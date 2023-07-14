The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. In creating a diversified portfolio of investments in large-sized companies, WesBanco Investment Department, a division of WesBanco Bank, Inc. (the Adviser), defines large companies as companies within the market capitalization range of the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index (S&P 500), at the time of purchasing a security. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the S&P 500 ranged from approximately $6.4 billion to $2.6 trillion.

WesBanco Investment Department, a division of WesBanco Bank, Inc. (the Adviser), seeks to invest in companies that are expected to achieve higher than average profitability ratios such as operating profit margin or return on equity, have characteristics to generate above average sustainable growth while trading at reasonable valuations. The Adviser relies on fundamental analysis, which involves a bottom-up assessment of a company’s potential for success in light of factors including its financial condition, earnings outlook, strategy, management, industry position, and economic and market conditions. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities (including debt securities) that are convertible into common stocks, and exchange traded funds (ETFs)and other investment companies. The Fund will invest primarily in securities issued by domestic companies. The Fund may purchase ETFs or other investment companies in order to achieve exposure to a specific market sector, to achieve exposure to foreign markets (which may include emerging markets) or for other reasons consistent with its investment strategy. The shares of ETFs are listed and traded on stock exchanges at market prices. The Fund may also purchase American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other

domestically traded securities of foreign companies. The Adviser attempts to add value through security selection, industry allocation, and the research process while monitoring risk. For additional information on the Fund’s investment strategies, please see the section “More About the Funds’ Investment Strategies and Risks” beginning on page 31 of this prospectus.