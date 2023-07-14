Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.0%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$327 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.8%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. In creating a diversified portfolio of investments in large-sized companies, WesBanco Investment Department, a division of WesBanco Bank, Inc. (the Adviser), defines large companies as companies within the market capitalization range of the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index (S&P 500), at the time of purchasing a security. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the S&P 500 ranged from approximately $6.4 billion to $2.6 trillion.
WesBanco Investment Department, a division of WesBanco Bank, Inc. (the Adviser), seeks to invest in companies that are expected to achieve higher than average profitability ratios such as operating profit margin or return on equity, have characteristics to generate above average sustainable growth while trading at reasonable valuations. The Adviser relies on fundamental analysis, which involves a bottom-up assessment of a company’s potential for success in light of factors including its financial condition, earnings outlook, strategy, management, industry position, and economic and market conditions. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities (including debt securities) that are convertible into common stocks, and exchange traded funds (ETFs)and other investment companies. The Fund will invest primarily in securities issued by domestic companies. The Fund may purchase ETFs or other investment companies in order to achieve exposure to a specific market sector, to achieve exposure to foreign markets (which may include emerging markets) or for other reasons consistent with its investment strategy. The shares of ETFs are listed and traded on stock exchanges at market prices. The Fund may also purchase American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other
domestically traded securities of foreign companies. The Adviser attempts to add value through security selection, industry allocation, and the research process while monitoring risk. For additional information on the Fund’s investment strategies, please see the section “More About the Funds’ Investment Strategies and Risks” beginning on page 31 of this prospectus.
|Period
|WMKGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|28.77%
|2021
|8.2%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|21.92%
|2020
|5.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|77.17%
|2019
|4.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|81.53%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|76.10%
|WMKGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMKGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|327 M
|189 K
|222 B
|69.53%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|2
|3509
|46.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|148 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|71.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.79%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|75.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMKGX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.52%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|84.02%
|Cash
|4.48%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|10.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|35.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|40.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|31.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|30.41%
|WMKGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|36.06%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|80.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|0.32%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WMKGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMKGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.59%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|12.15%
|WMKGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WMKGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMKGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.09%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|32.16%
|WMKGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.053
|ExtraDividend
|Mar 31, 2004
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2003
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2002
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2002
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2001
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2001
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2001
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2000
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2000
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2000
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1999
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1999
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1998
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1998
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1998
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1997
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1997
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1997
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Mr. Love has been employed by WesBanco Bank since May 2012 serving as Executive Vice President since February 2021, and is responsible for providing investment research and portfolio management for the Trust and Investment Services department of WesBanco Bank. From June 2007 to May 2012 Mr. Love was 1st Vice President, Senior Investment Officer at Morgan Keegan & Company. Mr. Love received a B.A. in Business Administration from Baldwin-Wallace College and an M.B.A. from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
