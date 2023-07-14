Adam Petryk, CFA President and CEO Responsible for all business, strategic and investment decisions. Prior to joining QS Investors, Adam held executive roles at Legg Mason and its core affiliates for over 15 years. He served as Chief Investment Officer at Batterymarch Financial Management, where he served on the firm’s management committee and managed the overall quantitative investment platform including research, portfolio management and technology. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he spent eight years at Legg Mason Canada Inc. as Chief Investment Officer, Head of the Quantitative Management Team and Quantitative Strategist. Education: BS in Computer Engineering from University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada; MS in Electrical Engineering from University of Waterloo.