Pioneer Large Cap Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
WPIGOX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$26.47 +0.08 +0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
(WPIGRX) Primary (WPIGOX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Large Cap Growth Portfolio

WPIGOX | Fund

$26.47

$444 M

0.00%

0.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.3%

1 yr return

25.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$444 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WPIGOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Large Cap Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Acheson

Fund Description

WPIGOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPIGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.3% -41.7% 64.0% 73.48%
1 Yr 25.0% -46.2% 77.9% 19.75%
3 Yr 12.3%* -42.0% 28.4% 2.48%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 30.57%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPIGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -85.9% 81.6% 4.92%
2021 11.5% -31.0% 26.7% 7.08%
2020 8.4% -13.0% 34.8% 45.30%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPIGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.3% -41.7% 64.0% 70.44%
1 Yr 25.0% -46.2% 77.9% 17.70%
3 Yr 12.3%* -42.0% 28.4% 3.98%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPIGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -85.9% 81.6% 4.92%
2021 11.5% -31.0% 26.7% 7.08%
2020 8.4% -13.0% 34.8% 45.30%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WPIGOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WPIGOX Category Low Category High WPIGOX % Rank
Net Assets 444 M 189 K 222 B 65.60%
Number of Holdings 44 2 3509 73.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 213 M -1.37 M 104 B 67.21%
Weighting of Top 10 47.90% 11.4% 116.5% 45.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.56%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 7.03%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 5.92%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.84%
  5. Apple Inc 4.20%
  6. Qualcomm Inc 4.02%
  7. Schlumberger Ltd 3.69%
  8. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.57%
  9. Booking Holdings Inc 3.55%
  10. Charles Schwab Corp 3.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WPIGOX % Rank
Stocks 		98.84% 50.26% 104.50% 45.57%
Cash 		1.16% -10.83% 49.73% 51.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 49.34%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 53.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 46.31%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 45.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPIGOX % Rank
Technology 		29.98% 0.00% 65.70% 70.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.00% 0.00% 62.57% 31.64%
Financial Services 		17.71% 0.00% 43.06% 7.95%
Healthcare 		13.46% 0.00% 39.76% 41.89%
Communication Services 		9.22% 0.00% 66.40% 62.79%
Industrials 		5.34% 0.00% 30.65% 60.98%
Energy 		3.74% 0.00% 41.09% 14.26%
Consumer Defense 		2.55% 0.00% 25.50% 65.49%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 62.62%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 81.72%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 84.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPIGOX % Rank
US 		98.84% 34.69% 100.00% 14.02%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 92.46%

WPIGOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WPIGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.01% 20.29% 94.24%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

WPIGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WPIGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WPIGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 10.39%

WPIGOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WPIGOX Category Low Category High WPIGOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 53.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WPIGOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WPIGOX Category Low Category High WPIGOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 1.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WPIGOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

WPIGOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Acheson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Andrew Acheson, Managing Director and Director of Growth, U.S. of Amundi Pioneer. Mr Acheson joined Pioneer as a portfolio manager in May 2001 and has been an investment professional since 1994. Mr. Acheson earned his Master’s in Business Administration at the Cranfield School of Management, England in 1994.

Yves Raymond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Mr. Raymond, Vice President of Amundi US, joined Amundi US in 1999 as an analyst. Prior to joining Amundi US, Mr. Raymond was a consultant at Tecsult Ltd.

David Chamberlain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Mr. Chamberlain, Vice President of Amundi US, joined Amundi US in 2018 as an analyst. Prior to joining Amundi US, Mr. Chamberlain was a senior analyst at Sapience Investments, LLC since 2016. Prior thereto, Mr. Chamberlain was an equity analyst at Wells Fargo Asset Management since 2013.

Matthew Gormley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Mr. Gormley joined Amundi US in 2011 within the risk and performance departments. He joined the team as an investment associate in 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

