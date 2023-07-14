Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
15.6%
1 yr return
26.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$23.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 3.86%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Principal Investment Strategy of the Fund. The Large Cap Fund’s investment objective is total return. To meet its investment objective, the Large Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in large cap domestic equity securities and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily invest in large cap domestic equity securities. The Fund will seek income through dividends paid on such securities. The Fund will also seek to produce income (e.g., premium income on the sale of an option) and return stability through an options strategy.
The Advisor intends to sell covered call options on a portion of the Large Cap Fund’s stock holdings. The extent of option selling will depend on market conditions and the Advisor’s consideration of the advantages of selling call options on the Fund’s equity investments.
The Large Cap Fund may also sell put options on stocks and ETFs the Advisor believes are attractive for purchase at prices at or above the exercise price of the put options sold. The Large Cap Fund may, in certain circumstances, purchase put options on the S&P 500 Composite Stock Price Index (the “S&P 500”) and on individual stocks to protect against a loss of principal value due to stock price decline. The extent of option selling and purchasing activity depends on market conditions and the Advisor’s judgment. The Large Cap Fund may also seek to pursue its investment objective by selling a series of call and put option spread combinations on the S&P 500.
The Large Cap Fund may be appropriate for investors with long-term horizons who are not sensitive to short-term losses and want to participate in the long-term growth of the financial markets. The Large Cap Fund seeks to minimize the effects of inflation on its portfolio.
|Period
|WPLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|98.49%
|2021
|10.5%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|22.35%
|2020
|-8.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|100.00%
|2019
|10.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|0.09%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|56.98%
|WPLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPLCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.7 M
|1 M
|151 B
|95.30%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|2
|1727
|96.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|87.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|5.0%
|99.2%
|3.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPLCX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.43%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|1.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|84.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|84.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|84.55%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|84.98%
|Cash
|-0.43%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|97.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPLCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|34.41%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|0.50%
|Technology
|33.68%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|0.17%
|Consumer Defense
|12.03%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|18.15%
|Energy
|8.74%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|33.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.03%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|34.24%
|Healthcare
|2.21%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|99.09%
|Industrials
|1.49%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|99.26%
|Basic Materials
|0.36%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|92.00%
|Communication Services
|0.03%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|96.70%
|Utilities
|0.01%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|89.52%
|Real Estate
|0.01%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|83.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPLCX % Rank
|US
|92.82%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|54.19%
|Non US
|7.61%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|32.18%
|WPLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.30%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|3.44%
|Management Fee
|1.35%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|99.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|56.22%
|Administrative Fee
|0.07%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|27.78%
|WPLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WPLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WPLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|3.86%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|1.26%
|WPLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPLCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|94.68%
|WPLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|WPLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPLCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.08%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|95.51%
|WPLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.411
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 10, 2013
8.64
8.6%
Mr. Charles Stoll, CPA, CFP, PFS, has served as the managing member of the Winning Points Advisors, LLC since 1989. Mr. Stoll obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in accounting in 1977 from Stetson University. Although Mr. Stoll does not currently practice as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), he is certified as such. Additionally, Mr. Stoll is certified by the CFP Board as a Certified Financial Planner and by the AICPA as a Personal Financial Specialist.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 10, 2013
8.64
8.6%
Mr. John Brandt has served as an Investment Adviser Representative to the Winning Points Advisors, LLC since February 2000. Mr. Brandt graduated from Notre Dame University with his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1965. Mr. Brandt previously served LPL Financial Corporation and Mutual Service Corporation as a Registered Representative and was a vice president of Drexel Burnham Lambert.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
