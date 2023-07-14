The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of established U.S. companies with large market capitalization, or large cap companies. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser chooses stocks of companies which it believes have above-average growth potential at attractive prices. The Fund will generally hold between 20 and 30 common stocks. The Adviser considers large cap companies to have market capitalizations at the time of purchase of $15 billion or greater.

The Adviser’s investment process begins with a top-down analysis of sectors and industries that it believes have the best potential for long-term growth based on an overall analysis of the macroeconomic environment. It then searches for the most attractive opportunities within those areas, based on a qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Adviser’s investment strategy often involves overweighting the Fund’s position in the sectors and industries which it believes hold the most growth potential relative to the weightings such sectors and industries represent in the Fund’s benchmark. The Adviser purchases companies for the long-term, and seeks to keep the Fund’s portfolio turnover to a minimum relative to its peers. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that meet the investment criteria of the Fund. The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available.

The Fund has adopted a policy that it will invest at least 80% of its net assets, under normal circumstances, in equity securities. This policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.