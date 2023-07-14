Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
WPIROX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.86 -0.05 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
(WPIROX) Primary
WPIROX (Mutual Fund)

Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.86 -0.05 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
(WPIROX) Primary
WPIROX (Mutual Fund)

Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.86 -0.05 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
(WPIROX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Portfolio

WPIROX | Fund

$14.86

$63.8 M

0.00%

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

16.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$63.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Portfolio

WPIROX | Fund

$14.86

$63.8 M

0.00%

0.40%

WPIROX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 12, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Sobell

Fund Description

WPIROX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPIROX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -26.9% 59.5% 57.88%
1 Yr 16.0% -43.3% 860.3% 42.58%
3 Yr 4.0%* -41.8% 41.4% 19.22%
5 Yr N/A* -28.3% 82.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.3% 13.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPIROX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 51.25%
2021 4.2% -52.0% 83.9% 21.98%
2020 11.7% -17.6% 195.3% 21.25%
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPIROX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -53.4% 55.3% 55.75%
1 Yr 16.0% -60.3% 860.3% 39.75%
3 Yr 4.0%* -41.8% 41.4% 19.11%
5 Yr N/A* -27.6% 82.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPIROX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 51.25%
2021 4.2% -52.0% 83.9% 21.98%
2020 11.7% -17.6% 195.3% 21.25%
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WPIROX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WPIROX Category Low Category High WPIROX % Rank
Net Assets 63.8 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 89.08%
Number of Holdings 124 20 3702 16.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.3 M 360 K 10.9 B 92.43%
Weighting of Top 10 20.88% 5.5% 92.1% 76.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Synopsys Inc 2.77%
  2. MSCI Inc 2.34%
  3. Generac Holdings Inc 2.25%
  4. Clarivate PLC Ordinary Shares 2.17%
  5. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.15%
  6. Lam Research Corp 2.03%
  7. Amphenol Corp Class A 2.02%
  8. W.W. Grainger Inc 1.85%
  9. Agilent Technologies Inc 1.84%
  10. AutoZone Inc 1.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WPIROX % Rank
Stocks 		98.80% 23.99% 100.52% 34.15%
Cash 		1.20% -0.52% 26.94% 64.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 91.90%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 91.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 91.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 92.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPIROX % Rank
Technology 		34.77% 0.04% 62.17% 32.04%
Healthcare 		16.58% 0.00% 43.77% 63.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.29% 0.00% 57.41% 49.82%
Industrials 		13.18% 0.00% 38.23% 64.61%
Financial Services 		4.67% 0.00% 43.01% 69.01%
Energy 		4.13% 0.00% 62.10% 19.19%
Consumer Defense 		3.73% 0.00% 16.40% 22.36%
Communication Services 		3.64% 0.00% 18.33% 33.45%
Real Estate 		2.58% 0.00% 19.28% 46.48%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 17.25% 43.13%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 95.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPIROX % Rank
US 		91.86% 23.38% 100.52% 71.48%
Non US 		6.94% 0.00% 35.22% 20.25%

WPIROX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WPIROX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.02% 19.28% 94.45%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

WPIROX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WPIROX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WPIROX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 250.31% 75.65%

WPIROX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WPIROX Category Low Category High WPIROX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 93.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WPIROX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WPIROX Category Low Category High WPIROX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.24% 2.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WPIROX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WPIROX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Sobell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2018

3.55

3.6%

David Sobell, a Vice President and Senior Equity Analyst, joined Amundi Pioneer in 2000. Mr. Sobell has served as portfolio manager of the fund since April 2016.

Kenneth Winston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2018

3.55

3.6%

Ken Winston, Portfolio Manager and Vice President, joined Pioneer Investment Management Limited in 2007 from Hartford Investment Management Company where he was senior vice president with portfolio management and analyst responsibilities for small and mid cap growth portfolios. Mr. Winston has served as portfolio manager of SELECT MID CAP GROWTH FUND since 2013 and its predecessor fund since 2009. From 2000 to 2006, he worked at Lee Munder Capital Group as partner and portfolio manager for small and mid cap growth portfolios.Ken became a Principal and Founding Partner of LMCG in August 2000. Prior to LMCG, Ken was part of the Small Cap Growth team at Standish, Ayer & Wood. Prior to Standish, Ken was a technology analyst and principal at Needham & Company, Inc., where he initiated and led Needham’s Internet and Business Services Industry group as a sell-side analyst.

Shaji John

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2018

3.55

3.6%

Mr. John, a vice president, joined Amundi Pioneer in 2011 from JT Venture Partners, LLC where he was managing general partner from 2000 to 2011. Mr. John has served as portfolio manager in Pioneer since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×