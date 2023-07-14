Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.4%
1 yr return
7.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.4%
Expense Ratio 0.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WLMTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.4%
|-6.8%
|8.5%
|8.84%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-21.8%
|8.5%
|0.93%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-11.3%
|5.2%
|1.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|4.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|1.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WLMTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.5%
|-38.3%
|0.8%
|13.74%
|2021
|4.4%
|-4.6%
|5.0%
|1.44%
|2020
|1.0%
|-5.4%
|4.2%
|94.09%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.8%
|0.2%
|N/A
|WLMTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WLMTIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.7 M
|403 K
|22.2 B
|98.17%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|2
|1465
|80.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.68 M
|118 K
|21.9 B
|96.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.43%
|5.2%
|100.0%
|10.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLMTIX % Rank
|Stocks
|34.74%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|27.85%
|Cash
|34.56%
|-35.64%
|53.61%
|2.28%
|Bonds
|30.09%
|0.62%
|129.11%
|95.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.61%
|0.00%
|7.12%
|58.90%
|Other
|0.02%
|-0.49%
|58.50%
|48.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.07%
|94.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLMTIX % Rank
|Technology
|20.50%
|15.47%
|25.61%
|14.71%
|Healthcare
|14.27%
|6.38%
|14.87%
|4.12%
|Financial Services
|13.87%
|11.53%
|20.26%
|79.41%
|Industrials
|11.11%
|7.75%
|12.84%
|40.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.80%
|4.61%
|13.00%
|47.65%
|Communication Services
|7.77%
|4.20%
|8.42%
|6.47%
|Consumer Defense
|7.77%
|4.27%
|8.57%
|8.24%
|Basic Materials
|3.69%
|2.71%
|8.17%
|89.41%
|Energy
|3.57%
|2.88%
|13.48%
|95.29%
|Real Estate
|3.39%
|1.86%
|19.30%
|75.88%
|Utilities
|3.25%
|1.85%
|8.79%
|20.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLMTIX % Rank
|US
|25.70%
|0.00%
|33.21%
|9.13%
|Non US
|9.04%
|0.00%
|20.52%
|51.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLMTIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|56.31%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|5.02%
|Government
|34.70%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|47.49%
|Corporate
|5.85%
|0.00%
|99.84%
|83.56%
|Securitized
|3.11%
|0.00%
|92.95%
|73.52%
|Derivative
|0.03%
|0.00%
|13.23%
|46.12%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|97.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLMTIX % Rank
|US
|28.59%
|0.00%
|129.11%
|95.43%
|Non US
|1.50%
|0.00%
|18.63%
|81.74%
|WLMTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.02%
|28.84%
|58.69%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.77%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|WLMTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WLMTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WLMTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|121.26%
|N/A
|WLMTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WLMTIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.01%
|97.26%
|WLMTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|WLMTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WLMTIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.06%
|6.83%
|N/A
|WLMTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 27, 2018
3.85
3.9%
Adam Petryk, CFA President and CEO Responsible for all business, strategic and investment decisions. Prior to joining QS Investors, Adam held executive roles at Legg Mason and its core affiliates for over 15 years. He served as Chief Investment Officer at Batterymarch Financial Management, where he served on the firm’s management committee and managed the overall quantitative investment platform including research, portfolio management and technology. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he spent eight years at Legg Mason Canada Inc. as Chief Investment Officer, Head of the Quantitative Management Team and Quantitative Strategist. Education: BS in Computer Engineering from University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada; MS in Electrical Engineering from University of Waterloo.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 27, 2018
3.85
3.9%
Ellen Tesler Portfolio Manager • Member of the Portfolio Management group. • Formerly a portfolio manager within the Strategic Asset Allocation Team at Deutsche Asset Management from 2003 – 2010. At Deutsche Asset Management also served as a quantitative analyst for fundamental equity teams from 2000-2002. Prior to joining Deutsche Asset Management, she spent a year as a quantitative analyst at Lord Abbett and Company. • Education: BBA & MBA from Pace University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 27, 2018
3.85
3.9%
Tom Picciochi, CAIA Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management • Responsible for Multi-Asset portfolio management. • Formerly senior portfolio manager for Deutsche Asset Management’s Quantitative Strategies group, and member of the Global Tactical Asset Allocation Investment Oversight Committee and portfolio manager for Absolute Return Strategies from 1999 to 2010. Prior to joining Deutsche Asset Management, he held various research and analysis positions at State Street Global Advisors, FPL Energy, Barnett Bank, Trade Finance Corporation and Reserve Financial Management over a 13 year period. • Education: BA from University of Miami; MBA from University of Miami.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|6.49
|3.75
