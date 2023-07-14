Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
11.6%
1 yr return
11.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
Net Assets
$1.22 B
Holdings in Top 10
63.5%
Expense Ratio 1.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WPRSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|94.17%
|1 Yr
|11.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|75.00%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|30.49%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|25.05%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|46.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|WPRSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.6%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|17.18%
|2021
|8.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|21.33%
|2020
|5.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|81.74%
|2019
|7.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|8.86%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|27.62%
|WPRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPRSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.22 B
|189 K
|222 B
|48.86%
|Number of Holdings
|20
|2
|3509
|98.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|802 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|43.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|63.53%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|1.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPRSX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.79%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|13.44%
|Cash
|0.21%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|84.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|40.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|44.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|36.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|36.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPRSX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|22.66%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|9.34%
|Healthcare
|20.71%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|5.16%
|Technology
|19.16%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|95.41%
|Financial Services
|13.24%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|20.16%
|Industrials
|10.47%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|11.48%
|Consumer Defense
|4.92%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|33.28%
|Communication Services
|4.60%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|91.31%
|Real Estate
|4.24%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|6.97%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|55.16%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|69.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|81.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPRSX % Rank
|US
|99.79%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|3.52%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|90.90%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WPRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPRSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|45.02%
|WPRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WPRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPRSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.52%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|65.41%
|WPRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.417
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2009
13.1
13.1%
James T. Tierney, Jr. is Chief Investment Officer of Concentrated US Growth. Prior to joining AllianceBernstein in December 2013, he was CIO at W.P. Stewart & Co. Tierney began his career in 1988 in equity research at J.P. Morgan Investment Management, where he analyzed entertainment, healthcare and finance companies. He left J.P. Morgan in 1990 to pursue an MBA and returned in 1992 as a senior analyst covering energy, transportation, media and entertainment. Tierney joined W.P. Stewart in 2000. He holds a BS in finance from Providence College and an MBA from Columbia Business School at Columbia University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
