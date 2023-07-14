Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

7.4%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WLMTIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Total Advantage Retirement Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Jul 27, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Petryk

Fund Description

WLMTIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WLMTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -6.8% 8.5% 8.84%
1 Yr 7.7% -21.8% 8.5% 0.93%
3 Yr 5.0%* -11.3% 5.2% 1.00%
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 4.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WLMTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -38.3% 0.8% 13.74%
2021 4.4% -4.6% 5.0% 1.44%
2020 1.0% -5.4% 4.2% 94.09%
2019 N/A -0.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.8% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WLMTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -11.7% 8.5% 8.84%
1 Yr 7.7% -21.8% 8.5% 0.93%
3 Yr 5.0%* -11.3% 5.2% 1.10%
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 2.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.9% 3.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WLMTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -38.3% 0.8% 13.74%
2021 4.4% -4.6% 5.0% 1.44%
2020 1.0% -5.4% 4.2% 94.09%
2019 N/A -0.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.7% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WLMTIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WLMTIX Category Low Category High WLMTIX % Rank
Net Assets 3.7 M 403 K 22.2 B 98.17%
Number of Holdings 12 2 1465 80.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.68 M 118 K 21.9 B 96.80%
Weighting of Top 10 99.43% 5.2% 100.0% 10.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WTNA Stable Value Fund CL R 37.96%
  2. BlackRock Russell 1000Â® Index F 20.36%
  3. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 9.27%
  4. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 9.27%
  5. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 9.27%
  6. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 9.27%
  7. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 9.27%
  8. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 9.27%
  9. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 9.27%
  10. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 9.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WLMTIX % Rank
Stocks 		34.74% 0.00% 48.31% 27.85%
Cash 		34.56% -35.64% 53.61% 2.28%
Bonds 		30.09% 0.62% 129.11% 95.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.61% 0.00% 7.12% 58.90%
Other 		0.02% -0.49% 58.50% 48.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.07% 94.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLMTIX % Rank
Technology 		20.50% 15.47% 25.61% 14.71%
Healthcare 		14.27% 6.38% 14.87% 4.12%
Financial Services 		13.87% 11.53% 20.26% 79.41%
Industrials 		11.11% 7.75% 12.84% 40.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.80% 4.61% 13.00% 47.65%
Communication Services 		7.77% 4.20% 8.42% 6.47%
Consumer Defense 		7.77% 4.27% 8.57% 8.24%
Basic Materials 		3.69% 2.71% 8.17% 89.41%
Energy 		3.57% 2.88% 13.48% 95.29%
Real Estate 		3.39% 1.86% 19.30% 75.88%
Utilities 		3.25% 1.85% 8.79% 20.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLMTIX % Rank
US 		25.70% 0.00% 33.21% 9.13%
Non US 		9.04% 0.00% 20.52% 51.14%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLMTIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		56.31% 0.00% 99.07% 5.02%
Government 		34.70% 0.00% 99.79% 47.49%
Corporate 		5.85% 0.00% 99.84% 83.56%
Securitized 		3.11% 0.00% 92.95% 73.52%
Derivative 		0.03% 0.00% 13.23% 46.12%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.98% 97.26%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLMTIX % Rank
US 		28.59% 0.00% 129.11% 95.43%
Non US 		1.50% 0.00% 18.63% 81.74%

WLMTIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WLMTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.02% 28.84% 58.69%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.77% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WLMTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WLMTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WLMTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 121.26% N/A

WLMTIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WLMTIX Category Low Category High WLMTIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.01% 97.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WLMTIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WLMTIX Category Low Category High WLMTIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.06% 6.83% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WLMTIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WLMTIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Petryk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2018

3.85

3.9%

Adam Petryk, CFA President and CEO Responsible for all business, strategic and investment decisions. Prior to joining QS Investors, Adam held executive roles at Legg Mason and its core affiliates for over 15 years. He served as Chief Investment Officer at Batterymarch Financial Management, where he served on the firm’s management committee and managed the overall quantitative investment platform including research, portfolio management and technology. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he spent eight years at Legg Mason Canada Inc. as Chief Investment Officer, Head of the Quantitative Management Team and Quantitative Strategist. Education: BS in Computer Engineering from University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada; MS in Electrical Engineering from University of Waterloo.

Ellen Tesler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2018

3.85

3.9%

Ellen Tesler Portfolio Manager • Member of the Portfolio Management group. • Formerly a portfolio manager within the Strategic Asset Allocation Team at Deutsche Asset Management from 2003 – 2010. At Deutsche Asset Management also served as a quantitative analyst for fundamental equity teams from 2000-2002. Prior to joining Deutsche Asset Management, she spent a year as a quantitative analyst at Lord Abbett and Company. • Education: BBA & MBA from Pace University.

Thomas Picciochi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2018

3.85

3.9%

Tom Picciochi, CAIA Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management • Responsible for Multi-Asset portfolio management. • Formerly senior portfolio manager for Deutsche Asset Management’s Quantitative Strategies group, and member of the Global Tactical Asset Allocation Investment Oversight Committee and portfolio manager for Absolute Return Strategies from 1999 to 2010. Prior to joining Deutsche Asset Management, he held various research and analysis positions at State Street Global Advisors, FPL Energy, Barnett Bank, Trade Finance Corporation and Reserve Financial Management over a 13 year period. • Education: BA from University of Miami; MBA from University of Miami.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 6.49 3.75

