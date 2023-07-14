Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily federal alternative minimum tax (AMT);

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT;

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade municipal securities; and

■ up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters.

We invest principally in municipal securities of states, territories and possessions of the United States whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily federal AMT. Some of the securities may be below investment grade or may be unrated and deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT. We may use futures for duration and yield curve management. While we may purchase securities of any maturity, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be between 3 and 20 years.

We may invest up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters to seek enhanced returns. Inverse floaters are derivative debt instruments created by depositing a municipal security in a trust. Inverse floaters pay interest at rates that generally vary inversely with specified short-term interest rates and involve leverage. We intend to limit leverage created by the Fund’s investment in inverse floaters to an amount equal to 10% of the Fund’s total assets.

We evaluate each security in which the Fund invests using both a traditional municipal bond credit analysis and a consideration of the security’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) impacts. Using our ESG impact framework, securities that we determine to have a positive ESG impact are generally deemed eligible for purchase. In making this determination, we consider the following, where available: an issuer’s history of positive ESG practices, a security’s use-of-proceeds information, an issuer’s impact on underserved populations (such as low socio-economic communities), and a third-party issuer/security ESG rating. A security’s positive ESG impact can be determined under any of the four factors described above. Our ESG impact framework is conducted on an industry sector basis and includes the use of key ESG indicators that vary by sector. In assessing a security’s use of proceeds and an issuer’s history of positive ESG practices, we consider factors such as energy efficiency, pollution control, and environmentally sustainable management. In assessing a security’s use of proceeds and an issuer’s impact on underserved populations, we consider factors such as access to essential services and affordable housing. Municipal securities that we have determined to have a positive ESG impact may include securities issued to fund education (K-12, post-secondary), affordable housing, water treatment, public transportation, healthcare, and energy efficiency projects, among many others.