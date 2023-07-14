Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, including federal alternative minimum tax (AMT), and Minnesota individual income tax;

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal income tax, including federal AMT;

■ up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade municipal securities; and

■ up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters.

We invest principally in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, including federal AMT, and Minnesota individual income tax. Our investment holdings may include municipal securities issued by the state of Minnesota and its subdivisions, authorities, instrumentalities and corporations, as well as municipal securities issued by the territories and possessions of the United States. Some of the securities may be below investment grade or may be unrated and deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We may also invest a portion of the Fund’s net assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal income tax, including federal AMT. While the Fund is required, under normal circumstances, to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from Minnesota individual income tax, we currently intend to manage the portfolio so that at least 95% of the income generated by the Fund is exempt from Minnesota individual income tax. We may use futures for duration and yield curve management. While we may purchase securities of any maturity, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be between 3 and 20 years.

We may invest up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters to seek enhanced returns. Inverse floaters are derivative debt instruments created by depositing a municipal security in a trust. Inverse floaters pay interest at rates that generally vary inversely with specified short-term interest rates and involve leverage. We intend to limit leverage created by the Fund’s investment in inverse floaters to an amount equal to 10% of the Fund’s total assets.