Delaware Ivy Municipal Bond Fund

WMBAX | Fund

$10.22

$560 M

4.01%

$0.41

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.7%

1 yr return

-2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$560 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$750

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WMBAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Sep 15, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Czepiel

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Municipal Bond Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in municipal bonds. The Fund mainly invests in municipal bonds of investment grade and of any maturity. Municipal bonds are obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States (including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Guam), the interest on which is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes, although a portion of such interest may be an item of tax preference for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT) (Tax Preference Item). Investment grade debt securities include debt securities rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) or, if unrated, determined by Delaware Management Company (Manager), the Fund’s investment manager, to be of comparable quality.

The Fund diversifies its holdings between two main types of municipal bonds:

·General obligation bonds, which are backed by the full faith, credit and taxing power of the governmental authority 

·Revenue bonds, which are payable only from specific sources, such as the revenue from a particular project, a special tax, lease payments and/or appropriated funds. Revenue bonds include certain private activity bonds (PABs), which finance privately operated facilities. Revenue bonds also include housing bonds that finance pools of single-family home mortgages and multi-family housing projects and student loan bonds that finance pools of student loans as well as bonds that finance charter schools. Revenue bonds also include tobacco bonds that are issued by state-created special purpose entities as a means to securitize a state’s share of annual tobacco settlement revenues. 

The Manager attempts to enhance Fund performance by utilizing opportunities presented by the shape and slope of the yield curve. As an overlay to this core strategy, the Manager attempts to identify and capitalize on relative value opportunities that exist between sectors, states (including US possessions), security structures and ratings categories. The Manager monitors relative attractiveness to other taxable fixed-income asset classes, as well as municipal market supply/demand patterns, expectations of US Treasury (Treasury) market performance and overall market liquidity, tax policies and other technical factors, in seeking to identify opportunities for the Fund.

The Manager may look at a number of factors in selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio. These include the security’s current coupon, the maturity, relative value and market yield of the security, the creditworthiness of the particular issuer or of the private company involved, the sector in which the security is identified, the structure of the security, including whether it has a call feature, and the state in which the security is issued.

The Manager seeks to emphasize prudent diversification among sectors, states, security structures, position sizes and ratings categories, in an attempt to reduce overall portfolio risk and performance volatility as well as to emphasize capital preservation. However, the Fund may invest significantly in municipal bonds payable from revenues derived from similar projects, such as those in the healthcare, transportation and utility sectors.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desired investment for the Fund. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

WMBAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -60.4% 31.9% 2.84%
1 Yr -2.7% -45.4% 15.3% 88.88%
3 Yr -4.9%* -20.5% 51.6% 93.72%
5 Yr -2.7%* -11.5% 29.2% 94.74%
10 Yr -1.3%* -5.4% 14.1% 92.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -76.8% 4.7% 90.60%
2021 -0.7% -69.5% 12.4% 88.77%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 57.97%
2019 0.5% -57.4% 18.9% 88.84%
2018 -0.5% -30.0% 2.1% 64.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -60.4% 31.9% 2.78%
1 Yr -2.7% -45.4% 15.1% 87.00%
3 Yr -4.9%* -20.5% 51.6% 93.79%
5 Yr -2.7%* -11.5% 29.3% 94.84%
10 Yr -1.3%* -5.4% 14.1% 93.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -76.8% 4.7% 90.36%
2021 -0.7% -69.5% 12.4% 88.83%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 57.90%
2019 0.5% -57.4% 18.9% 88.84%
2018 -0.5% -30.0% 2.1% 65.85%

NAV & Total Return History

WMBAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WMBAX Category Low Category High WMBAX % Rank
Net Assets 560 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 44.63%
Number of Holdings 190 1 14000 61.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 148 M -317 M 8.64 B 27.89%
Weighting of Top 10 23.97% 2.4% 101.7% 26.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PUERTO RICO SALES TAX FING CORP SALES TAX REV 0% 4.38%
  2. GDB DEBT RECOVERY AUTH OF COMWLTH PUERTO RICO 7.5% 4.24%
  3. TEXAS ST TPK AUTH CENT TEX TPK SYS REV 0% 2.62%
  4. NEW YORK CNTYS TOB TR V 0% 2.41%
  5. OHIO ST HOSP REV 4% 2.33%
  6. CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACS FING AUTH REV 5% 2.05%
  7. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 5% 1.75%
  8. SAN DIEGO CNTY CALIF REGL ARPT AUTH ARPT REV 4% 1.71%
  9. UTILITY DEBT SECURITIZATION AUTH N Y 5% 1.70%
  10. CALIFORNIA ST 5% 1.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WMBAX % Rank
Bonds 		98.81% 65.51% 150.86% 50.35%
Cash 		1.19% -50.86% 33.96% 48.67%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 49.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 47.63%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 47.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 47.80%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMBAX % Rank
Municipal 		98.81% 44.39% 100.00% 47.40%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.19% 0.00% 33.95% 50.98%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 46.88%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 47.86%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 56.13%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 50.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMBAX % Rank
US 		83.97% 37.86% 142.23% 96.06%
Non US 		14.84% 0.00% 62.14% 1.91%

WMBAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WMBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.02% 6.50% 32.06%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 1.10% 88.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.12%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% 1.52%

Sales Fees

WMBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 0.00% 4.75% 7.66%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WMBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WMBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 0.00% 283.00% 95.36%

WMBAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WMBAX Category Low Category High WMBAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.01% 0.00% 4.45% 3.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WMBAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WMBAX Category Low Category High WMBAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.50% -0.53% 5.33% 19.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WMBAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

WMBAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Czepiel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Stephen J. Czepiel Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Bonds Portfolio Management, Senior Portfolio Manager Stephen J. Czepiel leads the portfolio management of the firm’s municipal bonds strategies, a role he assumed in February 2019. He is a co-portfolio manager of the firm’s municipal bond funds and client accounts, a role he has held since August 2007. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in July 2004 as a senior bond trader. Previously, he was vice president at both Mesirow Financial and Loop Capital Markets. He began his career in the securities industry in 1982 as a municipal bond trader at Kidder Peabody and now has more than 20 years of experience in the municipal securities industry. Czepiel earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Duquesne University.

Jake van Roden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Delaware Management Company Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Trading, Portfolio Manager Jake van Roden is head of Macquarie’s municipal trading team. He is also a portfolio manager for the firm’s nine open-end state-specific municipal bond funds, as well as for several municipal bond client accounts, a role he assumed in December 2017. In February 2019, his portfolio management role expanded to include the closed-end municipal bond funds and the three national municipal open-end funds.He joined the municipal department in July 2004 as a generalist and became head of municipal trading in December 2012. Before that, van Roden interned at Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in the client services department. He received a bachelor’s degree in American studies with a minor in government from Franklin & Marshall College.

Gregory Gizzi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Gregory A. Gizzi Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Bonds, Senior Portfolio Manager Gregory A. Gizzi is head of municipal bonds in the Americas, a role he assumed in February 2019. In this role, he is responsible for the overall operation of the strategy and is team lead on several of the tax-exempt strategies. Additionally, Gizzi continues to be responsible for the taxable municipal business and the marketing efforts for the municipal product. Previously, Gizzi was co-portfolio manager of the firm’s municipal bond funds and several client accounts, a role he held since November 2011. Before joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in January 2008 as head of municipal bond trading, he spent six years as a vice president at Lehman Brothers for the firm’s tax-exempt institutional sales effort. Prior to that, he spent two years trading corporate bonds for UBS before joining Lehman Brothers in a sales capacity. Gizzi has more than 20 years of trading experience in the municipal securities industry, beginning at Kidder Peabody in 1984, where he started as a municipal bond trader and worked his way up to institutional block trading desk manager. He later worked in the same capacity at Dillon Read. Gizzi earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

