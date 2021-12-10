Home
Trending ETFs

WMGBX (Mutual Fund)

WMGBX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

Net Assets

$5.26 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WMGBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fd USD Cls B
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies that the Manager believes are high quality and/or offer above-average growth potential. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of mid-capitalization companies, which, for purposes of this Fund, typically are companies with market capitalizations similar to those of issuers included in the Russell Midcap®Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of acquisition. As of June 30, 2022 (the quarter-end closest to the index’s rebalance), this range of market capitalizations was between approximately [$1.20 billion and $58.40 billion].

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager primarily emphasizes a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) approach and focuses on companies it believes have the potential for strong growth, increasing profitability, stable and sustainable revenue and earnings streams, attractive valuations and sound capital structures. The Manager may look at a number of factors in its consideration of a company, such as: new or innovative products or services; adaptive or creative management; strong financial and operational capabilities to sustain multi-year growth; stable and consistent revenue, earnings, and cash flow; strong balance sheet; market potential; and profit potential. Part of the Manager’s investment process also includes a review of the macroeconomic environment, with a focus on factors such as interest rates, inflation, consumer confidence and corporate spending.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager considers many factors, including what it believes to be excessive valuation given company growth prospects, deterioration of fundamentals, weak cash flow to support shareholder returns, and unexpected and poorly explained management changes. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

WMGBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -49.0% 26.9% 15.93%
1 Yr N/A -80.5% 2166.7% 1.54%
3 Yr 7.5%* -41.2% 180.5% 0.74%
5 Yr 7.2%* -29.6% 82.6% 0.39%
10 Yr 4.8%* -18.1% 15.5% 0.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.6% 21888.9% 3.62%
2021 6.2% -52.0% 800.0% 1.44%
2020 8.8% -100.0% 195.3% 4.07%
2019 6.4% -100.0% 9.5% 99.05%
2018 -2.5% -33.3% 36.8% 1.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -54.7% 26.9% 15.76%
1 Yr N/A -80.5% 2166.7% 2.21%
3 Yr 7.5%* -41.2% 180.5% 0.92%
5 Yr 7.2%* -28.4% 82.6% 0.39%
10 Yr 4.8%* -16.9% 15.6% 0.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.6% 21888.9% 3.62%
2021 6.2% -52.0% 800.0% 1.44%
2020 8.8% -100.0% 195.3% 4.07%
2019 6.4% -100.0% 9.5% 99.43%
2018 -2.5% -33.3% 36.8% 1.60%

NAV & Total Return History

WMGBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WMGBX Category Low Category High WMGBX % Rank
Net Assets 5.26 B 710 K 85.5 B 11.28%
Number of Holdings 68 20 3702 57.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.52 B 259 K 10.9 B 10.72%
Weighting of Top 10 28.85% 5.5% 92.1% 50.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DexCom Inc 3.73%
  2. CoStar Group Inc 3.24%
  3. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 3.11%
  4. DocuSign Inc 2.92%
  5. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 2.91%
  6. Twilio Inc A 2.73%
  7. Square Inc A 2.66%
  8. MarketAxess Holdings Inc 2.60%
  9. Fastenal Co 2.46%
  10. Teradyne Inc 2.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WMGBX % Rank
Stocks 		99.76% 23.99% 100.52% 35.68%
Cash 		0.78% -0.52% 26.94% 62.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 57.12%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 58.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 52.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 54.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMGBX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 63.65%
Technology 		0.00% 0.04% 62.17% 41.04%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 37.02%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.23% 72.19%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.77% 13.07%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 44.22%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 82.08%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 20.77%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 70.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 57.41% 63.82%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 50.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMGBX % Rank
US 		99.76% 23.38% 100.52% 46.23%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 40.20%

WMGBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WMGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% 0.02% 2.69% 3.05%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 70.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 92.07%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 4.04%

Sales Fees

WMGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% 2.90%

Trading Fees

WMGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WMGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 417.06% 38.12%

WMGBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WMGBX Category Low Category High WMGBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.54% 56.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WMGBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WMGBX Category Low Category High WMGBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.24% 2.75% 95.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WMGBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WMGBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.17 2.25

