Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

WP Large Cap Income Plus Fund

mutual fund
WPLCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.95 -0.03 -0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (WPLCX) Primary
WPLCX (Mutual Fund)

WP Large Cap Income Plus Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.95 -0.03 -0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (WPLCX) Primary
WPLCX (Mutual Fund)

WP Large Cap Income Plus Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.95 -0.03 -0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (WPLCX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WP Large Cap Income Plus Fund

WPLCX | Fund

$11.95

$23.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

26.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$23.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.86%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WP Large Cap Income Plus Fund

WPLCX | Fund

$11.95

$23.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.30%

WPLCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WP Large Cap Income Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WP Trust
  • Inception Date
    Oct 10, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Stoll

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategy of the Fund. The Large Cap Fund’s investment objective is total return. To meet its investment objective, the Large Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in large cap domestic equity securities and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily invest in large cap domestic equity securities. The Fund will seek income through dividends paid on such securities. The Fund will also seek to produce income (e.g., premium income on the sale of an option) and return stability through an options strategy.

The Advisor intends to sell covered call options on a portion of the Large Cap Fund’s stock holdings. The extent of option selling will depend on market conditions and the Advisor’s consideration of the advantages of selling call options on the Fund’s equity investments.

The Large Cap Fund may also sell put options on stocks and ETFs the Advisor believes are attractive for purchase at prices at or above the exercise price of the put options sold. The Large Cap Fund may, in certain circumstances, purchase put options on the S&P 500 Composite Stock Price Index (the “S&P 500”) and on individual stocks to protect against a loss of principal value due to stock price decline. The extent of option selling and purchasing activity depends on market conditions and the Advisor’s judgment. The Large Cap Fund may also seek to pursue its investment objective by selling a series of call and put option spread combinations on the S&P 500.

The Large Cap Fund may be appropriate for investors with long-term horizons who are not sensitive to short-term losses and want to participate in the long-term growth of the financial markets. The Large Cap Fund seeks to minimize the effects of inflation on its portfolio.

Read More

WPLCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -13.6% 215.2% 2.98%
1 Yr 26.2% -58.6% 197.5% 1.24%
3 Yr 8.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 35.27%
5 Yr -3.6%* -15.4% 29.3% 85.21%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.5% -65.1% 22.3% 98.49%
2021 10.5% -25.3% 25.5% 22.35%
2020 -8.4% -8.4% 56.7% 100.00%
2019 10.4% -9.2% 10.4% 0.09%
2018 -3.6% -9.4% 3.1% 56.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -13.6% 215.2% 2.81%
1 Yr 26.2% -58.6% 197.5% 1.72%
3 Yr 8.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 35.22%
5 Yr -3.6%* -15.2% 31.9% 89.50%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.5% -65.1% 22.3% 98.49%
2021 10.5% -25.3% 25.5% 22.43%
2020 -8.4% -8.4% 56.7% 100.00%
2019 10.4% -9.2% 10.4% 0.09%
2018 -3.6% -8.9% 3.3% 76.26%

NAV & Total Return History

WPLCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WPLCX Category Low Category High WPLCX % Rank
Net Assets 23.7 M 1 M 151 B 95.30%
Number of Holdings 30 2 1727 96.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 22 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 87.27%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 5.0% 99.2% 3.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. S&P 500 Index, February 17, 2023, Put @ $4,050.00 25.18%
  2. S&P 500 Index, February 17, 2023, Put @ $4,050.00 25.18%
  3. S&P 500 Index, February 17, 2023, Put @ $4,050.00 25.18%
  4. S&P 500 Index, February 17, 2023, Put @ $4,050.00 25.18%
  5. S&P 500 Index, February 17, 2023, Put @ $4,050.00 25.18%
  6. S&P 500 Index, February 17, 2023, Put @ $4,050.00 25.18%
  7. S&P 500 Index, February 17, 2023, Put @ $4,050.00 25.18%
  8. S&P 500 Index, February 17, 2023, Put @ $4,050.00 25.18%
  9. S&P 500 Index, February 17, 2023, Put @ $4,050.00 25.18%
  10. S&P 500 Index, February 17, 2023, Put @ $4,050.00 25.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WPLCX % Rank
Stocks 		100.43% 28.02% 125.26% 1.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 84.98%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 84.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 84.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 84.98%
Cash 		-0.43% -88.20% 71.98% 97.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPLCX % Rank
Financial Services 		34.41% 0.00% 58.05% 0.50%
Technology 		33.68% 0.00% 54.02% 0.17%
Consumer Defense 		12.03% 0.00% 34.10% 18.15%
Energy 		8.74% 0.00% 54.00% 33.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.03% 0.00% 22.74% 34.24%
Healthcare 		2.21% 0.00% 30.08% 99.09%
Industrials 		1.49% 0.00% 42.76% 99.26%
Basic Materials 		0.36% 0.00% 21.69% 92.00%
Communication Services 		0.03% 0.00% 26.58% 96.70%
Utilities 		0.01% 0.00% 27.04% 89.52%
Real Estate 		0.01% 0.00% 90.54% 83.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPLCX % Rank
US 		92.82% 24.51% 121.23% 54.19%
Non US 		7.61% 0.00% 41.42% 32.18%

WPLCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WPLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.30% 0.04% 45.41% 3.44%
Management Fee 1.35% 0.00% 1.50% 99.92%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.22%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.01% 0.50% 27.78%

Sales Fees

WPLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WPLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WPLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.86% 0.00% 488.00% 1.26%

WPLCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WPLCX Category Low Category High WPLCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 94.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WPLCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WPLCX Category Low Category High WPLCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.08% -1.51% 4.28% 95.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WPLCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WPLCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 10, 2013

8.64

8.6%

Mr. Charles Stoll, CPA, CFP, PFS, has served as the managing member of the Winning Points Advisors, LLC since 1989. Mr. Stoll obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in accounting in 1977 from Stetson University. Although Mr. Stoll does not currently practice as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), he is certified as such. Additionally, Mr. Stoll is certified by the CFP Board as a Certified Financial Planner and by the AICPA as a Personal Financial Specialist.

John Brandt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 10, 2013

8.64

8.6%

Mr. John Brandt has served as an Investment Adviser Representative to the Winning Points Advisors, LLC since February 2000. Mr. Brandt graduated from Notre Dame University with his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1965. Mr. Brandt previously served LPL Financial Corporation and Mutual Service Corporation as a Registered Representative and was a vice president of Drexel Burnham Lambert.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×