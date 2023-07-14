Ken Winston, Portfolio Manager and Vice President, joined Pioneer Investment Management Limited in 2007 from Hartford Investment Management Company where he was senior vice president with portfolio management and analyst responsibilities for small and mid cap growth portfolios. Mr. Winston has served as portfolio manager of SELECT MID CAP GROWTH FUND since 2013 and its predecessor fund since 2009. From 2000 to 2006, he worked at Lee Munder Capital Group as partner and portfolio manager for small and mid cap growth portfolios.Ken became a Principal and Founding Partner of LMCG in August 2000. Prior to LMCG, Ken was part of the Small Cap Growth team at Standish, Ayer & Wood. Prior to Standish, Ken was a technology analyst and principal at Needham & Company, Inc., where he initiated and led Needham’s Internet and Business Services Industry group as a sell-side analyst.