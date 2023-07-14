Delaware Ivy Municipal Bond Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in municipal bonds. The Fund mainly invests in municipal bonds of investment grade and of any maturity. Municipal bonds are obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States (including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Guam), the interest on which is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes, although a portion of such interest may be an item of tax preference for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT) (Tax Preference Item). Investment grade debt securities include debt securities rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) or, if unrated, determined by Delaware Management Company (Manager), the Fund’s investment manager, to be of comparable quality.

The Fund diversifies its holdings between two main types of municipal bonds:

·General obligation bonds, which are backed by the full faith, credit and taxing power of the governmental authority

·Revenue bonds, which are payable only from specific sources, such as the revenue from a particular project, a special tax, lease payments and/or appropriated funds. Revenue bonds include certain private activity bonds (PABs), which finance privately operated facilities. Revenue bonds also include housing bonds that finance pools of single-family home mortgages and multi-family housing projects and student loan bonds that finance pools of student loans as well as bonds that finance charter schools. Revenue bonds also include tobacco bonds that are issued by state-created special purpose entities as a means to securitize a state’s share of annual tobacco settlement revenues.

The Manager attempts to enhance Fund performance by utilizing opportunities presented by the shape and slope of the yield curve. As an overlay to this core strategy, the Manager attempts to identify and capitalize on relative value opportunities that exist between sectors, states (including US possessions), security structures and ratings categories. The Manager monitors relative attractiveness to other taxable fixed-income asset classes, as well as municipal market supply/demand patterns, expectations of US Treasury (Treasury) market performance and overall market liquidity, tax policies and other technical factors, in seeking to identify opportunities for the Fund.

The Manager may look at a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio. These include the security’s current coupon, the maturity, relative value and market yield of the security, the creditworthiness of the particular issuer or of the private company involved, the sector in which the security is identified, the structure of the security, including whether it has a call feature, and the state in which the security is issued.

The Manager seeks to emphasize prudent diversification among sectors, states, security structures, position sizes and ratings categories, in an attempt to reduce overall portfolio risk and performance volatility as well as to emphasize capital preservation. However, the Fund may invest significantly in municipal bonds payable from revenues derived from similar projects, such as those in the healthcare, transportation and utility sectors.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desired investment for the Fund. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.