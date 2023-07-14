Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$104 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.3%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets in equity securities of small capitalization companies. In creating a diversified portfolio of investments in small-sized companies, WesBanco Investment Department, a division of WesBanco Bank, Inc. (the Adviser), defines small companies as companies that do not exceed the market capitalizations in the Russell 2000® Index (Russell 2000), or the Standard & Poor's SmallCap 600® Index (S&P 600) at the time of purchasing a security. As of May 7, 2021, the market capitalization of the Russell 2000 ranged from approximately $257 million to $7.3 billion, and as of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the S&P 600 ranged from approximately $102 million to $6.4 billion.
The Adviser seeks to select common stocks of companies with characteristics such as above-average earnings growth potential or where significant company or industry changes are taking place, such as new products, services, methods of distribution, or overall business restructuring. The Fund will invest primarily in securities issued by domestic companies. The Fund may purchase exchange traded funds (ETFs) or other investment companies, in order to achieve exposure to a specific market sector, to achieve exposure to foreign markets (which may include emerging markets) or for other reasons consistent with its investment strategy. The shares of ETFs are listed and traded on stock exchanges at market prices. The Fund may also purchase American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other domestically traded securities of foreign companies.
For additional information on the Fund's investment strategies, please see the section "More About the Funds' Investment Strategies and Risks" beginning on page 31 of this prospectus.
|Period
|WMKSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|92.26%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|89.41%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|38.72%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|42.59%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|39.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|WMKSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.2%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|17.06%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|38.10%
|2020
|8.0%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|58.24%
|2019
|4.7%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|57.46%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|73.71%
|Period
|WMKSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|90.40%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|87.23%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|38.72%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|51.58%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|71.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|WMKSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.2%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|17.06%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|38.10%
|2020
|8.0%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|58.24%
|2019
|4.7%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|57.46%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|79.43%
|WMKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMKSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|104 M
|183 K
|28 B
|83.78%
|Number of Holdings
|79
|6
|1336
|68.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41.3 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|77.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.29%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|11.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMKSX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.88%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|94.48%
|Cash
|8.12%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|3.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|94.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|93.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|94.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|94.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMKSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.64%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|1.17%
|Technology
|23.11%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|63.04%
|Industrials
|22.88%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|10.20%
|Healthcare
|11.71%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|92.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.64%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|91.14%
|Energy
|3.66%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|31.77%
|Communication Services
|2.60%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|44.82%
|Basic Materials
|1.04%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|78.76%
|Consumer Defense
|0.86%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|93.14%
|Real Estate
|0.75%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|68.06%
|Utilities
|0.10%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|31.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMKSX % Rank
|US
|90.92%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|70.07%
|Non US
|0.96%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|85.28%
|WMKSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|45.25%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|42.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|0.61%
|WMKSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WMKSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WMKSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|37.55%
|WMKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMKSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|96.15%
|WMKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WMKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMKSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.47%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|28.47%
|WMKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 07, 2013
9.4
9.4%
Mr. Love has been employed by WesBanco Bank since May 2012 serving as Executive Vice President since February 2021, and is responsible for providing investment research and portfolio management for the Trust and Investment Services department of WesBanco Bank. From June 2007 to May 2012 Mr. Love was 1st Vice President, Senior Investment Officer at Morgan Keegan & Company. Mr. Love received a B.A. in Business Administration from Baldwin-Wallace College and an M.B.A. from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
