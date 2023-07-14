Home
White Oak Select Growth Fund

mutual fund
WOGSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$122.87 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (WOGSX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

15.0%

1 yr return

13.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

Net Assets

$377 M

Holdings in Top 10

64.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$122.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WOGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    White Oak Select Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oak Associates
  • Inception Date
    Aug 03, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Oelschlager

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of established U.S. companies with large market capitalization, or large cap companies. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser chooses stocks of companies which it believes have above-average growth potential at attractive prices. The Fund will generally hold between 20 and 30 common stocks. The Adviser considers large cap companies to have market capitalizations at the time of purchase of $15 billion or greater.

The Adviser’s investment process begins with a top-down analysis of sectors and industries that it believes have the best potential for long-term growth based on an overall analysis of the macroeconomic environment. It then searches for the most attractive opportunities within those areas, based on a qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Adviser’s investment strategy often involves overweighting the Fund’s position in the sectors and industries which it believes hold the most growth potential relative to the weightings such sectors and industries represent in the Fund’s benchmark. The Adviser purchases companies for the long-term, and seeks to keep the Fund’s portfolio turnover to a minimum relative to its peers. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that meet the investment criteria of the Fund. The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available.

The Fund has adopted a policy that it will invest at least 80% of its net assets, under normal circumstances, in equity securities. This policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

WOGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WOGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -14.3% 35.6% 57.27%
1 Yr 13.3% -55.6% 38.6% 45.76%
3 Yr 5.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 54.23%
5 Yr 5.3%* -30.5% 97.0% 27.64%
10 Yr 9.0%* -18.8% 37.4% 12.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WOGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -64.5% 28.9% 81.11%
2021 10.4% -20.5% 152.6% 27.36%
2020 5.0% -13.9% 183.6% 30.75%
2019 5.0% -8.3% 8.9% 60.52%
2018 -0.4% -13.5% 12.6% 1.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WOGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -20.5% 35.6% 51.58%
1 Yr 13.3% -55.6% 40.3% 37.54%
3 Yr 5.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 54.17%
5 Yr 5.3%* -29.9% 97.0% 35.94%
10 Yr 9.0%* -13.5% 37.4% 22.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WOGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -64.5% 28.9% 81.18%
2021 10.4% -20.5% 152.6% 27.83%
2020 5.0% -13.9% 183.6% 31.15%
2019 5.0% -8.3% 8.9% 61.03%
2018 -0.4% -10.9% 12.6% 4.06%

NAV & Total Return History

WOGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WOGSX Category Low Category High WOGSX % Rank
Net Assets 377 M 177 K 1.21 T 67.81%
Number of Holdings 26 2 4154 97.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 278 M 288 K 270 B 54.84%
Weighting of Top 10 64.86% 1.8% 106.2% 2.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 11.93%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 8.92%
  3. Charles Schwab Corp 7.94%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc 6.37%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.40%
  6. Xilinx Inc 5.27%
  7. Lowe's Companies Inc 5.11%
  8. KLA Corp 5.02%
  9. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.94%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WOGSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.59% 0.00% 130.24% 28.13%
Cash 		0.41% -102.29% 100.00% 70.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 47.64%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 48.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 45.27%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 45.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WOGSX % Rank
Technology 		25.42% 0.00% 48.94% 31.05%
Healthcare 		18.71% 0.00% 60.70% 11.26%
Financial Services 		18.40% 0.00% 55.59% 11.80%
Communication Services 		17.93% 0.00% 27.94% 1.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.11% 0.00% 30.33% 3.20%
Real Estate 		2.44% 0.00% 31.91% 60.81%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 91.93%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 99.85%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 90.94%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 47.71% 98.71%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 96.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WOGSX % Rank
US 		86.99% 0.00% 127.77% 86.72%
Non US 		12.60% 0.00% 32.38% 8.33%

WOGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WOGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 49.27% 43.68%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 2.00% 83.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 38.26%

Sales Fees

WOGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WOGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WOGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 496.00% 12.43%

WOGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WOGSX Category Low Category High WOGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.43% 0.00% 24.20% 72.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WOGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WOGSX Category Low Category High WOGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% -54.00% 6.06% 73.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WOGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WOGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Oelschlager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 1992

29.84

29.8%

James D. Oelschlager serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Oak Associates ltd. He previously served as the President and CIO of Oak Associates and its predecessor from 1985-2019. Prior to founding Oak Associates in 1985, Mr. Oelschlager served as Director of Pension Investments/Assistant Treasurer for the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. He has been with the investment industry since 1970.

Robert Stimpson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Robert D. Stimpson, CFA, CMT. Mr. Stimpson is Co-Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Oak Associates, which he joined in 2001. Prior to joining Oak Associates in 2001, Mr. Stimpson earned an MBA from Emory University. Previously, Mr. Stimpson worked as an Equity Market Analyst for I.D.E.A., ltd and for Merrill Lynch as a Financial Consultant. He has been with the investment industry since 1997. In addition to the CFA designation, Mr. Stimpson holds the CMT charter from the Market Technicians Association.

Jeffery Travis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Mr. Travis has more than 21 years of investment experience. He re-joined Oak Associates in 2019. Prior to re-joining Oak, Mr. Travis was a Principal and Senior Analyst at Winslow Asset Management, Director of Research at Broadleaf Partners and was a Portfolio Manager with Oak Associates, part of which he also served as Portfolio Manager for Black Oak Emerging Technology and Red Oak Technology Select Funds. Mr. Travis holds a BA in Economics from Denison University, an MBA from Case Western Reserve University and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

