The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in U.S. government securities. U.S. government securities include U.S. Treasury securities as well as securities of U.S. government sponsored entities, (GSE). The Fund’s portfolio may also include investment-grade corporate debt securities and certain taxable securities issued by municipal entities such as Build America Bonds. The Fund does not invest in noninvestment-grade corporate debt securities (e.g. “junk bonds”) as part of its principal investment strategy.

Certain GSE securities may not be backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as those issued by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and the Federal Home Loan Bank System. These entities are, however, supported through federal subsidies, loans or other benefits. The Fund may also invest in GSE securities that are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, such as those issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Finally, the Fund may invest in a few GSE securities that have no explicit financial support, but which are regarded as having implied support because the federal government sponsors their activities. Such securities include those issued by the Farm Credit System and the Financing Corporation.

The Fund may invest in collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) issued by U.S. governmental or government related enterprises. The Fund’s investment in CMO’s may be significant. CMOs have various call features and may be issued in multiple classes, with each class having a specific coupon rate and stated maturity or final distribution date. The Adviser invests in CMOs in an attempt to increase the Fund’s return by taking advantage of current and potential yield differentials existing from time to time between CMOs and other mortgage-backed or federal agency securities.

WesBanco Investment Department, a division of WesBanco Bank, Inc. (the Adviser), selects securities with longer or shorter durations based on its interest rate outlook, but does not target any specific duration for the Fund. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed-income security to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest in securities with any maturity.

Because the Fund refers to U.S. government bonds in its name, it will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policies that would enable the Fund to normally invest less than 80% of its assets in U.S. government fixed-income securities.

