Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
-0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$429 M
Holdings in Top 10
78.8%
Expense Ratio 0.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
|Period
|WPBFOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|3.25%
|1 Yr
|-0.9%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|4.11%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|4.02%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|WPBFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPBFOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|429 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|68.19%
|Number of Holdings
|817
|1
|17234
|44.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|220 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|51.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|78.76%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|5.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPBFOX % Rank
|Bonds
|105.59%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|10.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.86%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|10.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.48%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|2.48%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|71.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|61.52%
|Cash
|-9.93%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|92.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPBFOX % Rank
|Securitized
|40.09%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|22.86%
|Cash & Equivalents
|22.28%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|3.90%
|Government
|19.45%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|62.48%
|Corporate
|17.46%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.05%
|Municipal
|0.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.38%
|Derivative
|0.20%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|26.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPBFOX % Rank
|US
|97.95%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|10.00%
|Non US
|7.64%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|58.29%
|WPBFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.23%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|93.85%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.76%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|WPBFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WPBFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WPBFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.70%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|13.97%
|WPBFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPBFOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|98.20%
|WPBFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WPBFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPBFOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|WPBFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Brad Komenda is Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, and Deputy Director of Investment Grade Corporates, based in Boston. As Deputy Director of Investment Grade Corporates, he helps lead a team that supports the management of high-grade credit exposure across all fixed income portfolios managed by Amundi Pioneer, including crossover and high-grade CDS exposure. He is a member of teams managing stand-alone long duration and high-grade credit strategies, including portfolios with ESG mandates. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer in 2008, Brad spent ten years as an Investment Grade and High Yield Analyst at Columbia Management. He began his career with General Electric Capital and Assurance as an investment grade and high yield research associate where he worked for five years. He holds a B.A. in Accounting and Business Administration from Central Washington University (1991). He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Mr. Taubes, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, U.S. of Pioneer, is responsible for overseeing the U.S. and global fixed income teams. He joined Pioneer as a senior vice president in September 1998 and has been an investment professional since 1982. Mr. Taubes has served as portfolio manager of the fund since 1999. Prior to joining Pioneer, he was a senior portfolio manager at Putnam Investments and the Treasurer of Home Owners Savings Bank. Ken is a member of Bond Analysts Society of Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Jonathan Scott is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and a member of the Amundi Pioneer Multi-Sector Fixed Income team in Boston. He joined the Fixed Income team in 2012 as an Investment Associate, and was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager in 2016. In 2018, Jonathan assumed portfolio management responsibilities for a US TIPS portfolio. His responsibilities for the Multi-Sector strategies include managing agency MBS and Investment Grade Corporate exposures, as well as duration and yield curve hedging. As an Investment Associate, Jonathan supported portfolio construction and traded Investment Grade Corporate bonds. Jonathan joined Amundi Pioneer in 2008, working first in the firm’s Fund Accounting department, and in 2011, as a Fixed Income Risk Analyst for Investment Risk Management Team, where he worked closely with the Fixed Income team. Jonathan holds a B.A. in Economics and East Asian Studies with a concentration in Chinese from Colby College. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
