Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
7.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.2%
Net Assets
$5.26 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.8%
Expense Ratio 0.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies that the Manager believes are high quality and/or offer above-average growth potential. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of mid-capitalization companies, which, for purposes of this Fund, typically are companies with market capitalizations similar to those of issuers included in the Russell Midcap®Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of acquisition. As of June 30, 2022 (the quarter-end closest to the index’s rebalance), this range of market capitalizations was between approximately [$1.20 billion and $58.40 billion].
In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager primarily emphasizes a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) approach and focuses on companies it believes have the potential for strong growth, increasing profitability, stable and sustainable revenue and earnings streams, attractive valuations and sound capital structures. The Manager may look at a number of factors in its consideration of a company, such as: new or innovative products or services; adaptive or creative management; strong financial and operational capabilities to sustain multi-year growth; stable and consistent revenue, earnings, and cash flow; strong balance sheet; market potential; and profit potential. Part of the Manager’s investment process also includes a review of the macroeconomic environment, with a focus on factors such as interest rates, inflation, consumer confidence and corporate spending.
Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager considers many factors, including what it believes to be excessive valuation given company growth prospects, deterioration of fundamentals, weak cash flow to support shareholder returns, and unexpected and poorly explained management changes. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.
The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|WMGBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-49.0%
|26.9%
|15.93%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-80.5%
|2166.7%
|1.54%
|3 Yr
|7.5%*
|-41.2%
|180.5%
|0.74%
|5 Yr
|7.2%*
|-29.6%
|82.6%
|0.39%
|10 Yr
|4.8%*
|-18.1%
|15.5%
|0.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|WMGBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.6%
|21888.9%
|3.62%
|2021
|6.2%
|-52.0%
|800.0%
|1.44%
|2020
|8.8%
|-100.0%
|195.3%
|4.07%
|2019
|6.4%
|-100.0%
|9.5%
|99.05%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-33.3%
|36.8%
|1.20%
|Period
|WMGBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-54.7%
|26.9%
|15.76%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-80.5%
|2166.7%
|2.21%
|3 Yr
|7.5%*
|-41.2%
|180.5%
|0.92%
|5 Yr
|7.2%*
|-28.4%
|82.6%
|0.39%
|10 Yr
|4.8%*
|-16.9%
|15.6%
|0.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|WMGBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.6%
|21888.9%
|3.62%
|2021
|6.2%
|-52.0%
|800.0%
|1.44%
|2020
|8.8%
|-100.0%
|195.3%
|4.07%
|2019
|6.4%
|-100.0%
|9.5%
|99.43%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-33.3%
|36.8%
|1.60%
|WMGBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMGBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.26 B
|710 K
|85.5 B
|11.28%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|20
|3702
|57.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.52 B
|259 K
|10.9 B
|10.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.85%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|50.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMGBX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.76%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|35.68%
|Cash
|0.78%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|62.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|57.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|58.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|52.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|54.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMGBX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|63.65%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|41.04%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|37.02%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|72.19%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|13.07%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|44.22%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|82.08%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|20.77%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|70.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|63.82%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|50.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMGBX % Rank
|US
|99.76%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|46.23%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|40.20%
|WMGBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.02%
|0.02%
|2.69%
|3.05%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|70.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.07%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|4.04%
|WMGBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|2.90%
|WMGBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WMGBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|417.06%
|38.12%
|WMGBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMGBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.54%
|56.28%
|WMGBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|WMGBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMGBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|95.15%
|WMGBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...