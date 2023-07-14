Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$26 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.4%
Expense Ratio 2.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 77.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|
■
|
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily federal alternative minimum tax (AMT);
|
■
|
up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT;
|
■
|
up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade municipal securities; and
|
■
|
up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters.
|Period
|WMSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|36.63%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|42.35%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|31.46%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WMSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.6%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|45.30%
|2021
|0.2%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|24.00%
|2020
|N/A
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|WMSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|97.30%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|1
|14000
|87.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.95 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|89.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.39%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|20.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMSCX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.48%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|89.31%
|Cash
|6.51%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|10.19%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|50.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|48.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|48.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|48.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMSCX % Rank
|Municipal
|93.49%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|87.44%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.51%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|10.71%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|48.78%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|49.77%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|57.99%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|52.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMSCX % Rank
|US
|92.42%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|80.15%
|Non US
|1.06%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|48.84%
|WMSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.35%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|0.82%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|41.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|74.40%
|Administrative Fee
|0.16%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|84.25%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WMSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|77.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|97.40%
|WMSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.19%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|82.37%
|WMSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WMSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.93%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|88.58%
|WMSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Robert Miller is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments, where he manages mutual funds and separate accounts. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Robert worked for American Century Investments, where he was part of a team managing the firm’s municipal bond portfolios. Robert had direct responsibility for the firm’s national intermediate- and long-term investment-grade strategies. In addition, he managed several other state-specific funds for the firm. Robert also served as a member of its analytical team. Earlier, Robert was a municipal bond analyst with Moody’s Investors Service, where he served as an analyst in the States and High Profile Ratings Group as well as the Airport Credit Group, the Southeast Regional Ratings Group, and the Mid-Atlantic Regional Ratings Group. He also founded a small venture capital firm and served as a consultant with Black and Veatch and KPMG Peat Marwick, where he specialized in conducting financial feasibility studies in support of large infrastructure projects. Robert earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from San Jose State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Terry Goode is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for managing national and state-specific mutual funds, insurance accounts, and separate accounts. Terry joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before this, he served as head of the WFAM Tax-Exempt Research team, leading the group responsible for providing credit research to the Municipal Fixed Income team. Prior to joining WFAM, Terry performed similar research duties and provided bond ratings as a director at Standard & Poor’s Credit Market Services. He held a similar position with Wells Fargo Bank’s health care division. Terry earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and investment strategy from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. Terry is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the Society of Municipal Analysts and served as former chair and member of the California Society of Municipal Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Mr. Pae joined Wells Capital Management Incorporated in 2012, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Nicholos Venditti is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before joining WFAM, he was with Thornburg Investment Management as a portfolio manager and head of the municipal bond group. Earlier positions there include serving as a portfolio manager on seven mutual funds and separately managed accounts with total assets of approximately $10 billion. Prior to Thornburg, Nicholos held a variety of roles focused on municipal credit analysis at Financial Security Assurance/Assured Guaranty, where he began his investment industry career in 2007. He earned a bachelor’s degree in theoretical economics from Trinity University; a master’s degree in applied economics from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, where he also served as an adjunct professor; and a master’s degree in finance from Syracuse University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
