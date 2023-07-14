Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SUMMARY SECTION — WPG PARTNERS SELECT SMALL CAP VALUE FUND

mutual fund
WPGSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.94 -0.12 -1.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(WPGSX) Primary
WPGSX (Mutual Fund)

SUMMARY SECTION — WPG PARTNERS SELECT SMALL CAP VALUE FUND

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.94 -0.12 -1.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(WPGSX) Primary
WPGSX (Mutual Fund)

SUMMARY SECTION — WPG PARTNERS SELECT SMALL CAP VALUE FUND

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.94 -0.12 -1.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(WPGSX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SUMMARY SECTION — WPG PARTNERS SELECT SMALL CAP VALUE FUND

WPGSX | Fund

$11.94

$75.2 M

0.00%

0.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.7%

1 yr return

34.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$75.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SUMMARY SECTION — WPG PARTNERS SELECT SMALL CAP VALUE FUND

WPGSX | Fund

$11.94

$75.2 M

0.00%

0.03%

WPGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SUMMARY SECTION — WPG PARTNERS SELECT SMALL CAP VALUE FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies that, at the time of purchase, have a market capitalization that is within the range of the market capitalization of issuers in the Russell 2000® Value Index. As of November 30, 2022, the median market capitalization of the companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index is $856 million and the largest stock is $7.3 billion. The Fund may invest in depositary receipts and equity securities of foreign companies. Although the Fund invests primarily in common stocks (which include both exchange-listed and over-the-counter (“OTC”) securities), the Fund may invest in all types of equity and equity-related securities, including (without limitation):

Securities convertible into common stocks.

Shares of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

Warrants and rights to purchase common stocks.

Preferred stocks.

Exchange-traded limited partnerships.

Special Situations: The Fund may invest in companies that may experience unusual and possibly unique developments which may create a special opportunity for significant returns. Special situations include: significant technological improvements or important discoveries; reorganizations, recapitalizations or mergers; favorable resolutions of litigation; new management or material changes in company policies; and actual or potential changes in control of a company.

Strategies: The Adviser uses a value approach to select the Fund’s investments. Using this investment style, the Adviser seeks securities selling at substantial discounts to their underlying values and then holds these securities until the market values reflect what the Adviser believes to be their intrinsic values. The Adviser employs a bottom-up strategy, focusing on undervalued industries that the Adviser believes are experiencing positive change. The Adviser then uses both qualitative and quantitative methods to assess a security’s potential value. The portfolio manager managing the Fund and the analytical team meet with a multitude of companies annually to identify companies with increasing returns on capital in their core businesses which are selling at attractive valuations.

Factors the Adviser looks for in selecting investments include (without limitation):

Increasing returns on invested capital.

Companies who have demonstrated an ability to generate high return on invested capital.

Companies which provide solid cash flows with appropriate capital.

Potential catalysts such as new products, cyclical upturns and changes in management.

Low market valuations relative to earnings forecast, book value, cash flow and sales.

The Fund is non-diversified and may invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund.

The Adviser will sell a stock when it no longer meets one or more investment criteria, either through obtaining target value or due to an adverse change in fundamentals or business momentum. Each holding has a target valuation established at purchase, which the Adviser constantly monitors and adjusts as appropriate.

Read More

WPGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 34.5% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 34.5% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WPGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WPGSX Category Low Category High WPGSX % Rank
Net Assets 75.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 44 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 31.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 42.36% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. U.S. Bank Money Market Deposit Account 8.46%
  2. Altra Industrial Motion Corp 4.45%
  3. Maxar Technologies Inc 4.36%
  4. Momentive Global Inc 4.08%
  5. TreeHouse Foods Inc 3.80%
  6. Univar Solutions Inc 3.61%
  7. Tronox Holdings PLC 3.53%
  8. Kirby Corp 3.42%
  9. SM Energy Co 3.37%
  10. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd 3.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WPGSX % Rank
Stocks 		91.86% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		8.46% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPGSX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPGSX % Rank
US 		91.19% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.67% N/A N/A N/A

WPGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WPGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

WPGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

WPGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WPGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

WPGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WPGSX Category Low Category High WPGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WPGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WPGSX Category Low Category High WPGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WPGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

WPGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×