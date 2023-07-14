The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets in equity securities of small capitalization companies. In creating a diversified portfolio of investments in small-sized companies, WesBanco Investment Department, a division of WesBanco Bank, Inc. (the Adviser), defines small companies as companies that do not exceed the market capitalizations in the Russell 2000® Index (Russell 2000), or the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600® Index (S&P 600) at the time of purchasing a security. As of May 7, 2021, the market capitalization of the Russell 2000 ranged from approximately $257 million to $7.3 billion, and as of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the S&P 600 ranged from approximately $102 million to $6.4 billion.

The Adviser seeks to select common stocks of companies with characteristics such as above-average earnings growth potential or where significant company or industry changes are taking place, such as new products, services, methods of distribution, or overall business restructuring. The Fund will invest primarily in securities issued by domestic companies. The Fund may purchase exchange traded funds (ETFs) or other investment companies, in order to achieve exposure to a specific market sector, to achieve exposure to foreign markets (which may include emerging markets) or for other reasons consistent with its investment strategy. The shares of ETFs are listed and traded on stock exchanges at market prices. The Fund may also purchase American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other domestically traded securities of foreign companies.

For additional information on the Fund’s investment strategies, please see the section “More About the Funds’ Investment Strategies and Risks” beginning on page 31 of this prospectus.