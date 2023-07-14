Home
WesMark Small Company Fund

mutual fund
WMKSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.67 -0.09 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (WMKSX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

8.2%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$104 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WMKSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WesMark Small Company Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WesMark
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    7698763
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Love

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets in equity securities of small capitalization companies. In creating a diversified portfolio of investments in small-sized companies, WesBanco Investment Department, a division of WesBanco Bank, Inc. (the Adviser), defines small companies as companies that do not exceed the market capitalizations in the Russell 2000® Index (Russell 2000), or the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600® Index (S&P 600) at the time of purchasing a security. As of May 7, 2021, the market capitalization of the Russell 2000 ranged from approximately $257 million to $7.3 billion, and as of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the S&P 600 ranged from approximately $102 million to $6.4 billion.

The Adviser seeks to select common stocks of companies with characteristics such as above-average earnings growth potential or where significant company or industry changes are taking place, such as new products, services, methods of distribution, or overall business restructuring. The Fund will invest primarily in securities issued by domestic companies. The Fund may purchase exchange traded funds (ETFs) or other investment companies, in order to achieve exposure to a specific market sector, to achieve exposure to foreign markets (which may include emerging markets) or for other reasons consistent with its investment strategy. The shares of ETFs are listed and traded on stock exchanges at market prices. The Fund may also purchase American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other domestically traded securities of foreign companies.

For additional information on the Fund’s investment strategies, please see the section “More About the Funds’ Investment Strategies and Risks” beginning on page 31 of this prospectus.

Read More

WMKSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -21.9% 50.1% 92.26%
1 Yr 1.4% -72.8% 36.6% 89.41%
3 Yr -1.5%* -54.3% 47.2% 38.72%
5 Yr -3.1%* -42.7% 12.5% 42.59%
10 Yr 0.6%* -23.2% 11.9% 39.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -82.1% 547.9% 17.06%
2021 -1.4% -69.3% 196.9% 38.10%
2020 8.0% -28.2% 32.1% 58.24%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 57.46%
2018 -5.2% -14.5% 20.4% 73.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -24.8% 50.1% 90.40%
1 Yr 1.4% -72.8% 36.6% 87.23%
3 Yr -1.5%* -54.3% 47.2% 38.72%
5 Yr -3.1%* -42.7% 14.6% 51.58%
10 Yr 0.6%* -20.1% 12.6% 71.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -82.1% 547.9% 17.06%
2021 -1.4% -69.3% 196.9% 38.10%
2020 8.0% -28.2% 32.1% 58.24%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 57.46%
2018 -5.2% -14.5% 20.4% 79.43%

NAV & Total Return History

WMKSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WMKSX Category Low Category High WMKSX % Rank
Net Assets 104 M 183 K 28 B 83.78%
Number of Holdings 79 6 1336 68.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.3 M 59 K 2.7 B 77.09%
Weighting of Top 10 35.29% 5.9% 100.0% 11.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Quanta Services Inc 6.08%
  2. Federated Hermes Govt Obl Premier 5.31%
  3. Cloudera Inc 4.64%
  4. Stifel Financial Corp 3.96%
  5. Vocera Communications Inc 3.50%
  6. Sonos Inc 3.36%
  7. Chegg Inc 3.16%
  8. Syneos Health Inc Class A 2.99%
  9. The Shyft Group Inc 2.98%
  10. LivePerson Inc 2.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WMKSX % Rank
Stocks 		91.88% 77.52% 101.30% 94.48%
Cash 		8.12% -1.30% 22.49% 3.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 94.65%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 93.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 94.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 94.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMKSX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.64% 0.00% 42.95% 1.17%
Technology 		23.11% 2.91% 75.51% 63.04%
Industrials 		22.88% 0.00% 36.64% 10.20%
Healthcare 		11.71% 0.00% 47.90% 92.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.64% 0.00% 40.68% 91.14%
Energy 		3.66% 0.00% 55.49% 31.77%
Communication Services 		2.60% 0.00% 15.31% 44.82%
Basic Materials 		1.04% 0.00% 10.30% 78.76%
Consumer Defense 		0.86% 0.00% 13.56% 93.14%
Real Estate 		0.75% 0.00% 15.31% 68.06%
Utilities 		0.10% 0.00% 5.57% 31.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMKSX % Rank
US 		90.92% 67.06% 99.56% 70.07%
Non US 		0.96% 0.00% 26.08% 85.28%

WMKSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WMKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.05% 27.56% 45.25%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 4.05% 42.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 0.61%

Sales Fees

WMKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WMKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WMKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 3.00% 439.00% 37.55%

WMKSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WMKSX Category Low Category High WMKSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 96.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WMKSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WMKSX Category Low Category High WMKSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.47% -4.08% 1.10% 28.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WMKSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WMKSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Love

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 07, 2013

9.4

9.4%

Mr. Love has been employed by WesBanco Bank since May 2012 serving as Executive Vice President since February 2021, and is responsible for providing investment research and portfolio management for the Trust and Investment Services department of WesBanco Bank. From June 2007 to May 2012 Mr. Love was 1st Vice President, Senior Investment Officer at Morgan Keegan & Company. Mr. Love received a B.A. in Business Administration from Baldwin-Wallace College and an M.B.A. from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

