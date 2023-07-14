Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

WesMark Large Company Fund

mutual fund
WMKGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.6 +0.02 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (WMKGX) Primary
WMKGX (Mutual Fund)

WesMark Large Company Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.6 +0.02 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (WMKGX) Primary
WMKGX (Mutual Fund)

WesMark Large Company Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.6 +0.02 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (WMKGX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WesMark Large Company Fund

WMKGX | Fund

$21.60

$327 M

0.59%

$0.13

1.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$327 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WesMark Large Company Fund

WMKGX | Fund

$21.60

$327 M

0.59%

$0.13

1.12%

WMKGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WesMark Large Company Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WesMark
  • Inception Date
    Apr 14, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    14406471
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Love

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. In creating a diversified portfolio of investments in large-sized companies, WesBanco Investment Department, a division of WesBanco Bank, Inc. (the Adviser), defines large companies as companies within the market capitalization range of the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index (S&P 500), at the time of purchasing a security. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the S&P 500 ranged from approximately $6.4 billion to $2.6 trillion.

WesBanco Investment Department, a division of WesBanco Bank, Inc. (the Adviser), seeks to invest in companies that are expected to achieve higher than average profitability ratios such as operating profit margin or return on equity, have characteristics to generate above average sustainable growth while trading at reasonable valuations. The Adviser relies on fundamental analysis, which involves a bottom-up assessment of a company’s potential for success in light of factors including its financial condition, earnings outlook, strategy, management, industry position, and economic and market conditions. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities (including debt securities) that are convertible into common stocks, and exchange traded funds (ETFs)and other investment companies. The Fund will invest primarily in securities issued by domestic companies. The Fund may purchase ETFs or other investment companies in order to achieve exposure to a specific market sector, to achieve exposure to foreign markets (which may include emerging markets) or for other reasons consistent with its investment strategy. The shares of ETFs are listed and traded on stock exchanges at market prices. The Fund may also purchase American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other

domestically traded securities of foreign companies. The Adviser attempts to add value through security selection, industry allocation, and the research process while monitoring risk. For additional information on the Fund’s investment strategies, please see the section “More About the Funds’ Investment Strategies and Risks” beginning on page 31 of this prospectus.

Read More

WMKGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMKGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -41.7% 64.0% 91.87%
1 Yr 1.4% -46.2% 77.9% 92.38%
3 Yr 0.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 49.44%
5 Yr 0.1%* -30.4% 23.4% 59.78%
10 Yr 2.9%* -16.9% 19.6% 56.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMKGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.2% -85.9% 81.6% 28.77%
2021 8.2% -31.0% 26.7% 21.92%
2020 5.5% -13.0% 34.8% 77.17%
2019 4.4% -6.0% 10.6% 81.53%
2018 -3.4% -15.9% 2.0% 76.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMKGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -41.7% 64.0% 87.93%
1 Yr 1.4% -46.2% 77.9% 88.03%
3 Yr 0.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 49.31%
5 Yr 0.1%* -30.4% 23.4% 65.95%
10 Yr 2.9%* -16.9% 19.6% 82.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMKGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.2% -85.9% 81.6% 28.86%
2021 8.2% -31.0% 26.7% 21.84%
2020 5.5% -13.0% 34.8% 77.17%
2019 4.4% -6.0% 10.6% 81.53%
2018 -3.4% -15.9% 3.1% 84.29%

NAV & Total Return History

WMKGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WMKGX Category Low Category High WMKGX % Rank
Net Assets 327 M 189 K 222 B 69.53%
Number of Holdings 66 2 3509 46.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 148 M -1.37 M 104 B 71.97%
Weighting of Top 10 40.79% 11.4% 116.5% 75.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.44%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.11%
  3. Broadcom Inc 4.87%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.44%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.95%
  6. BlackRock Inc 3.91%
  7. Salesforce Inc 3.28%
  8. Microsoft Corp 3.17%
  9. Facebook Inc Class A 2.93%
  10. Abbott Laboratories 2.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WMKGX % Rank
Stocks 		95.52% 50.26% 104.50% 84.02%
Cash 		4.48% -10.83% 49.73% 10.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 35.41%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 40.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 31.80%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 30.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMKGX % Rank
Technology 		28.27% 0.00% 65.70% 74.75%
Healthcare 		20.93% 0.00% 39.76% 4.84%
Financial Services 		13.50% 0.00% 43.06% 18.77%
Communication Services 		11.23% 0.00% 66.40% 43.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.22% 0.00% 62.57% 79.26%
Industrials 		8.50% 0.00% 30.65% 20.90%
Consumer Defense 		3.22% 0.00% 25.50% 56.97%
Basic Materials 		1.60% 0.00% 18.91% 40.33%
Energy 		1.47% 0.00% 41.09% 31.56%
Real Estate 		0.03% 0.00% 16.05% 67.05%
Utilities 		0.02% 0.00% 16.07% 29.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMKGX % Rank
US 		95.06% 34.69% 100.00% 47.70%
Non US 		0.46% 0.00% 54.22% 82.62%

WMKGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WMKGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.01% 20.29% 36.06%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 80.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 0.32%

Sales Fees

WMKGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WMKGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WMKGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 316.74% 15.85%

WMKGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WMKGX Category Low Category High WMKGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.59% 0.00% 41.31% 12.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WMKGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WMKGX Category Low Category High WMKGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.09% -6.13% 1.75% 32.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WMKGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WMKGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Love

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Mr. Love has been employed by WesBanco Bank since May 2012 serving as Executive Vice President since February 2021, and is responsible for providing investment research and portfolio management for the Trust and Investment Services department of WesBanco Bank. From June 2007 to May 2012 Mr. Love was 1st Vice President, Senior Investment Officer at Morgan Keegan & Company. Mr. Love received a B.A. in Business Administration from Baldwin-Wallace College and an M.B.A. from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×