Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
21.3%
1 yr return
25.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$444 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.9%
Expense Ratio 0.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WPIGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|73.48%
|1 Yr
|25.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|19.75%
|3 Yr
|12.3%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|2.48%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|30.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WPIGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|4.92%
|2021
|11.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|7.08%
|2020
|8.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|45.30%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|WPIGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|70.44%
|1 Yr
|25.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|17.70%
|3 Yr
|12.3%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|3.98%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WPIGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|4.92%
|2021
|11.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|7.08%
|2020
|8.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|45.30%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|WPIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPIGOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|444 M
|189 K
|222 B
|65.60%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|2
|3509
|73.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|213 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|67.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.90%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|45.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPIGOX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.84%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|45.57%
|Cash
|1.16%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|51.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|49.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|53.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|46.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|45.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPIGOX % Rank
|Technology
|29.98%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|70.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|31.64%
|Financial Services
|17.71%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|7.95%
|Healthcare
|13.46%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|41.89%
|Communication Services
|9.22%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|62.79%
|Industrials
|5.34%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|60.98%
|Energy
|3.74%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|14.26%
|Consumer Defense
|2.55%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|65.49%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|62.62%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|81.72%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|84.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPIGOX % Rank
|US
|98.84%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|14.02%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|92.46%
|WPIGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.38%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|94.24%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.50%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|WPIGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WPIGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WPIGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|10.39%
|WPIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPIGOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|53.59%
|WPIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WPIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPIGOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|N/A
|WPIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2016
5.46
5.5%
Andrew Acheson, Managing Director and Director of Growth, U.S. of Amundi Pioneer. Mr Acheson joined Pioneer as a portfolio manager in May 2001 and has been an investment professional since 1994. Mr. Acheson earned his Master’s in Business Administration at the Cranfield School of Management, England in 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Mr. Raymond, Vice President of Amundi US, joined Amundi US in 1999 as an analyst. Prior to joining Amundi US, Mr. Raymond was a consultant at Tecsult Ltd.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Mr. Chamberlain, Vice President of Amundi US, joined Amundi US in 2018 as an analyst. Prior to joining Amundi US, Mr. Chamberlain was a senior analyst at Sapience Investments, LLC since 2016. Prior thereto, Mr. Chamberlain was an equity analyst at Wells Fargo Asset Management since 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Mr. Gormley joined Amundi US in 2011 within the risk and performance departments. He joined the team as an investment associate in 2017.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...