7.13%
  3. Charles Schwab Corp 4.60%
  4. CoStar Group Inc 4.38%
  5. Markel Corp 4.32%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 4.15%
  7. LKQ Corp 4.11%
  8. Liberty SiriusXM Group C 4.02%
  9. Liberty Broadband Corp C 3.99%
  10. ACI Worldwide Inc 3.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WPVLX % Rank
Stocks 		96.35% 0.00% 130.24% 85.37%
Cash 		3.65% -102.29% 100.00% 11.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 47.34%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 48.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 44.97%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 45.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPVLX % Rank
Financial Services 		30.26% 0.00% 55.59% 1.52%
Communication Services 		27.94% 0.00% 27.94% 0.08%
Technology 		12.28% 0.00% 48.94% 93.15%
Basic Materials 		8.85% 0.00% 25.70% 2.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.18% 0.00% 30.33% 80.21%
Industrials 		4.80% 0.00% 29.90% 97.34%
Real Estate 		4.54% 0.00% 31.91% 10.50%
Healthcare 		3.15% 0.00% 60.70% 99.24%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 91.78%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 90.79%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 47.71% 98.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPVLX % Rank
US 		90.22% 0.00% 127.77% 79.14%
Non US 		6.13% 0.00% 32.38% 20.86%

WPVLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WPVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.01% 49.27% 31.26%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 87.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 0.85% 8.25%

Sales Fees

WPVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WPVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WPVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 17.51%

WPVLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WPVLX Category Low Category High WPVLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 72.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WPVLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WPVLX Category Low Category High WPVLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.78% -54.00% 6.06% 97.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WPVLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WPVLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wallace Weitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 1983

39.02

39.0%

Co-Chief Investment Officer Portfolio Manager Multi-Cap Alternative / Partners III Opportunity Fund (Since June 1983) Multi-Cap Value / Partners Value Fund (Since June 1983) Mid-Cap Value / Hickory Fund (Since January 2003) Investment industry experience since 1970 Wally Weitz founded Weitz Investment Management in 1983. Prior to launching the Firm, he was an analyst and portfolio manager at Chiles, Heider & Co. Mr. Previously, he was a security analyst at G.A. Saxon & Co. Mr. Weitz has a bachelor's in economics from Carleton College.

Bradley Hinton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2006

15.84

15.8%

Co-Chief Investment Officer Portfolio Manager Conservative Allocation / Balanced Fund (Since October 2003) Multi-Cap Value / Partners Value Fund (Since August 2006) Large-Cap Value / Value Fund (Since August 2006) Investment industry experience since 1990 Brad Hinton joined Weitz Investment Management in 2001 as a research analyst. Mr. Hinton was promoted to portfolio manager in 2003, director of research in 2004 and co-CIO in 2017. Previously, he was a debt manager and trading associate for ConAgra Foods. Mr. Hinton has a bachelor's in finance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and an MBA from Dartmouth.

Andrew Weitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Portfolio Manager Mid-Cap Value / Hickory Fund (Since December 2011) Multi-Cap Alternative / Partners III Opportunity Fund (Since July 2020) Multi-Cap Value / Partners Value Fund (Since July 2020) Investment industry experience since 2005 Drew Weitz joined Weitz Investment Management in 2008 as a research analyst. He was promoted to portfolio manager in 2011 and was director of equity research from 2017 to 2020. Previously, Mr. Weitz was a research analyst at Ariel Investments. Mr. Weitz has a bachelor's in computer science from Carleton College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×