Name

As of 05/15/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

WPG Partners Select Hedged Fund

WPGHX | Fund

$10.10

-

-

1.51%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WPGHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WPG Partners Select Hedged Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    May 13, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Instl
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund uses a hedged strategy. The Fund invests in long positions in stocks identified by the Adviser as undervalued and takes short positions in stocks that the Adviser has identified as overvalued. The cash proceeds from short sales will be invested in short-term cash instruments to produce a return on such proceeds just below the federal funds rate. Short sales are considered speculative transactions and a form of leverage. The Fund invests, both long and short, in equity securities traded in the United States markets. The Fund may invest in securities of companies operating for three years or less (“unseasoned issuers”). The Adviser will determine the size of each long or short position by analyzing the tradeoff between the attractiveness of each position and its impact on the risk of the overall portfolio. The Fund seeks to construct a portfolio that has less volatility than the United States equity market generally by investing less than 100% of its assets in net long positions. Although the Fund seeks to follow a hedged strategy, there can be no assurance that the Fund’s portfolio or investments will be insulated from market moves or effectively hedged against risk. The Fund is non-diversified, and may invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund.

The Adviser uses a value approach to select the Fund's long and short investments. Using this investment style, the Adviser seeks securities selling at substantial differences from their underlying values and then holds these securities until the market values reflect what the Adviser believes to be their intrinsic values. The Adviser employs a bottom-up strategy. The Adviser then uses both qualitative and quantitative methods to assess a security's potential value. The Fund’s portfolio manager and research team meet with a multitude of companies annually to identify companies with increasing returns on capital in their core businesses which are selling at attractive valuations.

Factors the Adviser looks for in selecting long investments include (without limitation):

Increasing returns on invested capital;
Companies who have demonstrated an ability to generate high return on invested capital;
Companies which provide solid cash flows with appropriate capital;
Potential catalysts such as new products, cyclical upturns and changes in management; and
Low market valuations relative to earnings forecast, book value, cash flow and sales.

Factors the Adviser looks for in selecting short investments include (without limitation):

Decreasing returns on invested capital;
Companies persistently generating low returns on investment, well below their cost of capital;
Companies with persistently negative cash flows; and
Potential catalysts such as declining growth rates, margin compression, and capital structure deterioration.

The Fund pursues its objective by primarily investing, under normal circumstances, in equity securities traded in the United States markets that, at the time of purchase, have a market capitalization that is within the range of the market capitalization of issuers in the Russell 2000® Value Index. As of March 31, 2024, the median market capitalization of the companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index is $804 million and the largest stock is $10.3 billion. The Fund may invest in depositary receipts and equity securities of foreign companies. Although the Fund invests primarily in common stocks (which include both exchange-listed and over-the-counter (“OTC”) securities), the Fund may invest in all types of equity and equity-related securities, including (without limitation):

Securities convertible into common stocks.
Shares of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
Warrants and rights to purchase common stocks.
Preferred stocks.
Shares of other investment companies (including exchanged-traded funds (“ETFs”)).
Exchange-traded limited partnerships.

Under normal circumstances, the Adviser expects that the Fund's long positions will not exceed approximately 100% of the Fund's net assets.

The Fund's long and short positions may involve (without limit) equity securities of foreign issuers that are traded in the markets of the United States. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets directly in equity securities of foreign issuers.

To meet margin requirements, redemptions or pending investments, the Fund may also temporarily hold a portion of its assets in full faith and credit obligations of the United States government and in short-term notes, commercial paper or other money market instruments.

The Fund may invest in companies that may experience unusual and possibly unique developments which may create a special opportunity for significant returns. Special situations include: significant technological improvements or important discoveries; reorganizations, recapitalizations or mergers; favorable resolutions of litigation; new management or material changes in company policies; and actual or potential changes in control of a company.

The Fund may participate as a purchaser in initial public offerings of securities ("IPO"). An IPO is a company's first offering of stock to the public.

The Fund may (but is not required to) invest in derivatives, including forward contracts and swaps. The Fund’s investments in derivative instruments may be leveraged and result in losses exceeding the amounts invested.

The Fund may invest from time to time a significant portion of its assets in smaller or unseasoned issuers which are more volatile and less liquid than investments in issuers with larger market capitalizations.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments, including investments that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale.

The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending portfolio securities.

The Adviser will sell a stock when it no longer meets one or more investment criteria, either through obtaining target value or due to an adverse change in fundamentals or business momentum. Each holding has a target valuation established at purchase, which the Adviser constantly monitors and adjusts as appropriate.

While the Adviser intends to fully invest the Fund's assets at all times in accordance with the above-mentioned policies, the Fund reserves the right to hold up to 100% of its assets, as a temporary defensive measure, in cash and eligible U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments and make investments inconsistent with its investment objective. The Adviser will determine when market conditions warrant temporary defensive measures.

Read More

WPGHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WPGHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WPGHX Category Low Category High WPGHX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WPGHX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

WPGHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WPGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.51% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.25% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

WPGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

WPGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WPGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

WPGHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WPGHX Category Low Category High WPGHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WPGHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WPGHX Category Low Category High WPGHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WPGHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

WPGHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

