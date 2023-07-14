Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Allspring Municipal Sustainability Fund

mutual fund
WMSRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.75 +0.02 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (WMSIX) Primary C (WMSCX) Other (WMSDX) Retirement (WMSRX) A (WMSAX)
WMSRX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Municipal Sustainability Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.75 +0.02 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (WMSIX) Primary C (WMSCX) Other (WMSDX) Retirement (WMSRX) A (WMSAX)
WMSRX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Municipal Sustainability Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.75 +0.02 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (WMSIX) Primary C (WMSCX) Other (WMSDX) Retirement (WMSRX) A (WMSAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Municipal Sustainability Fund

WMSRX | Fund

$18.75

$26 M

2.55%

$0.48

1.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$26 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 77.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Municipal Sustainability Fund

WMSRX | Fund

$18.75

$26 M

2.55%

$0.48

1.48%

WMSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Municipal Sustainability Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Miller

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities whose interest is  exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily federal alternative minimum tax (AMT);
up to 20% of the Fund’s  total assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT;  
up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade municipal securities; and
up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters.
We invest principally in municipal securities of states, territories and possessions of the United States whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily federal AMT. Some of the securities may be below investment grade or may be unrated and deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT. We may use futures for duration and yield curve management. While we may purchase securities of any maturity, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be between 3 and 20 years.
We may invest up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters to seek enhanced returns. Inverse floaters are derivative debt instruments created by depositing a municipal security in a trust. Inverse floaters pay interest at rates that generally vary inversely with specified short-term interest rates and involve leverage. We intend to limit leverage created by the Fund’s investment in inverse floaters to an amount equal to 10% of the Fund’s total assets.
We evaluate each security in which the Fund invests using both a traditional municipal bond credit analysis and a consideration of the security’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) impacts. Using our ESG impact framework, securities that we determine to have a positive ESG impact are generally deemed eligible for purchase. In making this determination, we consider the following, where available: an issuer’s history of positive ESG practices, a security’s use-of-proceeds information, an issuer’s impact on underserved populations (such as low socio-economic communities), and a third-party issuer/security ESG rating. A security’s positive ESG impact can be determined under any of the four factors described above. Our ESG impact framework is conducted on an industry sector basis and includes the use of key ESG indicators that vary by sector. In assessing a security’s use of proceeds and an issuer’s history of positive ESG practices, we consider factors such as energy efficiency, pollution control, and environmentally sustainable management. In assessing a security’s use of proceeds and an issuer’s impact on underserved populations, we consider factors such as access to essential services and affordable housing. Municipal securities that we have determined to have a positive ESG impact may include securities issued to fund education (K-12, post-secondary), affordable housing, water treatment, public transportation, healthcare, and energy efficiency projects, among many others.
We use a combination of top-down and bottom-up research to cover the four main elements of total return: duration management, yield curve positioning, sector and credit quality allocation, and security selection. Our top-down analysis involves an evaluation of macroeconomic factors that may include, among others, the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, inflation, and monetary and fiscal policy. Our bottom-up analysis, which involves intensive research into the credit fundamentals of individual issuers and the relative value of individual issues, is used to uncover solid investment opportunities. Securities are selected based on several factors, including, among others, improving financial trends, positive industry and sector dynamics, improving economic conditions, specific demographic trends, the degree of a security’s positive ESG impact and consideration of ESG risks. Securities may be sold based on relative value considerations and could be replaced with a security that presents a better value or risk/reward profile. A security may also be sold due to changes in credit characteristics, outlook, change in our evaluation of ESG impact or ESG risk, as well as changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs.
Read More

WMSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -60.4% 31.9% 38.77%
1 Yr -1.2% -45.4% 15.3% 47.39%
3 Yr -3.0%* -20.5% 51.6% 40.04%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -76.8% 4.7% 50.76%
2021 0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 22.70%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -60.4% 31.9% 38.72%
1 Yr -1.2% -45.4% 15.1% 43.96%
3 Yr -3.0%* -20.5% 51.6% 40.92%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -76.8% 4.7% 50.53%
2021 0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 22.76%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WMSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WMSRX Category Low Category High WMSRX % Rank
Net Assets 26 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 97.43%
Number of Holdings 65 1 14000 87.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.95 M -317 M 8.64 B 89.53%
Weighting of Top 10 27.39% 2.4% 101.7% 20.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BUILD NYC RESOURCE CORP N Y REV 5% 8.15%
  2. PHOENIX ARIZ CIVIC IMPT CORP WTR SYS REV 5% 4.48%
  3. Allspring Municipal Cash Mgmt MMktInst 4.05%
  4. OHIO ST HOSP FAC REV 5% 3.81%
  5. CALIFORNIA HSG FIN AGY REV 1.45% 3.47%
  6. CHICAGO ILL WASTEWATER TRANSMISSION REV 5% 2.87%
  7. PHILADELPHIA PA WTR & WASTEWTR REV 5% 2.82%
  8. CHICAGO ILL PUB BLDG COMMN BLDG REV 5.25% 2.71%
  9. KING CNTY WASH PUB HOSP DIST NO 001 5% 2.71%
  10. ILLINOIS FIN AUTH REV 4% 2.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WMSRX % Rank
Bonds 		93.48% 65.51% 150.86% 89.42%
Cash 		6.51% -50.86% 33.96% 10.30%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 98.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 98.61%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 97.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 98.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMSRX % Rank
Municipal 		93.49% 44.39% 100.00% 87.56%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.51% 0.00% 33.95% 10.82%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 98.90%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 98.90%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 99.07%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 99.02%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMSRX % Rank
US 		92.42% 37.86% 142.23% 80.27%
Non US 		1.06% 0.00% 62.14% 48.96%

WMSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WMSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.48% 0.02% 6.50% 14.36%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.10% 45.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.54%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.44% 3.35%

Sales Fees

WMSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WMSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WMSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 77.00% 0.00% 283.00% 97.54%

WMSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WMSRX Category Low Category High WMSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.55% 0.00% 4.45% 53.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WMSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WMSRX Category Low Category High WMSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.99% -0.53% 5.33% 48.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WMSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

WMSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Robert Miller is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments, where he manages mutual funds and separate accounts. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Robert worked for American Century Investments, where he was part of a team managing the firm’s municipal bond portfolios. Robert had direct responsibility for the firm’s national intermediate- and long-term investment-grade strategies. In addition, he managed several other state-specific funds for the firm. Robert also served as a member of its analytical team. Earlier, Robert was a municipal bond analyst with Moody’s Investors Service, where he served as an analyst in the States and High Profile Ratings Group as well as the Airport Credit Group, the Southeast Regional Ratings Group, and the Mid-Atlantic Regional Ratings Group. He also founded a small venture capital firm and served as a consultant with Black and Veatch and KPMG Peat Marwick, where he specialized in conducting financial feasibility studies in support of large infrastructure projects. Robert earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from San Jose State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

Terry Goode

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Terry Goode is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for managing national and state-specific mutual funds, insurance accounts, and separate accounts. Terry joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before this, he served as head of the WFAM Tax-Exempt Research team, leading the group responsible for providing credit research to the Municipal Fixed Income team. Prior to joining WFAM, Terry performed similar research duties and provided bond ratings as a director at Standard & Poor’s Credit Market Services. He held a similar position with Wells Fargo Bank’s health care division. Terry earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and investment strategy from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. Terry is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the Society of Municipal Analysts and served as former chair and member of the California Society of Municipal Analysts.

Nicholos Venditti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Nicholos Venditti is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before joining WFAM, he was with Thornburg Investment Management as a portfolio manager and head of the municipal bond group. Earlier positions there include serving as a portfolio manager on seven mutual funds and separately managed accounts with total assets of approximately $10 billion. Prior to Thornburg, Nicholos held a variety of roles focused on municipal credit analysis at Financial Security Assurance/Assured Guaranty, where he began his investment industry career in 2007. He earned a bachelor’s degree in theoretical economics from Trinity University; a master’s degree in applied economics from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, where he also served as an adjunct professor; and a master’s degree in finance from Syracuse University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.

Brandon Pae

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Mr. Pae joined Wells Capital Management Incorporated in 2012, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×