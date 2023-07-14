The Fund’s investment strategy (which we call “Quality at a Discount”) is to buy above-average to highest-quality businesses, at prices that we believe are less than what the companies are worth. The Fund is a “multi-cap” fund and may invest in securities of any market capitalization. The Fund may invest in securities issued by non-U.S. companies, which may be denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies. As part of the Fund’s strategy, the Fund may concentrate its investments in securities of relatively few issuers. The Fund invests in long positions in stocks and other securities, when we anticipate that the value of such securities will increase. The Fund also invests in short positions in stocks and other securities, including short sales of exchange traded funds, when we anticipate a decline in the value of such securities. The Fund has the ability to borrow money to invest in its long positions, and may buy and sell futures contracts, such as stock index futures contracts. The Fund’s mix of long positions and short positions will change over time based on the investment adviser’s assessment of market conditions.

We assess a company’s quality based on its competitive position, return on invested capital, ability to redeploy capital, cash flow consistency, financial leverage and management team. We compare the company’s stock price to our estimate of business value, i.e., all the cash that the company will generate for its owners in the future. For each company, we look at a range of business value estimates. We then seek to buy stocks of companies that meet our quality criteria when they are priced are at a discount to our estimates of business value.

We invest with a multiple-year time horizon. We believe that purchasing stocks at prices less than our business value estimates provides opportunities for stock price appreciation, both as business values grow and as the market recognizes companies’ values. Typically, we consider selling stocks as they approach or exceed our business value estimates. We may also sell stocks for other reasons, including for the purchase of stocks that we believe offer better investment opportunities.

We do not try to “time” the market. However, if there is cash available for investment and there are not securities that meet the Fund’s investment criteria, the Fund may invest without limitation in high-quality cash and cash equivalents such as U.S. government securities or government money market fund shares. If the Fund takes such a defensive position, it may be temporarily unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund’s investment strategies for short positions can include (1) selling short an exchange traded fund (“ETF”) or other security that tracks a broad or narrow market index, in hopes of buying the security at a future date at a lower price, (2) simultaneously buying a put option and selling a call option on an ETF or other security that tracks a broad or narrow market index, (3) buying an ETF or other security that is designed to appreciate in value when the value of a broad or narrow market index declines, (4) simultaneously holding a short position in one security and a long position in another security, with the objective of earning positive returns on the combined set of positions, (5) selling a covered call option on a security that the Fund owns for the duration of the option period and (6) holding a short position in an ETF or other security that tracks a broad or narrow market index and adding to the Fund’s long positions in particular stocks by a corresponding amount.