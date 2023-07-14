Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Westwood Total Return Fund

mutual fund
WLVIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.47 -0.02 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (WHGDX) Primary Inst (WLVIX) C (WTOCX) A (WWTAX)
WLVIX (Mutual Fund)

Westwood Total Return Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.47 -0.02 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (WHGDX) Primary Inst (WLVIX) C (WTOCX) A (WWTAX)
WLVIX (Mutual Fund)

Westwood Total Return Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.47 -0.02 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (WHGDX) Primary Inst (WLVIX) C (WTOCX) A (WWTAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Westwood Total Return Fund

WLVIX | Fund

$6.47

$124 M

0.00%

0.51%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

7.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.8%

Net Assets

$124 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Westwood Total Return Fund

WLVIX | Fund

$6.47

$124 M

0.00%

0.51%

WLVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Westwood Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Westwood
  • Inception Date
    Aug 06, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    P. Adrian Helfert

Fund Description

The Fund has significant flexibility to achieve its investment objective and invests in a broad range of securities, including debt and equity securities in the U.S. and other markets throughout the world, both developed and emerging. “Emerging markets” include countries in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, and other countries that the Fund considers to be equivalent to those in that index based on their level of economic development or the size and experience of their securities markets. There is no limit on the number of countries in which the Fund may invest, and the Fund may focus its investments in a single country or a small group of countries. As attractive investments across asset classes and strategies arise, the Adviser attempts to capture these opportunities and has wide latitude to allocate the Fund’s assets among asset classes. The Adviser buys and sells securities and investments for the Fund based on the Adviser’s view of issuer fundamentals, global economics, sectors and overall portfolio construction, taking into account risk/return analyses and relative value considerations.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 60% of its net assets in securities of U.S. issuers. U.S. issuers include the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities. In addition, a company is considered by the Fund to be a U.S. issuer if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located in the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated in the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business in the U.S.; or (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally in the U.S.

The Fund seeks to achieve a neutral allocation of 60% of its total assets in equity securities and 40% of its total assets in debt securities. The Adviser’s bottom-up investment process and top-down macroeconomic views will drive tactical allocation decisions by overweighting/underweighting stocks and bonds to outperform the benchmark.

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in debt securities, including corporate bonds, mortgage-backed, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, inflation-linked securities (including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”)), bank loan assignments and participations (“Loans”). The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in Loans. The Fund may invest in debt securities with any maturity, duration or credit quality, including securities rated below investment grade or, if unrated, deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality (“junk bonds”).

The Fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. The Fund would generally enter into TBA transactions with the intention of taking possession of the underlying mortgage-backed securities. However, in an effort to obtain underlying mortgage securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the Fund may extend the settlement by entering into dollar roll transactions in which the Fund sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date.

The Fund may invest up to 70% of its total assets in equity securities, including common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in REITs. In addition to investments in equity securities, the Fund may also invest up to 50% of its total assets in preferred stocks and convertible securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities. The Fund may invest in equity securities, preferred stocks and convertible securities of companies of any market capitalization.

In addition to direct investments in securities, derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts, foreign currency transactions, options and swaps to help manage duration, sector and yield curve exposure and credit and spread volatility. The Fund may also use such derivatives to manage equity, country, regional and currency exposure, to increase income or gain to the Fund, for hedging and for risk management. The Fund may hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of foreign currency derivatives, including forward foreign currency contracts and currency futures, but may not always do so. In addition to hedging non-dollar investments, the Fund may use such derivatives to increase income and gain to the Fund and/or as part of its risk management process by establishing or adjusting exposure to particular foreign securities, markets or currencies.

Read More

WLVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WLVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -8.3% 18.1% 70.83%
1 Yr 7.3% -13.3% 143.9% 21.38%
3 Yr 1.4%* -8.0% 25.7% 25.52%
5 Yr -9.8%* -9.8% 24.3% 100.00%
10 Yr -6.1%* -6.1% 9.0% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WLVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -34.7% 92.4% 22.42%
2021 2.0% -6.1% 19.5% 57.82%
2020 5.8% -7.5% 11.8% 3.16%
2019 2.0% 0.1% 14.9% 95.74%
2018 -12.6% -12.6% 0.0% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WLVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -11.9% 18.1% 70.56%
1 Yr 7.3% -13.3% 143.9% 21.05%
3 Yr 1.4%* -8.0% 25.7% 25.84%
5 Yr -9.8%* -9.8% 24.3% 100.00%
10 Yr -6.1%* -6.1% 11.0% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WLVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -34.7% 92.4% 22.42%
2021 2.0% -6.1% 19.5% 57.82%
2020 5.8% -7.5% 11.8% 3.16%
2019 2.0% 0.1% 14.9% 95.74%
2018 -12.6% -12.6% 0.2% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

WLVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WLVIX Category Low Category High WLVIX % Rank
Net Assets 124 M 658 K 207 B 82.40%
Number of Holdings 125 2 15351 43.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 29 M 660 K 48.5 B 85.42%
Weighting of Top 10 21.83% 8.4% 105.0% 85.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.06%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.08%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2.12% 2.92%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 2.51%
  5. Devon Energy Corp 2.45%
  6. Energy Transfer LP 2.36%
  7. Bank of America Corp 2.27%
  8. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 1.25% 2.26%
  9. FireEye Inc 1.62% 2.22%
  10. Microsoft Corp 2.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WLVIX % Rank
Stocks 		54.02% 0.00% 99.40% 74.52%
Bonds 		28.74% 0.00% 116.75% 77.52%
Convertible Bonds 		13.67% 0.00% 23.84% 1.09%
Preferred Stocks 		3.51% 0.00% 27.92% 6.68%
Cash 		0.07% -16.75% 81.51% 94.55%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 74.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLVIX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.80% 0.00% 38.77% 21.17%
Technology 		15.97% 0.00% 44.21% 79.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.20% 0.00% 19.36% 27.46%
Utilities 		9.44% 0.00% 99.55% 5.46%
Healthcare 		9.36% 0.00% 29.35% 87.16%
Energy 		8.89% 0.00% 85.65% 9.70%
Basic Materials 		8.07% 0.00% 33.35% 5.05%
Consumer Defense 		6.47% 0.00% 19.93% 54.37%
Industrials 		5.20% 0.00% 24.37% 94.67%
Real Estate 		5.04% 0.00% 65.01% 27.73%
Communication Services 		3.56% 0.00% 23.67% 93.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLVIX % Rank
US 		48.65% -1.65% 98.67% 45.78%
Non US 		5.37% 0.00% 37.06% 67.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLVIX % Rank
Corporate 		94.73% 0.00% 98.21% 2.32%
Government 		3.82% 0.00% 97.26% 91.01%
Securitized 		1.30% 0.00% 92.13% 81.88%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.14% 0.14% 100.00% 99.73%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 64.03%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 76.98%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLVIX % Rank
US 		24.10% 0.00% 62.18% 82.02%
Non US 		4.64% 0.00% 84.73% 33.92%

WLVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WLVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.51% 0.01% 17.63% 73.33%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.83% 44.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 71.43%

Sales Fees

WLVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WLVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WLVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 0.00% 343.00% 73.50%

WLVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WLVIX Category Low Category High WLVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 28.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WLVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WLVIX Category Low Category High WLVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.79% -2.34% 19.41% 19.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WLVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WLVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

P. Adrian Helfert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2019

3.19

3.2%

Adrian Helfert, Senior Vice President is Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Portfolios at Westwood. Having originally joined Westwood in 2019, Mr. Helfert oversees multiple strategies with portfolio management and leadership responsibilities across the Multi-Asset continuum, including our flagship, Income Opportunity. Throughout his career, Mr. Helfert has developed a strong track record working on collaborative, global teams. Prior Westwood, Mr. Helfert served as Managing Director and Senior Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager at Amundi Smith Breeden in London, where he was responsible for Global Fixed Income strategies. During his 13-year Amundi tenure, he also was an investment team leader on absolute return, unconstrained and total return portfolios across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income. Before joining Amundi, Mr. Helfert worked at Royal Bank of Scotland and JPMorgan's Asset Management Group. Mr. Helfert earned his MBA from Duke University and his BA in physics from the University of Virginia, where he was awarded a fellowship for his work in Solid State Physics. He also served in the U.S. Navy / Marine Corps as a Combat Medic.

Ben Chittenden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Chittenden joined Westwood in 2018, serves as a Research Analyst and is responsible for investment research of the Regional Bank sector. He is also a member of the Financials research group. Mr. Chittenden began his professional career at Bear Stearns and subsequently J.P. Morgan as a Senior Associate. He was most recently with Oppenheimer where he served as a Senior Analyst responsible for US Regional Banks and Specialty Finance. Mr. Chittenden graduated from Bucknell University with a dual major in Mathematics (BA) and Economics (BA). Mr. Chittenden is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×